History: Most Notorious Gunfight in the Wild West

The most notorious gunfight in the Wild West featured a cast of characters... the good, bad, and ugly.

The Setting...

First, the famous showdown in Tombstone, Arizona, did not take place in the O.K. Corral - it actually occurred in the city's vacant lot No. 2.

Somehow, "The shoot-out in vacant log # 2" doesn't have quite the same ring to it as "The shoot-out at O.K. Corral," so a savvy journalist moved the action a few yards over to the O.K. Corral.

Second, despite what the movie may suggest, it wasn't a simple tale of white hats versus black hats.

The real story has as many twists and turns as a warren of prairie dog tunnels, with a roundup of suspects that includes carousing cowboys, contentious lawmen, corrupt politicians, card sharks, cattle rustlers, a dentist named Doc, and Doc's lady friend that some say was appropriately-nicknamed Big Nose Kate.

The Characters...

What do we know for sure?

On October 26, 1881, at around 3:00 PM, four men entered the log behind the O.K. Corral. They were Wyatt Earp, his brothers Virgil and Morgan, and John Henry "Doc" Holliday. They encountered Ike Clanton, his brother Billy, Frank and Tom McLaury, and Billy Claiborne.

Thirty (30) seconds later, Virgil and Morgan Earp sustained severe injuries, Holliday suffered a minor injury, both McLaury brothers and Billy Clanton were dead, and Wyatt walked out without a scratch.

What brought them there?

Like the Hatfields and McCoys, trouble had been brewing between the Earp and Clanton factions for quite some time. Unlike them, though, the reasons were different.

Doc Holliday, a Philadelphia-trained dentist, preferred playing cards to pulling teeth, and this habit often left him short of cash.

Earlier in 1881, his girlfriend, Big Nose Kate, accused him of a stagecoach robbery.

The Earp brothers suspected that Ike Clanton had put her up to it to deflect suspicions from Claton's friends.

When four of those friends turned up dead, Claton accused the Earps, and the bad blood began to boil.

The Gunfight...

Most historians agree that Holliday and Morgan Earp started it, one wounding Frank McLaury and the other wounding Billy Claton. With that, as the locals say, "The ball had begun."

An estimated 30 shots were fired within half a minute. Wyatt claimed that 17 were his, though he is only thought to have killed one man, Tom McLaury.

The Earps and Holliday were ultimately acquitted of any wrongdoing.

Several months later, Morgan Earp was shot to death by unknown assailants.

Wyatt spent the next two years tracking down everyone he thought was connected with his brother's death.

As the song leads us to believe, was Wyatt "brave, courageous, and bold"? Or was he just a ruthless vigilante?

The jury is still out, depending on who you ask.

One thing is sure, though: Wyatt Earp was an American original, and his story will likely be told for generations to come.