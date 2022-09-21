A Quick Guide to SNAP Eligibility and Food Stamps Benefits

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is the government's most extensive food assistance program. As of 2021, 41.5 million Americans took part in the SNAP program. This helps eligible low-income individuals and families by letting them use an Electronic Benefits Transfer card to buy suitable food at authorized retail food stores.

What Is the Difference Between SNAP and Food Stamps?

Food Stamps and the SNAP program are the same things. The SNAP program used to be called the Food Stamp Program, or just "Food Stamps," because people would use books of stamps to buy food. Today, the stamps have been replaced by Electronic Benefits Transfer cards. These cards look like debit cards and can be used at most grocery stores and other places selling groceries, like Walmart, Target, and Amazon.

Who Is Eligible for SNAP?

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) decides who can get SNAP and how much they can get. This is based on a family's income and certain expenses.

Three things must be true about a household's income and resources for it to be eligible for benefits:

Gross monthly income, which is how much a household makes each month before deductions for the program, must be at or below 130% of the federal poverty line. In the federal fiscal year 2022, the poverty line for a family of three is $1,830 a month. This is used to figure out SNAP benefits. One-third of this amount is $2,379 monthly, about $28,550 annually.

When deductions are taken out of a household's income, what's left is the net income. This amount must be at or below the federal poverty line.

The value of an asset must drop below a certain point. Households without a member who is 60 or older or has a disability must have assets of $2,500 or less. Families with such a member must have assets of $3,750 or less.

What Items Can Be Purchased With SNAP Benefits?

Most of the time, SNAP benefits can be used to buy food that can be made at home. Food that is still hot when sold and food sold to be eaten in the store are not eligible.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says that these foods can be bought with SNAP:

  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Meat, poultry, and fish
  • Dairy products
  • Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages
  • Pieces of bread and cereals
  • Seeds and plants produce food for the household to eat.

What Are SNAP Benefits Available in My State?

Even though SNAP is a federal program, the states are in charge of giving out the benefits. This means that people in different parts of the country get additional help. The U.S. Census Bureau says that the rules for eligibility and the number of benefits are the same in all states except Alaska and Hawaii. However, how benefits are calculated can differ from one state to the next.

Here is a general look at each state's maximum and minimum allotments:

  • For the 48 states that touch each other and Washington, D.C., the most a family of four can get each month is $835.
  • Whether they live in the city or the country, a family in Alaska can earn between $1,074 and $1,667 per month.
  • In Hawaii, a family can spend no more than $1,573 per month.
  • In D.C. and the lower 48 states, the minimum benefit is $20. It is $40 in Alaska and $38 in Hawaii.

