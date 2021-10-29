Charlotte, NC

A Story About Why LaMelo Ball Will Be a Future Top 5 NBA Player

Mr. Mullet

Photo Credit: twitter
Photo Credit: twitter

A Story About Why LaMelo Ball Will Be a Top 5 NBA Player (Like Soon)

And 3 reasons why the Charlotte Bobcats will be one of the top 4 NBA teams in the East.

After a high school state championship in California, LaMelo Ball left for an unorthodox path to playing professional basketball in the NBA.

LaMelo didn’t play NCAA basketball. Instead, his father took him elsewhere. Maybe now, with the image and likeness deals, he would have chosen differently, but no, the Ball family took his talents and played overseas.

This is where LaMelo developed his guard play. It’s also how and why and where Luka Donicic developed into a top NBA guard.

Overseas hoops are the best of the rest of the professional basketball world; where there is no illegal defense, you can foul hard, there is such a thing as over dribbling, you’re held accountable on defense, and big men can shoot better than guards.

Overseas basketball is the best place to learn the game because you cannot rely on just athleticism to succeed.

Don’t believe me?

Just ask Luka Doncic, who averaged just 16 points a game before coming to the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CzYUR_0ceeBybu00
Luka Doncic scoring average in EuroleaguePhoto credit: Euroleague.net

Overseas basketball helped LaMelo Ball just as it helped Luka Doncic.

These two NBA players both dominated some of the world’s top leagues overseas.

Luka averaged just 16 points a game before coming to the NBA.

But do you know hard that is to do?

I do.

Yes, I'm a short, white, 6'1 slow-AF all-time leading division one scoring point guard that played in France, Belgium, and Germany (not the world’s top leagues), and yet, I can’t even imagine being able to compete at that level as a teenager.

I already had grown-man-beer-strength by the time I garnered my first MVP trophy in Europe. I wasn’t worried about my mustache filling in for the first time.

Also, I see how comparing my game to LaMelo Ball's is absolutely absurd.

And for the record, I don't typically pay to watch NBA games. Or players. But there are a few I’d pay to watch, admire, study closely, and see live.

LaMelo is now one of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gt2re_0ceeBybu00
LaMelo Ball wearing Puma basketball shoestwitter

Yes, I’d pay full price to see LaMelo Ball play live while wearing his Puma basketball shoes.

There is KD.

Kyrie (maybe before the sage incense got him thinking his platform was better without his craft).

BRON-bron.

Magic.

MJ.

The Dream.

Kobe.

Detroit Piston's Vinny Johnson — Aka. The Microwave (who, by the way, seems that the Utah Jazz has their very own Microwave 2 in Jordan Clarkson).

I'd even pay to watch Alonzo Mourning f*ck up Patrick and Ewing and John Starks, just because I felt like their rivalry was as real as the Pistons/Bulls when Bill Laimbeer was allowed to throw haymakers on MJ/Pippen transition attempts at the rim and get away with it.

This also makes LaMelo’s rise to the NBA ironic, because my dad would take me to NBA games as a kid and talk about the amount of work these athletes would put into their dreams. This makes the beauty of watching them compete even better.

My dad had a huge impact on my love for the game, and my ascension up the high school and college ranks until the pros. I can say, without a doubt, that I’d never been paid to play professional basketball without my dad in the picture.

And yet, LaMelo's basketball story has a purity and freedom to it. It's like he doesn't care about the end result. Watching LaMelo play at the highest levels in the NBA makes you realize your limitations and somehow, still, I want to vicariously live and play the game through his eyes.

Most white dudes can all relate to the dream of screaming, "LET'S GOOOOOOO" when we hammer dunk on someone's head as we drive down the middle of the lane on a blown pick and roll coverage on ESPN, CBS, or TNT.

I mean, that’s why we all owned mini-hoops as kids (and adults, am I right?)… because the average guy never knows what dunking on someone truly feels like.

I’ve hit game-winners, and dunked Oreos, but not at the level LaMelo is doing it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ynf4c_0ceeBybu00
lamelo ball and Jay-Z hanging out like boysPhoto credit: ESPN Twitter

And this story is about LaMelo Ball, not me.

Regardless, playing basketball is one of the best feelings in the world, and fans to players alike can ALL FEEL the same feelings.

A crowd magnifies emotions.

Intensifies feelings.

Playing in front of 40,000 is like dousing your soul in gas and lighting it on fire every time your shot goes swishhhh.

This is why LaMelo’s story is important because when the entire world watches him, and he becomes (or doesn't become) one of the top five NBA players in the league, you can come back and read this for clips and giggles, and say, I told you so, Trevor.

LaMelo Ball owes a lot of his NBA success and basketball development to his father.

fantasy basketball and lamelo ball stat rankingsMy ESPN Fantasy Screenshot

All NBA greats have someone in their corner.

No HOF ever does it alone.

My father is why I started playing the game. He got me to start dreaming about being an NBA player. It's why we all started playing in the first place; our NBA dreams got planted from the basketball seeds of our NBA heroes. It's why I stayed in my driveway after dinner with the floodlights on until my fingers bled. It's why I woke up before school to dribble harder and longer than the Globetrotters World Tour.

My dad was a simple farmer. He knew dreams, inspiration, and mastery, well, they don't happen without showing up and getting the work in.

And d*mn, what if I had the talent, height, and vertical LaMelo Ball has?

I’d probably still played in Europe for 13 years.

Why?

Because my pops would have messed up the process. He wouldn’t have thought big picture like LaMelo’s dad. He wouldn’t have thought about Europe. Or making a league for me against other top talents. Or figuring out how to find NBA players for me to compete with; no, he wouldn't have known any better. Hell, he wanted to send me to my Uncle Shoes in Texas to learn how to play and my Uncle couldn’t hit the broad side of a burning barn with a fire hose.

And still, my father was the reason I made it overseas.

I immediately hear my dad’s voice: "Don't compare yourself to others. It's not fair. Compare yourself to your previous self. That's the only true hypothesis worth testing.”

And maybe that's what Mr. Ball taught him, and his brothers, especially to LaMelo, as he’s the youngest of three professional Ball brothers — Lonzo and LiAngelo — which is the real testament to his parenting skills.

Maybe our dads both believed true greatness happens inside the process of self-improvement. Practicing Kaizen, in bettering your previous self; in showing up and letting inspiration and creativity happen through endless unseen repetition.

The WNBA and NBA players that captivate and distill the essence of basketball purity become something I’ll pay to watch.

I’ll pay to witness basketball purity.

I’d pay to watch Tiger, Steph, Ali, DT, or the Ace.

I’ll pay to watch masters doing their craft at the highest levels.

I’ll pay homage, even buy overpriced popcorn, some nachos, and an $18 beer.

P.S. Beers in Belgium cost about $3 by the way at my pro overseas games.

LaMelo Ball averaged 6.5 points a game in 12 minutes on 26% shooting in the LKL league in Lithuania. He was 17.

Mr. Ball got mad at his son’s (the youngest American to ever get an overseas contract) playing time and took him elsewhere.

When I was 17, I was guarding other 17 year-olds in the most uncompetitive Big North Conference league in Michigan.

I wasn't playing against 35-year olds—other pros or anyone of next-level talent.

But Mr. Ball understood iron sharpens iron.

Later, LaMelo Ball left for Australia and developed even more. His father put him in Australia's top pro basketball league, the NBL, where LaMelo averaged 17.0 points a game and garnered ROY honors.

Now, for many of you, 17 points a game doesn't mean a d*mn thing. But most of you also don't know how hard it is to score or get assists overseas. Many current NBA stars get inflated stats due to the marketing nature of the NBA and how the rules protect stars.

Most NBA players don’t realize their averages would get cut significantly playing overseas. There is less time in games, fewer games in a season, and more intensity on the court, more like weekly NFL matchups, each game naturally means more to the city, fans, and organization.

Plus, imagine if James Harden would get a technical foul each time he flopped (because that's what the refs do over there).

Sorry, Trae, no more bullsh*t free throws for you.

The LKL and Australia are some of the best overseas leagues in the world after the NBA, and averaging 17 points a game as a teenager is downright amazing.

LaMelo should have been drafted number one after proving he was capable of dominating these leagues as a teenager.

The decision LaMelo's dad made to move him abroad was the best for development because living and playing overseas causes you to grow (up) faster. It opens your mind to new cultures and approaches. It’s less hype, status, actual games, and always more intensity on the court.

The European and overseas game has more moving parts, more reads, more synergy, and fewer isolations.

Regardless, LaMelo Ball has surprised me with how quickly he's integrated his team while taking over the Charlotte Hornets as their leader, best player, and overall understanding of the NBA game.

I'm convinced his father is owed much of the credit.

Why LaMelo Ball will be a top-five NBA player and the Bobcats will finish top four:

1. HIS FATHER WANTED (AND HOPEFULLY WANTS) HIM TO KEEP GROWING.

I'm not a massive fan of his father (the name I will not say out loud or type) BECAUSE he's like the Lord Voldemort-Kim Kardashian of reality TV basketball dads. Just shut up and let your kids play, man! The Ball brothers are going to do just fine. You did great. Now let them play their game and try to be less dramatic. That said, his father is also why LaMelo will be a top-five NBA player one day soon. Fathers (and mothers), guardians, and caretakers are instrumental in developing kids. I don't care who or what you say; Mr. Ball pushed, developed, and found ways for his sons to grow their games at unprecedented levels.

2. LAMELO BALL PLAYS FREE.

Not many players have this quality. Steph Curry does. It’s why we are drawn to watching him. It’s like the game has a purity that only he feels. LaMelo is the dude that can walk up to the hottest girl in the bar and not only get her to talk, but get her digits and meet her later that night. Like Steph Curry, or Magic, he plays and shoots and passes without a second thought. His lack of thinking is a good thing. This doesn't mean he has a low IQ, but rather, he feels the game instinctually and lets his craft shine. His game is as long and free as his 6'7 point guard body, and that's why he'll be a top-five NBA player soon. He’s an elite athletic guard with elite two-way skills, which is the foundation of greatness.

3. LAMELO CAN SHOOT, PASS, DRIBBLE AT AN ELITE LEVEL (AND WILL IMPROVE HIS DEFENSE WITH TIME)

Elite NBA players can create space off the dribble, make shots, pass the ball at the right time, dribble through traffic, and be a two-way player. These are the signs of the top five NBA players. Can they get others open and make them better? Can they get a stop when they need one? Can they ISO and make a shot if need be?

This is what the Bucks did, and Chris Paul didn’t.

Sorry LA, your spacing will not be good enough to win an NBA Championship with Westbrook and LeBron on the court unless they somehow defend and switch everything and score in transition the entire game.

I regress.

Yes, LaMelo is the reason the Charlotte Bobcats will finish in the top four in the East.

Once they get Rozier back, it will be interesting to see how they integrate their team with more talent, and who will fall into the third/fourth option with the rise of LaMelo, Miles, Gordon, and Rozier all healthy, but regardless, the story of LaMelo Ball is one I’ll love watching unfold as he gets older.

