Spending 1 Day at the Grand Canyon

The Grand Canyon is an attraction that needs no introduction. We learn about it in school, see it in the media, and possibly hear from friends and family how stunning it is. But when you actually experience the Grand Canyon for yourself for the first time, it is completely breathtaking. Join us and see how we spent 1 day in the Grand Canyon

Getting ready to spend 1 day in the Grand Canyon

We wanted to spend a day in the Grand Canyon but at first, didn't exactly know where to start. We did some research and saw that the South Rim Trail was an option. But even with our research, we weren't exactly sure what to expect when hiking the South Rim Trail. We wanted to be prepared for any and everything. We had a rough idea of the path we wanted to take but also didn't know how long it would take us.

Food

The day before, we went to the supermarket and bought water, snacks, deli meat, bread, and others things to get us through the next few days. We prepared sandwiches for lunch, a few energy bars, and a ton of water. Enough for a full day in the Grand Canyon. With these tourist attractions, we expect the food and restaurants to be overpriced and expensive so we like to pack what we can. It can also be healthier.

Photo by Mr. Mrs. K

Weather

The weather was something to take into consideration as well. We went towards the middle to late October when we avoided the hot summer months and it was starting to get a little nippy out. The mornings were a little cold but as the day progressed and we continued to walk and hike, it got warmer. It is advised to bring a sweater or a light jacket during the fall season. That way you can take it off when it gets warm.

Photo by Mr. Mrs. K

Getting To The Grand Canyon

We stayed in Williams, Arizona which is a town along Route 66 named, The Gateway to the Grand Canyon. It's about 60 miles south of the Grand Canyon.

Photo by Mr. Mrs. K

Driving

We drove from Williams, Arizona to the Grand Canyon which took about an hour, and got some great views. It was a pretty easy and straight shot from Williams, AZ to the Grand Canyon. We took AZ-64 North the whole way up. This is probably the most common method.

Photo by Mr. Mrs. K

Train

There is a train that departs from Williams, Arizona, and takes you to the Grand Canyon Railway Depot which is located in Grand Canyon Village. The trip takes a little longer but we hear you get some great views. The prices of tickets vary depending on the type of experience you want so definitely check out their website.

Itinerary for 1 day in the Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon Visitor Center

Photo by Mr. Mrs. K

Our first stop was at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center to use the restroom and get some more information. Unfortunately, we got there a little too early at around 9 am and they open at 10 am. Luckily they had some information already posted outside to answer common questions that people may have.

Photo by Mr. Mrs. K

Mather Point

Mather Point was a quick 5-minute walk from the Grand Canyon Visitor Center. This is also our introduction to the Grand Canyon. We were in complete awe at how beautiful the Grand Canyon was. Mather Point is a vista point where you can walk out and take photos of the canyon which we did and really took our time.

Photo by Mr. Mrs. K

Rim Trail

This is where we started our South Rim Trail "hike." Hike is a bit of an exaggeration to describe this trail. The whole trail was flat for the most part and it was paved, so to us, it felt more like a nice walk. But I guess it depends on how you yourself would define hike.

Photo by Mr. Mrs. K

This hike was beautiful. You get a view of the Grand Canyon throughout the whole walk. Because this was our first time here, we couldn't help but stop every few minutes to take photos of the canyon. It was of the same angle as well. There are a few stopping points and vista points along this trail where you can take in the views.

Photo by Mr. Mrs. K

It took us a total of 50 minutes for us to get from Mather Point to the Yavapai Geologic Museum but for most people who aren't going to take a billion photos and videos, it should only take about 15-20 minutes.

Yavapai Geology Museum

Photo by Mr. Mrs. K

The Yavapai Geology Museum is a point of interest along the South Rim Trail. There is a parking lot where you can drive directly here if you wanted. The museum is small and tells you about the history of the Grand Canyon and its topography. You get a better understanding of how the canyon was formed and its geological makeup. There is also a small gift shop. Overall the museum is pretty educational and it's free!

Photo by Mr. Mrs. K

Trail of Time

As you leave the Yavapai Geology Museum and continue along the South Rim Trail, it also becomes the Trail of Time. This was particularly cool and educational. Along the trail, you see markers and different kinds of rocks that can be found around the Grand Canyon. Some of these rocks are over a million years old!

Photo by Mr. Mrs. K

The South Rim Trail/Trail of Time continues for about 2 miles and we still got some great views of the canyon along the way. At the end of the 2 miles, you arrive at the Grand Canyon Village. From the Yavapai Geology Museum to the Grand Canyon Village it took us about an hour and a half but again we took a lot of photos and videos. If you just wanted to walk through, you could probably complete this portion in about 30 minutes.

Photo by Mr. Mrs. K

Grand Canyon Village

The Grand Canyon Village is a small town that has a lot of gift shops, restaurants, and hotels. We didn't go into a lot of the shops because we wanted to continue our hike/journey. We quickly used the restroom and visited the Hopi House, and then were on our way.

Photo by Mr. Mrs. K

Hopi House

We went to the Hopi House located in the Grand Canyon Village which was a gift shop that sold handmade Native American goods. We also learned a lot about Native Americans and their history in the Grand Canyon and around Arizona.

Photo by Mr. Mrs. K

Hermits Rest

We took the shuttle to Hermits Rest and we walked to the end of the trail which ended with a gift shop and a place to get snacks. In our opinion, the views here at Hermits Rest were just ok, and thought that the views earlier were much nicer. We didn't spend too much time here, maybe 15 mins max to use the bathroom and take photos, and then we were back on the shuttle to head back to the Grand Canyon Village.

Photo by Mr. Mrs. K

Shuttle

Throughout the South Rim, you can take a shuttle to all the main points of interest. The best part is that the shuttle system is free. So you can hop on and off at the main points. There are a few different bus routes that take you to different parts of the canyon. I believe some shuttle schedules vary depending on the season and time of year. Be sure to check out the Grand Canyon National Park website to see the shuttle schedules.

Photo by Mr. Mrs. K

At this point, we realized we might not have time to hike all the way from the Grand Canyon Village to Hermit's Rest so we opted out to just take the shuttle from the Grand Canyon Village/Bright Angel Trail directly to Hermit's Rest. The ride was about 30 mins and it made stops at Trailview Overlook, Maricopa Point, Powell Point, Hopi Point, Mohave Point, The Abyss, Monument Creek Vista, Pima Point, and then Hermits Rest.

We still got a great view of the canyon from the shuttle. It did seem long and if we were to hike this trail, it could've taken us a few hours. The trail itself seemed maintained just like the South Rim Trail and we hope to do that hike next time we visit the Grand Canyon

Closing Thoughts

Overall, this was a great way to spend 1 day in the Grand Canyon especially if this is your first time. As with most tourist attractions, we highly recommend starting your day early as we noticed that the parking lots were all filled by 11:30 am and there were more and more people along the trail at that time. We did see a few dogs along the South Rim Trail but I believe it is only certain areas where dogs are allowed and they must be leashed. There are also a bunch of other hiking trails that lead you into the canyon itself. These have a bit more difficulty to them so be sure to do your research and plan accordingly.

Photo by Mr. Mrs. K

The Grand Canyon is absolutely beautiful and really tried to take in every second that we were there. This isn't the typical kind of landscape we get on the East coast so we definitely enjoyed our time here and hope to be back very soon.