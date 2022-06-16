San Francisco, CA

Why the Golden State Warriors Win NBA Finals

Mr. Mullet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fxCOi_0gBiOmWa00
Golden State Warriors WinPhoto by Corleone Brown on Unsplash

Why the Golden State Warriors Win the NBA Finals

The NBA Finals are over if the X-Factors for the Warriors continue to step up.

In competitive sports, trust is earned, not given.

Wiggins will continue to earn the trust of his teammates.

That’s my prediction and I know I could be wrong, I mean, the Celtics are a wily, stubborn, and athletic bunch of guys. Horford himself might throw my Wiggins hypothesis against the wall like a shit sandwich. Still, I love the fact that Ime is leading them and holding their youth movement accountable, yet, home-court advantage is always real when you need it most and they already lost it.

Will the Warriors give mess up enough to give up their home court advantage again?

I believe not.

So far, the Celtics gave up their home-court advantage on a Curry outburst and the Warriors have shown they can string two wins in a row. Unless the Celtics come out and control Steph like they did last game and also show they can play better offensively, this series is over.

Here are four reasons the Golden State Warriors win the NBA Finals:

  1. Steph Curry usually doesn’t have two poor shooting nights back to back and he just played his worst game of the NBA Finals. I look for him to have another aggressive game in Boston.
  2. Jayson Tatum played his best game of the NBA Finals and isn’t strong enough (yet) to finish or make plays through the Warrior’s physicality and contact. He reminds me of a young MJ trying to figure out how to finish and play through contact against the Bad Boys (hint, hire a robust strength/conditioning coach for your offseason work).
  3. Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins are playing better and better, finding ways to impact the game without scoring, and more importantly, finding ways to create space for their shots or finish drives.
  4. The two X-factors for the Warriors are Andrew Wiggins/Draymond Green and Al Horford/Marcus Smart for the Celtics. Both sides want to win, but Draymond/Wiggins tandem has more experience and Wiggins wants to prove he can win with a team that’s helping him find his way. Wiggins is insanely athletic, fast, can switch and guard one through five, and both are rebounding at a very high clip. My NBA sources that played with Wiggins in the NBA say he’s one of the smartest, most unselfish, athletic, and high-character guys there is. This is who you want on your team when things go bad and you need a stop or a second chance bucket.

Why? Well, experience in the NBA Playoffs matters.

I mean, we all know it, but how does it look in real-time?

Whether it’s the NCAA tournament or the Euroleague…

Experience wins NBA games because it doesn’t:

Force the action.

Make turnovers when there should be shots.

Force bad shots when there should be better, feet-set shots.

Is that why you see Tatum and Smart turn it over?

Is that why you see Brown struggle to make and take the right shots at times?

Is that why Draymond can get under their skin?

In real-time, it’s also why Jordan Poole’s scoring average is almost seven points less. He just doesn’t have the strength or experience to do what he did in the regular season and that’s not a knock on him — or the Celtics, they’re just younger and less experienced and everyone can switch every damn screen most of the time.

Wiggins has been around longer and is just as athletic as Tatum and Brown.

Draymond has more championship appearances than Horford.

I won’t even talk about Steph and Klay, we all know what they are capable of and where they’ve been, even if Klay is a half-step slower because of his two-year hiatus from the NBA after season-ending injuries.

Regardless, I love the NBA Finals competition. I love the grind and drive these two teams play with and I hope it goes to Game Seven because I miss those NBA days when teams fought and scraped and new unlikely underdog heroes emerge to take their championship throne.

I can tell you there is nothing better than winning a chip at any level — collegiately or overseas professionally.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# nba# nba playoffs# basketball# sports# golden state

Comments / 0

Published by

Mr. Mullet tells us European how pro sports, love to life lessons, wild travel experiences, and awakening the dreams of those stuck in the American Matrix are connected. Most importantly, Mr. Mullet lives his life like a mullet.

Chicago, IL
92 followers

More from Mr. Mullet

Love Notes for Him and Her

You will not always know love the same way you do now. The face of it will change. The contours and cracks and crevices will deepen. The nature of it will blow open the dusty corners of a book you haven’t been willing to read. It will beckon you closer to the infinite reminder that you alone carry a precious, magical pendant around your neck.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

6 Reasons Why LeBron’s LA Lakers Are Losing

And why I love the world of NBA basketball right now. I’ll tell you why I love the NBA right now, even if the LA Lakers are losing more than they should. First off, I secretly love and intimately question why LA Laker Malik Monk has the ball in the waning seconds against OKC with Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, and Carmelo Anthony watching. I believe it has to do with the Lakers asymmetrical team and personnel composition, and why they are missing the right pieces where they need them.

Read full story
9 comments

Finding Aristotle’s Eudaimonia

“The eudaimōn is someone who makes a success of his life and actions, who realizes his aims and ambitions as a man, who fulfills himself.” — Jonathon Barnes. When I wake up, I write for the first hour or two of the morning. Today, I got oddly morbid (like d*mn, 42 is old Mr. Mullet), wondering what people will remember about me when I’m dead and gone.

Read full story
1 comments

I want you to be happier

People say happiness isn’t found, but I beg to differ. Happiness is a life’s work of reflection and action, knowing what to subtract and add to your life that may bring or take away well-being, meaning, gratitude, authenticity, and health.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

How Brooklyn Nets Will Beat LA Lakers in the NBA Finals

How Brooklyn Nets Can Beat the LA Lakers in SixPhoto by Ramiro Pianarosa on Unsplash. This is the year for James Harden to step up become something he's never chosen to become-- a real leader.

Read full story

What the NBA Taught Me about Life Lessons

Pro Sports and Life LessonsPhoto by Mathias P.R. Reding on Unsplash. The bright lights blinded me and stabbing pain shot into my brain. Climb your mountain, I whispered to myself. Climb your mountain.

Read full story

How to Invest in a Passive Income Life

“Your most important asset is the conscious control of your own life.”- Eric Butterworth. My cousin who is a sport psychology doctor told me to replace the word control with “attention.”

Read full story

7 Relationship Tips on Dating For Men

Dating and Relationship Advice for Successful MenPhoto by Nate Johnston on Unsplash. When I semi-retired at 35 from the game of pro basketball, I had the financial security and the chance to question what I want to do next and why I do it — in dating, love, relationships, financial security, life purpose, and more.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Russell Westbrook, a future NBA HOF Wears a Dress and Kwame Brown Trolls Him?

Why his monstrous dunk of a reply to Kwame Brown matters and what questions I have. Westbrook is a future Hall of Famer that wears a dress/kilt and gets called out by Kwame Brown. I think in fairness to Russell it looks like a kilt, which has Scottish origins, and who knows why Russell is wearing a kilt.

Read full story
8 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Lakers Won't Win an NBA Title Unless Anthony Davis Embraces the 5 (and Why the Nets or Bucks Will if He Doesn't)

The 5 Reasons the Lakers Won't an NBA Title (and why they will if they do this)Photo by Ramiro Pianarosa on Unsplash. Either the Bucks or the Nets will win most likely win an NBA title this year and I'll tell you why.

Read full story
2 comments

My 9 Life Lessons from Solo-Traveling the World

1. Let go of what the bullsh*t people expect from you (unless you believe those expectations help you become a higher, happier, or better version of yourself). 2. Let go of the need to be cool or rich or popular on social media. Let go of people liking you and value your authenticity. Mark Manson wrote a best-selling book on Not Giving a F*ck for a reason — because it’s a valuable life lesson.

Read full story

10 Ways To Be Wildly Successful and Not Be a Douche (And Retire/Be Free Before 60)

10 Ways To Be Wildly Successful and Not Be a Douche. And retire (be free) before 60. 1.If you want to be fitter, successful, richer, or happier, it’s either subtraction or addition (mostly subtraction in my experience). Admit the better habits you need to add or negative behaviors to subtract from your life and do it publicly.

Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Bucks versus Phoenix Suns NBA Finals Analysis

There are some things the world will need to figure out in the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns NBA Finals. Who is the more efficient scorer? Kris Middleton or Devin Booker?. Who is the more elite defender, Jrue Holiday or Chris Paul?

Read full story

7 Reasons You Aren't Happy

1. You suck at having authentic people, careers, fitness routines, partners, friends, hobbies, behaviors, and loved ones that bring you positive experiences over “status.”. In Tripp Lanier’s, book, This Book Will Make You Dangerous, he spells out the virtue of playing for experiences over outcomes. The ultimate currency is not money, status, fame, or even monetary success — it’s being healthy, thriving, and happy authentically.

Read full story

My 7 Keys to Becoming Happier

Keys to HappinessPhoto by Elijah Hiett on Unsplash. Why Happiness Is Never Perfect | My 7 Keys to Becoming Happier | June 24th, 2021. Happiness is hard work, especially on the front end. Happiness takes living out your values daily, not just reaching your one to five-year outcome goals.

Read full story

June 2021: 5 Pieces of Life Advice for Men

5 pieces of life advice for menPhoto by Mahdi Bafande on Unsplash. Say no more often. James Clear breaks this yes/no dilemma down pretty well. Every time you say “yes,” to someone or something outside your scope of mastery/purpose/startup/passion, you’re giving your time to something in the future or present that takes time/energy/focus away from the very thing you should be doing if you want to succeed. Whew, that was a mouthful.

Read full story

How to Feel Alive: 5 Tips to Awaken Real Happiness in Successful Men

“Don’t obsess over perfection or attach yourself to only one outcome and you won’t misidentify yourself as a failure.” — TH How to Feel Alive: 5 Tips to Awaken Real Happiness in Successful Men.

Read full story

The Growth Mindset

How living with virtuous values, presence, and sports taught me how to live better. “Life is short. And if life is short, then moving quickly matters. Launch the product. Write the book. Ask the question. Take the chance. Be thoughtful, but get moving.” -- James Clear.

Read full story

5 Inspirational Words of the Day from a Pro Athlete

How being told NO by the NBA, my friends, coaches, and peers inspired me. “Man is disturbed not by things, but by the views he takes of them.” — Epictetus. 5 Inspirational Words of the Day from a Pro Athlete.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy