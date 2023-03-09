History: Prince Edward Accusation

Mozelle Martin

Was Prince Edward's lofty romance airlifted by the Nazi regime?

I didn't really know anything about anyone from British Royalty; I guess I never found it interesting. That is until someone asked me to analyze Prince Edward's and Wallis' handwriting. After I posted it on my YouTube channel, many comments stated he was a "Nazi Sympathizer." Since I don't research people I analyze, I decided to write this article and perhaps shed some light on this potential rumor.

Members of Britain's royal family are taught how to be regal... starting at birth, their grandeur, pageantry, honorable roles, privilege, manners, and everything else related to their lifestyle and public image are drilled into them... especially if they are next in line to the throne.

Even before King George's death in 1936, Edward's behavior was turning heads and raising eyebrows, but not in the way the family imagined. Edward was great on the pomp, and his public roles were often passed off as so-so by his critics. As for privilege, he seemed to misunderstand that policy because it did not mean he could do what he wanted with whomever as if it was a matter of birthright. Moreover, in a democratic country, that was a definite no-go.

Of course, falling in love with Wallis Simpson - a divorced American socialite - was definitely unsuitable and improper.

Whether or not Wallis truly loved him or just wanted to be the Queen of England is anyone's guess because Edward VIII gave up the throne for her after she left her second husband for him. In fact, Wallis and Edward's relationship was considered the romance of the 20th century. Yet, Edward still held on to the delusion that he would eventually sit on the throne that was rightfully his.

Nazi Germany was rearming itself to ostensibly defend against Communist Russia. Edward believed Hitler had exactly the right aggressive anti-Communist plan. Edward also believed that Britain should support Germany as an ally. To add to it, Edward expounded his views to anyone who would listen, including the Nazi spies, collaborators, and officials.

Perhaps Edward felt vindictive after everything due to his love affair with Wallis. Or perhaps because he was distantly related to the Romanovs, who had been executed by Communists. Either way, in Edward's opinion, nobody had a right to just randomly execute royalty, especially since he was related to most of the crowned heads of Europe and had deep German ties.

From his abdication in 1936 to 1940, when he accepted the governorship of the Bahamas, Edward and Wallis lived in France until it fell to Hitler and then in pro-Nazi Spain. in 1937, the love-lorn duo toured Germany, where there were treated as local celebrities by Hitler, Goering, Goebbels, von Ribbentrop, and company.

Among Edward's closest confidantes during this time was a man suspected of being a high-ranking Nazi spy, Charles Bedaux. Edward and Wallis married in Bedaux's French chateau and Bedaus was a near-daily visitor to Edward's home.

This is when their story gets a bit muddy.

Circumstantial evidence shows that Bedaux was a liaison between Edward and Hitler, in which Edward provided valuable intel to Hitler just days before the blitzkrieg of France and the Low Countries.

While in Spain and then in Lisbon, Edward was actively and often courted by the Nazis to become their quisling King of England. Some speculate Edward was the originator of that idea.

Needing to keep Edward out of Britain due to his now looming and dangerous embarrassment, outspoken attitude, and flippant Nazi involvement, Prime Minister Winston Churchill coaxed Edward into going to the Bahamas.

The most bewitching evidence of Edward becoming a traitor may be the extensive moves by the royal family. The damage control started immediately post-war, in which they were frantically locating and destroying any and all documents about the relationship between Edward and Hitler. This damage control lasted several years.

What do you think: false accusation, truth, or rumor?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kUbK2_0lBKRzWr00
Prince Edward and WallisPhoto byAmazon

