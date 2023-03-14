History: Flawed & Guilty By Relation

Mozelle Martin

Mary Todd Lincoln was a lot of things: first lady, extravagant spender, generous hostess, Southerner by birth, and maligned. However, she was not a Confederate spy as she has often been accused of.

Being the President's wife can be a grueling job, I'm sure. The hours are long and the demands are wearisome. Most first ladies manage to get through it relatively well, but for Mary Todd Lincoln, wife of Abraham, it was an agonizing experience fraught with relentless criticism, borderline mental illness, and personal tragedy.

Mary deeply loved her husband, whom she married despite the disapproval of her family and social peers. She saw in Lincoln a good, honest, talented man and was delighted when he won the presidency in 1860. But because Mary was a native of Kentucky and thus a Southerner by birth, rumors swirled throughout the course of the Civil War that the first lady was, in fact, a Confederate spy.

Guilty by Relation...

It's easy to see how such rumors got started. According to historians and biographers, Mary devotedly agreed with and supported her husband's political beliefs and, like him, wanted only the nation to become whole again.

Sound familiar still today, approximately 163 years later?

But one of Mary's brothers, three half-brothers, and three brothers-in-law all served in the Confederate army during the Civil War. How then, people wondered, could she truly support the Union? Not surprisingly, certain individuals - including many of Lincoln's political enemies - started a whisper campaign that perhaps Mary wasn't the unionist she said she was.

The entire issue, however, was just scandalous hearsay without a shred of proof.

Sound familiar still today, approximately 163 years later?

Even today, with over 150 years of hindsight, there is absolutely no known evidence that Mary Todd Lincoln passed government secrets to the South or even had the opportunity to do so.

At least it wasn't China!

Indeed, Mary's interests as a first lady were generally more social than political.

Can't Win for Losing...

The whispered allegation that Mary Lincoln was a Confederate spy was just one of the many things that made her time in the White House miserable. The Bellds of Washington Society considered her silly and uncouth and took every opportunity to denigrate her. For example, when she hosted a large party in the White House as the war raged, she was condemned for her extravagance. And because two of her sons were ill at the time, she was castigated as being unmotherly and cold.

All of this was made worse by Mary's many emotional and physical problems... she suffered from excruciating headaches that sometimes left her bedridden for days, and she also experienced violent mood swings that caused more than one White House aide to describe her as unpredictable and difficult to get along with.

Mary was also familiar with death. She lost three of her four sons to various ailments and, of course, witnessed the assassination of her beloved husband at the hands of John Wilkes Booth.

Mary Todd Lincoln was a flawed woman who did her best under dire circumstances. It's unfair and inaccurate for her character to be impugned by untrue rumors regarding her patriotism.

In line with that, Varina Howell Davis, the young wife of Confederate president Jefferson Davis, suffered similar indignities over the course of the war. Though she was born in Mississippi, her father was a wealthy plantation owner with deep Northern roots. His father - her grandfather - was an eight-term governor of New Jersey. As a result, many within the Confederacy wrongly condemned Varina as a Union sympathizer.

What are your thoughts? Does any of this seem similar to today?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ubga5_0lHub1Oe00
Mary Todd Lincoln, 1861Photo byWikipedia

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Mary Todd Lincoln# Varina Howell Davis# Confederate# Civil War# Jefferson Davis

Comments / 2

Published by

Retired Forensic HWE / Military / Creative Junkie / Social Media Victim

Texas State
4K followers

More from Mozelle Martin

History: Tyson's Given Woes, Lock-Up, and Redemption Through Foot Locker

In June 1997, boxers Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield paired up for a fight. They called it "The Sound and The Fury." Holyfield had dominated Tyson previously, winning after 11 rounds to be crowned with the WBA heavyweight title. While Tyson seized the opportunity on June 28, 1997, as a way to make comeback, Holyfield overpowered him in the first two rounds and his momentum continued into the third round... that is, until he accidentally head-butted Tyson. Tyson was left with a cut above his right eye. That's when Tyson bit Holyfield's ear.

Read full story

History: Prince Edward Accusation

Was Prince Edward's lofty romance airlifted by the Nazi regime?. I didn't really know anything about anyone from British Royalty; I guess I never found it interesting. That is until someone asked me to analyze Prince Edward's and Wallis' handwriting. After I posted it on my YouTube channel, many comments stated he was a "Nazi Sympathizer." Since I don't research people I analyze, I decided to write this article and perhaps shed some light on this potential rumor.

Read full story
3 comments

France and Religion at the Root of Many Historical Artists

As an artist myself, I just love learning about the artists in history. If one is not well-versed in art styles or genres, it can be difficult to spot the differences. For example, Surrealism and Magic Realism often resemble each other as do Abstract Impressionism and Abstract Expressionism.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

History: Four Months on the Job Earned Her $1M

Imagine having a job that was so lucrative you could earn a million dollars in your first four months. Imagine that you are so successful that you had to turn away prospective employees because far too many people wanted to work for you.

Read full story
1 comments

History: Myths & Facts About Mysterious Marilyn

Marilyn Monroe's life has been hyper-exposed and over-analyzed throughout time. Anytime that occurs, however, we are too easily sucked into conspiracy theories. It'd be easy if all of these countless stories or rumors were consistent, but far too many contradict each other thereby making it confusing to sort out even the simplest details of her complicated life.

Read full story
5 comments
Tombstone, AZ

History: Most Notorious Gunfight in the Wild West

The most notorious gunfight in the Wild West featured a cast of characters... the good, bad, and ugly. First, the famous showdown in Tombstone, Arizona, did not take place in the O.K. Corral - it actually occurred in the city's vacant lot No. 2.

Read full story
3 comments

History: Thinkers & Mathematicians

Hypatia (360 - 415 AD) Girolamo Cardano (1501 -1576) Leonhard Euler (1707- 1783) Carl Friedrich Gauss (1777-1855) Georg Cantor (1845 - 1918) Paul Erdös (1913 - 1996) John Horton Conway (born 1937)

Read full story
1 comments

History: Sometimes One Wife Just Isn't Enough

Who in history would win the trophy for the most wives?. It's not easy to get to the bottom of this one and give a specific answer because some research is shrouded in mystery and lore. However, there are some front-runners.

Read full story
20 comments

History: Meet the Real Bag Lady

Brown paper bags are so ubiquitous that we take them for granted. It's time to give some kudos to the person who made them possible: a 19th-century inventor named Margaret Knight.

Read full story
1 comments

History: Phoenicians and Israelites (a Special Relationship)

The Bible records that the Phoenicians had a close relationship with the Israelites. For example, their royalty married each other, they traded with each other, and never battled against each other.

Read full story
1 comments

History: Science Validates 10 Biblical Items

These ten (10) items are mentioned in the Bible and scientific scholars & scientists alike have claimed they have validated them:. The Behemoth, which I wrote about HERE. In the 14th century, 70 million people died because of the plague. This large number was primarily due to not separating the ill from the well people. It wasn't until the 17th century that 'quarantine laws' were actually created. "As long as he the infection, he remains unclean. He must live alone in a place outside the camp."

Read full story
244 comments

History: Dark Truth of 17 Nursery Rhymes

When I became a mother, I was so excited to bring my baby home. Middle-of-the-night bottle feedings and diaper changes turned into late-night lullabies and bedtime stories. Because I was a huge animal lover, my mother used to taunt me every night by adding words to "The North Wind Doth Blow" nursery rhyme just to make me cry. So, I was guarded and read all words and symbolism before choosing what to read to my own child.

Read full story
8 comments

History: Kentucky Fried Colonel

Chicken magnate Harland Sanders certainly dressed the part of a colonel his famous white suit and black string tie were the sort of clothes a ranking Conferate might have worn on his day off. But Harland was born 25 years after the end of the Civil War. Harland's Army record shows he never made it past the rant of private. So, why was he called "Colonel Sanders"?

Read full story
5 comments

History: Rising to New Heights

When Elisha Graves Otis and his sons began their elevator business in the 1850s, America's cities had a four-story height limit on solid brick structures. By the 1920s, skyscrapers had replaced church steeples as the hallmarks of urban design.

Read full story
1 comments

History: Stealing the President

President Abraham Lincoln was loved and admired by many when he was alive. His popularity was likely the reason why a group of men tried to kidnap him. They believed that people would be willing to pay a lot of money to see the 16th president alive or dead.

Read full story
1 comments

History: Was ABSCAM Legitimate OR Entrapment?

Here is a riddle for you... What do a convicted con artist, fake Arab Sheiks, U.S. politicians, and the FBI have in common?. Answer? They were all part of a 1970s and 1980s sting operation called ABSCAM.

Read full story
2 comments

History: 9 Political Freudian Slips

Simple Psychology describes it this way: "A Freudian slip (parapraxis) is a verbal or memory mistake (a "slip of the tongue") that is considered to be linked to the unconscious mind. These slips apparently reveal private thoughts and feelings that the individual hold."

Read full story
4 comments

History: the Oldest Work of Art in the World

I've been researching ancient DNA (aDNA) for over a decade. As an abstract grunge artist, even I have wondered about the Neanderthal civilization and if they ever created any artwork. Although their behavior morphed according to time and place, their art was more abstract than the stereotypical "cave drawings" we are inundated with whenever researching this topic.

Read full story
13 comments

History: Cases of 7 Psychic Detectives

Today when someone is suspiciously missing, many law enforcement agencies call the Find Me Group. However, historically, when the corpse couldn't be found, the villain was on the loose, the weapon was stashed, or criminal investigations hit a wall, many agencies tapped into a secret weapon called "psychics". Some outcomes may be phenomenal while others unremarkable.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy