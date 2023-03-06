France and Religion at the Root of Many Historical Artists

As an artist myself, I just love learning about the artists in history. If one is not well-versed in art styles or genres, it can be difficult to spot the differences. For example, Surrealism and Magic Realism often resemble each other as do Abstract Impressionism and Abstract Expressionism.

In this article, I will present some lessor-known (to most) artists ranging from the late 1200s to the mid-1960s.

Giotto di Bondone (1267 - 1337): he was first apprenticed to the Artist Cimabue in the Italian city of Florence. He is known as the Father of Renaissance and became established as a fresco painter when he decorated the church of Assisi with 28 scenes of the life of St. Francis. Giotto worked on chapels belonging to the banking families, Bardi and Peruzzi. In 1334, Giotto became the director of works at Florence Cathedral.

Finally, regarding some of the above-mentioned artists...

The terrible events of World War II put Chagall in danger. In 1937, Nazi officials purged German museums of works the Party considered to be degenerate. In March of 1939 over 1,000 paintings and 4,000 watercolors and drawings of modern artists, including Marc Chagall, Wassily Kandinsky, Paul Klee, Piet Mondrian, and Franz Marc, were burned in the courtyard of a fire station in Berlin. As a high-profile Jew, Chagall was put on a list of artists whose lives were at risk by the Nazis. Luckily, in 1941, he escaped to America and arrived the day after Germany invaded the Soviet Union.

Oh, one final note, you will notice that the term "Old Masters" was used often in this article. Here is what that means and who these 'masters' were.