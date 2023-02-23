History: Sometimes One Wife Just Isn't Enough

Who in history would win the trophy for the most wives?

It's not easy to get to the bottom of this one and give a specific answer because some research is shrouded in mystery and lore. However, there are some front-runners.

King Solomon : the biblical king was said to have had 700 wives and another 300 mistresses. If you take the Bible literally, you can stop reading now because King Solomon is definitely the winner of this trophy.

But if you allow for a bit of creativity or divinely inspired symbolism, then perhaps Warren Jeffs is the champion.

Warren Jeffs: the former president of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), was reported to have amassed approximately 80 wives by the time he was arrested as an accomplice to carnal abuse in 2006.

The FLDS is a fundamentalist Mormon sect not affiliated with the similarly named church based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Polygamy is codified in the FLDS beliefs. When his father died in 2002, Jeffs married many of the widows, partly to consolidate his power within the sect.

Speaking of power, we should also consider...

Dinka : (aka tribal chief Majak Malok Akot) was reported to have had 26 wives when the New York Times last checked in on him in 2003. At the time, he had 65 sons and 86 daughters, and half o his wives were pregnant. He said, "It is true that I have been turned down for marriage 12 times, but I built a very happy family, thanks to my knowledge of how to deal with wives." You can see his burial here.

Then there is the...

Curious Story of Glynn Wolfe...

Glynn "Scotty" Wolfe, considered "The World's Most Married Man," was a California Baptist minister who had 29 wives over the last 70 years of his life. Wolfe, who died alone in 1997, also claimed to have had 19 children and 40 grandchildren, but one of his sons has said that he had never met any of his purported siblings and didn't even know his mother. Regardless, the number 29 isn't in doubt. His last wife, Linda Essex considered "The World's Most Married Woman," held the record for having the most husbands... 23.

Essex married Wolfe as a publicity stunt, and they didn't share a home, but they wrote letters to each other and were said to be fond of one another.

For Essex, that's an achievement because she said that she couldn't remember the order in which she married her husbands and that one of her marriages only lasted 36 hours.

So, in your opinion, who wins the trophy for the most wives?