A Savy Guide to Taking a Road-Trip with Kids

Photo by Jake Blucker on Unsplash

Road trips can be a fun and memorable way to travel with your family, but they can also be challenging and stressful if you are not prepared. Whether you are driving across the state or across the country, you need to plan ahead, pack smart, and keep everyone entertained and comfortable along the way. Here are some tips to help you make your road trip with kids a success.

Pre-Trip Preparation for the Vehicle

Before you hit the road, you need to make sure your vehicle is in good shape and ready for the journey. Nothing ruins a road trip faster than a breakdown or a flat tire. Here are some things to do before you leave:

Check your oil, coolant, brake fluid, windshield washer fluid, and tire pressure. If needed, top them up or get them changed.

Make sure your spare tire is inflated and you have a jack and a lug wrench in case of a flat.

Clean your windows, mirrors, headlights, and taillights for better visibility.

Pack an emergency kit with items such as jumper cables, flashlight, first aid kit, water, snacks, blankets, and roadside flares.

Bring along some tools and spare parts such as a screwdriver, pliers, duct tape, fuses, and bulbs.

Have your car serviced by a mechanic if it is due for maintenance or if you notice any problems.

How to make Passing the Time Enjoyable for Both You and the Kids

One of the biggest challenges of a road trip with kids is keeping them entertained and happy during the long hours of driving. Boredom and restlessness can lead to whining, fighting, and tantrums. To avoid this, you need to have a variety of activities and distractions for your kids. Here are some ideas:

Load up your devices with music, audiobooks, podcasts, games, and movies. Don't forget to bring headphones, chargers, and adapters.

Give each kid a map and a highlighter so they can follow along the route and mark the places you visit.

Play some classic car games such as I Spy, 20 Questions, Interstate Bingo, or Car Pool Chaos (check it out!).

Bring some craft supplies such as paper, crayons, stickers, pipe cleaners, or beads. You can also buy some origami kits or coloring books for easy fun.

Pack some toys and books that are suitable for the car. Avoid anything that has small pieces that can get lost or make a mess.

Buy some new toys or games that you can surprise your kids with along the way. You can also wrap them up like gifts to make them more exciting.

Look for interesting attractions or landmarks along the way that you can visit. You can use apps like Roadtrippers or Roadside America to find them.

Here are some products that can make your road trip more comfortable and enjoyable. For example, you can get some car seat organizers, travel pillows, backseat coolers, or portable DVD players.

How the Driver Can Stay Comfortable While Trekking Long Periods of Time

Driving for long periods of time can be tiring and uncomfortable for the driver. You need to take care of yourself so you can stay alert and safe on the road. Here are some tips to help you:

Get enough sleep before you leave. Avoid driving when you are drowsy or sleepy. If you feel tired, pull over and take a nap or switch drivers.

Drink plenty of water and eat healthy snacks. Avoid caffeine, alcohol, or sugary drinks that can dehydrate you or make you crash.

Wear comfortable clothing and shoes. Dress in layers so you can adjust to the temperature changes.

Adjust your seat and steering wheel to a comfortable position. Use lumbar support if needed.

Stretch your neck, shoulders, arms, back, and legs every time you stop. You can also do some simple exercises while driving such as rotating your head, shrugging your shoulders, squeezing your hands, or flexing your feet.

Listen to music or podcasts that keep you engaged and entertained. Avoid anything that makes you sleepy or distracted.

Plan your route ahead of time and use a GPS or navigation app to guide you. Avoid getting lost or stressed by traffic or road conditions.

Leverage a heating pad or neck support pillow as needed.

Pitstop Strategically

Pit-stops are essential for any road trip with kids. They allow you to refuel your car and yourself, as well as explore new places and have some fun. However, you don't want to stop too often or too randomly, as that can waste time and money. Here are some tips to plan your pit-stops strategically:

Research the best places to stop along your route. Look for gas stations, rest areas, restaurants, hotels, or attractions that are convenient and affordable.

Use apps like GasBuddy, iExit, or Yelp to find the best deals and reviews for gas, food, lodging, or entertainment.

Time your stops according to your kids' needs and schedules. For example, you can stop before or after nap time, mealtime, or bathroom time.

Be flexible and spontaneous. If you see something interesting or unexpected along the way, don't be afraid to stop and check it out. You might discover a hidden gem or a memorable experience.

Don't rush or linger too long. Aim for 15 to 30 minutes per stop, unless you are staying overnight or visiting a major attraction. Keep track of your time and schedule so you don't fall behind or miss anything.

Road trips with kids can be a lot of fun if you plan ahead and prepare well. By following these tips, you can make your road trip with kids a smooth and enjoyable journey that everyone will remember for years to come.