History: Flawed & Guilty By Relation

Mary Todd Lincoln was a lot of things: first lady, extravagant spender, generous hostess, Southerner by birth, and maligned. However, she was not a Confederate spy as she has often been accused of.

Being the President's wife can be a grueling job, I'm sure. The hours are long and the demands are wearisome. Most first ladies manage to get through it relatively well, but for Mary Todd Lincoln, wife of Abraham, it was an agonizing experience fraught with relentless criticism, borderline mental illness, and personal tragedy.

Mary deeply loved her husband, whom she married despite the disapproval of her family and social peers. She saw in Lincoln a good, honest, talented man and was delighted when he won the presidency in 1860. But because Mary was a native of Kentucky and thus a Southerner by birth, rumors swirled throughout the course of the Civil War that the first lady was, in fact, a Confederate spy.

Guilty by Relation...

It's easy to see how such rumors got started. According to historians and biographers, Mary devotedly agreed with and supported her husband's political beliefs and, like him, wanted only the nation to become whole again.

But one of Mary's brothers, three half-brothers, and three brothers-in-law all served in the Confederate army during the Civil War. How then, people wondered, could she truly support the Union? Not surprisingly, certain individuals - including many of Lincoln's political enemies - started a whisper campaign that perhaps Mary wasn't the unionist she said she was.

The entire issue, however, was just scandalous hearsay without a shred of proof.

Even today, with over 150 years of hindsight, there is absolutely no known evidence that Mary Todd Lincoln passed government secrets to the South or even had the opportunity to do so.

Indeed, Mary's interests as a first lady were generally more social than political.

Can't Win for Losing...

The whispered allegation that Mary Lincoln was a Confederate spy was just one of the many things that made her time in the White House miserable. The Bellds of Washington Society considered her silly and uncouth and took every opportunity to denigrate her. For example, when she hosted a large party in the White House as the war raged, she was condemned for her extravagance. And because two of her sons were ill at the time, she was castigated as being unmotherly and cold.

All of this was made worse by Mary's many emotional and physical problems... she suffered from excruciating headaches that sometimes left her bedridden for days, and she also experienced violent mood swings that caused more than one White House aide to describe her as unpredictable and difficult to get along with.

Mary was also familiar with death. She lost three of her four sons to various ailments and, of course, witnessed the assassination of her beloved husband at the hands of John Wilkes Booth.

Mary Todd Lincoln was a flawed woman who did her best under dire circumstances. It's unfair and inaccurate for her character to be impugned by untrue rumors regarding her patriotism.

In line with that, Varina Howell Davis, the young wife of Confederate president Jefferson Davis, suffered similar indignities over the course of the war. Though she was born in Mississippi, her father was a wealthy plantation owner with deep Northern roots. His father - her grandfather - was an eight-term governor of New Jersey. As a result, many within the Confederacy wrongly condemned Varina as a Union sympathizer.

