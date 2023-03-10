Who Wins the NBA Out of the West in 2023?

My Top Four NBA West Rankings for winning the chip

Hi. I'm a writer for Huffman Basketball, a former 13-year pro basketball player, overseas scout, and coach.

It's been a wild world for the NBA, and I'm sure you agree.

Kyrie to Dallas Mavericks.

KD to Phoenix Suns.

Westbrick, I mean, Westbrook to LA Clippers.

Milwaukee, Boston, Cleveland, and Philly are all very close in the East, and I'll do the East Conference next, but the West, well, who knows what's gonna happen.

My Top 4 Rankings for Who Wins the NBA in 2023

Will it be the LA Lakers? (no, it won't.)

The Suns?

Golden State?

Denver?

Clippers?

We have to look at the entire scope of these trades and understand which team will make shots, play with synergy, get the most stops, and defend 1-5 with the most versatility.

We also need to consider bench productivity, injury risk, and synergy.

My first choice for the NBA title out of the West in 2023: the Phoenix Suns

With the addition of KD, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and the Suns are the best shot-making and defensively-capable teams in the league. KD can guard many different types of players, Ayton, Okogie, Devin, and CP3which helps when they would have to guard Giannis or someone with more mobility than Ayton can handle.

Will Chris Paul or KD be an incessant injury risk? Did KD really sprain his ankle in warmups?

Do the Suns need a pg to run the show if he goes down? If they can't get some reps together before the playoffs due to injuries, this first pick may turn out to be a flop.

My second choice out of the West in 2023: the Golden State Warriors.

It's been a tough season for Steph, Klay, and the gang, but they've managed to compete with many injuries and setbacks. Sporting one of the best home records in the NBA, it seems like they are waiting until the playoffs to start turning on their defensive prowess.

I've seen Draymond managing his intensity in the regular season (which is a reason they've lost so many defensive battles on the road), and Andrew Wiggins seems to have hit a low spot with his mindset and personal matters. What is going on, Mr. Wiggins?

Because whatever it is, it will really impact the Warrior's run.

Wiggins is an elite two-way player and was one of the most important players on the squad last year, with Klay still returning to form.

If he gets his ship turned around, I love their chances.

My third choice for the NBA title out of the West in 2023: the LA Clippers.

As much as I like to jump on the Westbrook brick bandwagon and ask him why he can't shoot and make efficient plays on offense or defense for the Lakers, I won't.

The dude has been through a lot, and I hope this synergy between Kawhi and Paul works better.

It does on paper, from a compatibility standpoint.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are efficient shooters from every level that don't mind keeping their feet set once in a while. Both are better, more versatile defenders than Russell at this point, so he can sluff off and guard the team's worst players and just roam around and create havoc instead of digging into his old intensity and me-against-the-world mindset he used to employ as a two-time MVP winner.

My fourth choice for an NBA title is: The Mavericks

My bet is these two All-Stars flop this year when the playoffs start.

Not because they aren't (the most) talented, but because of their egos.

Kryie and Luka are both dominant on the ball players that want the ball.

MJ had Scottie.

Steph has Klay.

Giannis had Kris Middleton.

Who has who here?

There must be a primary and a secondary ego to make things work.

Yet, I would rather watch these two hoop live than other players in the world, but the sad fact is-- they both need the ball, they both like to play offense much more than defense, and they're both injury prone. Especially Kyrie, but more than that, I don't think their team synergy is there yet. I don't know if they have the ball movement and player movement figured out.

That said, I haven't seen many of their games. However, my pro coaching mind goes to egotistical players that need high-volume touches to get stats, especially when teams start playing defense in the playoffs, where efficiency, roles, and synergy matters the most.

On paper, these two guys should dominate every scoring column they play in, but everyone knows the regular season is about strengths, and the playoffs are about exposing weaknesses. I never remember Kyrie really caring all that much about defense or leadership (*sarcasm noted), which is exactly what the Mavericks need with a young gunslinger like Luka.

To me, Luka is the key. He holds the heart of Dallas, and if he plays hard, they all play hard.

If he becomes the primary creator and leader, I think they might get there.

If he doesn't step into that role, I think they're screwed.

They lost players in the trade that brought synergy from last year's team, and who knows if the ball gets moved around enough to create space for the Mavericks' myriad of shooters.

I could be dead wrong on this, and Dallas could end up winning the whole thing.

But can they defend like they did last year?

Who do you think are your top choices, and why?