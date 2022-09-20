SNAP payments in 2022: What's changed so far, and what can you expect for the rest of the year?

Count your blessings if your fridge is complete, and you don't have to worry about where your next meal will come from. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP (formerly food stamps), is a federal program run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that helps more than 41 million Americans get enough to eat. Families and individuals who qualify can use the program to buy food like fruits and vegetables, bread and cereals, raw meat, and dairy.

SNAP Payments in 2022

Research backs up what the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) says: SNAP benefits are one of the most important ways to help reduce hunger and food insecurity. It shows that almost 90% of SNAP families live with children, elderly people, or people with disabilities. 43% of people on SNAP are under 18, and 90% of people live at or below the poverty line.

SNAP is also used by many people who have jobs but can't afford to buy food because their wages are too low. It is an essential program.

Between 2021 and 2022, SNAP benefits went up to help with the economy's effects, such as the pandemic, inflation, and other financial problems. Let's look at some additional changes and what we can expect from the program in the future.

The Maximum Benefits for 2022

As of the beginning of 2022, families of four who get the maximum amount of SNAP benefits now get:

  • In the U.S. Virgin Islands, the maximum allotment is $1,074.
  • In Alaska, maximum allotments range from $1,074 to $1,667.
  • In Hawaii, the maximum allotment is $1,573.
  • In the 48 states and D.C., the maximum allotment is $835.
  • In Guam, the maximum allotment is $1,231.

The lowest benefit will go up to $20 in 48 states and D.C., as well as in Alaska, Guam, Hawaii, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Also, the USDA's Thrifty Food Plan, which was released in August 2021 but didn't go into effect until 2022, raised the average SNAP benefits per person per day by about 27%, from about $1.20 to about $5.45.

Emergency Allotments

In the early days of the pandemic, Congress put a lot of extra help, some of which have now run out. One, called emergency allotments, was approved as part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and can be renewed by each state until October 13, 2022 (and may be extended for the rest of the year, depending on the state).

There must be a national public health emergency for these benefits to be given out, and the state must have declared an emergency. Check out our complete guide to SNAP Finance to learn more about the program and what it offers.

