How to Transfer Money From One Bank Account to Another?

You can transfer money between bank accounts in many ways, including online, through a mobile app, or by a bank branch. The best way to send money depends on how soon you need it and why you're sending it.

Below, you'll learn about different transfer methods to choose the one that works best for you.

What Is a Bank Transfer?

A bank transfer is money moved from one bank account to another. This can be done electronically or with a check. Internal bank transfers take place between accounts at the same bank. External bank transfers take place between accounts at two different banks.

Bank transfers are easy because you don't have to get cash out of an ATM to move money. You could use a bank transfer to carry small amounts of money between your accounts or send more significant amounts to someone else's bank if you buy a house or a car.

How Do Bank Transfers Work Actually?

During a bank transfer, money goes from one account to another. The accounts could be owned by the same person or by two groups.

Say you want to move money from your regular checking account to an online savings account with a high-interest rate. Sign in to your savings account and enter your routing and account numbers to link it to your checking account. Once the two accounts are linked, go to the "Transfers" section of the website and choose the connected checking account as the sender. Please enter the amount you want to send and select the date you want to send it. Check that everything is correct, and then send in your request.

Knowing how to instant money transfer without verification or between accounts at the same bank can make managing your money easier. And if you're saving for a specific financial goal, you can set up regular transfers from your checking account to your savings account.

Things to Keep In Mind Before Transferring Money

There are different ways to transfer money from one bank to another, and choosing the one that works best for you is essential. Before setting up a bank transfer, you should think about:

Timing: Some ways to send money from one bank account to another may be faster than others. This can be very important if time is of the essence.

Cost: Some ways to transfer money between banks don't cost anything, but you may have to pay a fee for others. For instance, if you want to send a wire transfer, you should find out how much it will cost.

Transfer limits: Depending on the type of transfer, your bank may limit how much you can send in a single transaction. Bank transfers may also have limits per day, week, or month.

How to Transfer Money From One Bank Account to Another?

There are different ways to transfer that can be used in different situations. Here are 5 ways to transfer money from one bank account to another.

1) Internal Electronic Funds Transfers

If you have more than one account at the same bank, like a checking account and a savings account, it's often easy to move money between them. "Internal transfer" is the term for this. Go to the website or app of your bank and look for funds to transfer money. You can usually set up a one-time or recurring transfer between connected accounts, and most internal transfers settle immediately or within one business day.

2) External Electronic Funds Transfers

Let's say you have a checking account at one bank and online savings account at a different bank. You can set up an "external transfer" between your savings and checking accounts. Usually, you'll need the routing number of the account you want to send money to and your account number. Once the accounts are linked, you can make transfers between them whenever you want.

3) Wire Transfers

With wire transfers, you can send money to an outside account quickly and safely, but you usually have to pay a fee. This type of transfer is helpful if you need to send significant cash funds soon because the money is generally available within one business day or even a few hours. Fees for wire transfers vary by bank. The cost could be $5 or more for domestic wire transfers, and for international wire transfers, it could be $25 or more.

4) Peer-to-Peer Transfers

Peer-to-peer (P2P) payment apps like Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, and Zelle let you send money to friends and family or pay small businesses directly from your bank account. But not all P2P apps automatically move the money you get to your bank account. PayPal has a setting that lets you put money into your bank account automatically every 24 hours, but most P2P payment apps don't have that setting. Check the fine print before signing up for an app because there are different fees, processing times, and transaction limits.

5) Paper Checks

You can also write a check to yourself if you want to transfer money from one checking account to another or deposit money into a new account. Now that mobile check deposit is common, you can write and deposit a check from the comfort of your home. But keep in mind that the check could take a few business days to clear. During that time, it will show up in the deposit account as a pending transaction.

How Long Does a Bank Transfer Take?

Depending on the type of bank transfer, the money could move in a few seconds or take several days. Here are the average times for each type of transfer.

Internal EFTs: Usually immediately, especially if the accounts are already connected.

External EFTs: Up to two days of business

Wire transfers: Up to two business days, but domestic transfers can be received the same day if they are sent before the cutoff time set by the bank. Transfers between countries may take longer.

P2P payment apps: Instant, but sending money to your bank can take longer.

What Do You Need to Send Money Between Banks?

For a bank transfer to go through, you'll need information about the accounts of both the sender and the receiver. How easy it is to do a bank transfer depends on whether the accounts are at the same or different banks and whether you own both accounts.

If you want to move money between accounts you own at the same bank, you need to know which account should send the money and which one should receive it. You can sign in online or mobile banking, choose the "Transfer" option, and then select each account from the menu.

If you want to send money to someone else's account, you'll need to know their name, account number, and routing number. You may only need their username or email address if you send money to someone through a mobile payment app.

If you want to know how to transfer money from Cash App to a bank account or how to transfer money from Venmo to a bank, you'll need the account and routing numbers for the account the money is going to. Before you can move money from Cash App or Venmo to your bank account, you have to verify your account.

How long does it take to send money by wire?

Most domestic wire transfers take 24 hours to finish, but the money could be taken out of your bank account an hour after you ask for the transfer. If someone sends you money by wire transfer, you might see the deposit the same day, but it can still take a few business days to clear.

It usually takes longer to process sending money through an international wire transfer. Depending on the bank, processing an international wire transfer could take one to five days.

Bottom Line

Transferring money from one bank to another is not hard, and it helps to know your options. Before you send money, think about how long it might take and how much it might cost. That can help you ensure your money gets where it needs to go without paying extra fees.