5 ways to master any subject

No one is forcing people to learn the rules of the road; they may be limited to the knowledge that pedestrians need. And at the same time, the study of traffic rules cannot be called an exciting process. But this is a conscious choice of people, backed up by strong motivation: as a rule, young people, teenagers want to take this test, for whom getting a driver's license is something like a symbol of growing up and freedom.

pexels

Any serious hobby requires certain knowledge or practice. But people do not even notice that they are learning by mastering a new hobby.

If they really enjoy their activity, they simply enjoy the process. This rule also applies in education: grades (albeit high ones) are not so important for schoolchildren and students if they are really passionate about the subject. Of course, there are many different factors that affect learning. But, according to Matthew Youlden, without motivation, a person will not succeed much. In addition, the training itself in this case can stretch for many years.

According to Matthew himself, he has been studying foreign languages ​​all his life. This is his hobby, his passion. By the age of 32, he knows about 20 different languages, and 10 of them are completely fluent. At the same time, Matthew emphasizes that he never set himself the goal of learning something new, based on some linguistic considerations. In order to start learning a new language, he always had other reasons: personal, cultural, even absurd. But they all gave him the necessary incentive.

This principle underlies his advice. Matthew formulated five simple rules that will help you stay motivated and not give up halfway through. And although these tips are based on his desire to learn foreign languages, they are also suitable for those who just want to gain some new skills and knowledge.

1. Find a personal interest. In school years, many people find difficult those subjects that they are not interested in. Unfortunately, the educational program, and indeed the whole life, if you look more broadly, cannot consist only of what fascinates you. Therefore, you need to go to the trick and think about how the hated topic can come in handy in the future. For example, if a person is interested in creativity, and for some reason he needs to learn the basics of entrepreneurship, you can focus on how business is done in the field of art. And also keep in mind that the acquired knowledge and business sense can be useful in any kind of activity.

2. Understand the reason for your learning. “I spent too much time on this to quit” is a terrible way to stay motivated, says Matthew Youlden. It is much more effective to understand or remember why you started doing this or that business. The goal can be a successful career, moving to another country, strengthening relationships with people you care about. All this gives a much stronger motivation than the banal need to finish what you started.

3. Use the acquired knowledge in practice. Matthew himself believes that this advice is best suited for those who study foreign languages, but in fact it works in any other field. You can speak with mistakes and with a terrible accent, but if as a result you can still order at a restaurant, this will be a great confirmation of success, more proof that your efforts were not wasted. And, of course, you will have an incentive to continue learning. For example, a beginner photographer should constantly take pictures (even if not very good ones), using the knowledge that he already has, and not wait for the moment when he can create perfect photos.

4. Make learning fun. Quite often, learning something new can be turned into a game, a joke, or a friendly competition. Such an attitude will help to better assimilate and consolidate new knowledge, to achieve intermediate goals faster. True, this advice should be taken with caution, especially if you are studying medicine or something like that.

5. Be purposeful. The simplest, but still important advice. Whatever you do, just show the desire, devote yourself entirely to this business. After all, notes Matthew Youlden, no one has ever regretted learning something new.