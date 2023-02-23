History: Sometimes One Wife Just Isn't Enough

Mozelle Martin

Who in history would win the trophy for the most wives?

It's not easy to get to the bottom of this one and give a specific answer because some research is shrouded in mystery and lore. However, there are some front-runners.

King Solomon: the biblical king was said to have had 700 wives and another 300 mistresses. If you take the Bible literally, you can stop reading now because King Solomon is definitely the winner of this trophy.

But if you allow for a bit of creativity or divinely inspired symbolism, then perhaps Warren Jeffs is the champion.

Warren Jeffs: the former president of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), was reported to have amassed approximately 80 wives by the time he was arrested as an accomplice to carnal abuse in 2006.

The FLDS is a fundamentalist Mormon sect not affiliated with the similarly named church based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Polygamy is codified in the FLDS beliefs. When his father died in 2002, Jeffs married many of the widows, partly to consolidate his power within the sect.

Speaking of power, we should also consider...

Dinka: (aka tribal chief Majak Malok Akot) was reported to have had 26 wives when the New York Times last checked in on him in 2003. At the time, he had 65 sons and 86 daughters, and half o his wives were pregnant. He said, "It is true that I have been turned down for marriage 12 times, but I built a very happy family, thanks to my knowledge of how to deal with wives." You can see his burial here.

Then there is the...

Curious Story of Glynn Wolfe...

Glynn "Scotty" Wolfe, considered "The World's Most Married Man," was a California Baptist minister who had 29 wives over the last 70 years of his life. Wolfe, who died alone in 1997, also claimed to have had 19 children and 40 grandchildren, but one of his sons has said that he had never met any of his purported siblings and didn't even know his mother. Regardless, the number 29 isn't in doubt. His last wife, Linda Essex considered "The World's Most Married Woman," held the record for having the most husbands... 23.

Essex married Wolfe as a publicity stunt, and they didn't share a home, but they wrote letters to each other and were said to be fond of one another.

For Essex, that's an achievement because she said that she couldn't remember the order in which she married her husbands and that one of her marriages only lasted 36 hours.

So, in your opinion, who wins the trophy for the most wives?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jFTw3_0kvnREJG00
Multiple WivesPhoto byWheat and Tares

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# King Solomon# Warren Jeffs# Sister Wives# marriage# history

Comments / 19

Published by

Retired Forensic HWE / Military / Creative Junkie / Social Media Victim

Texas State
4K followers

More from Mozelle Martin

Tombstone, AZ

History: Most Notorious Gunfight in the Wild West

The most notorious gunfight in the Wild West featured a cast of characters... the good, bad, and ugly. First, the famous showdown in Tombstone, Arizona, did not take place in the O.K. Corral - it actually occurred in the city's vacant lot No. 2.

Read full story
2 comments

History: Thinkers & Mathematicians

Hypatia (360 - 415 AD) Girolamo Cardano (1501 -1576) Leonhard Euler (1707- 1783) Carl Friedrich Gauss (1777-1855) Georg Cantor (1845 - 1918) Paul Erdös (1913 - 1996) John Horton Conway (born 1937)

Read full story
1 comments

History: Meet the Real Bag Lady

Brown paper bags are so ubiquitous that we take them for granted. It's time to give some kudos to the person who made them possible: a 19th-century inventor named Margaret Knight.

Read full story
1 comments

History: Phoenicians and Israelites (a Special Relationship)

The Bible records that the Phoenicians had a close relationship with the Israelites. For example, their royalty married each other, they traded with each other, and never battled against each other.

Read full story
1 comments

History: Science Validates 10 Biblical Items

These ten (10) items are mentioned in the Bible and scientific scholars & scientists alike have claimed they have validated them:. The Behemoth, which I wrote about HERE. In the 14th century, 70 million people died because of the plague. This large number was primarily due to not separating the ill from the well people. It wasn't until the 17th century that 'quarantine laws' were actually created. "As long as he the infection, he remains unclean. He must live alone in a place outside the camp."

Read full story
217 comments

History: Dark Truth of 17 Nursery Rhymes

When I became a mother, I was so excited to bring my baby home. Middle-of-the-night bottle feedings and diaper changes turned into late-night lullabies and bedtime stories. Because I was a huge animal lover, my mother used to taunt me every night by adding words to "The North Wind Doth Blow" nursery rhyme just to make me cry. So, I was guarded and read all words and symbolism before choosing what to read to my own child.

Read full story
8 comments

History: Kentucky Fried Colonel

Chicken magnate Harland Sanders certainly dressed the part of a colonel his famous white suit and black string tie were the sort of clothes a ranking Conferate might have worn on his day off. But Harland was born 25 years after the end of the Civil War. Harland's Army record shows he never made it past the rant of private. So, why was he called "Colonel Sanders"?

Read full story
5 comments

History: Rising to New Heights

When Elisha Graves Otis and his sons began their elevator business in the 1850s, America's cities had a four-story height limit on solid brick structures. By the 1920s, skyscrapers had replaced church steeples as the hallmarks of urban design.

Read full story
1 comments

History: Stealing the President

President Abraham Lincoln was loved and admired by many when he was alive. His popularity was likely the reason why a group of men tried to kidnap him. They believed that people would be willing to pay a lot of money to see the 16th president alive or dead.

Read full story
1 comments

History: Was ABSCAM Legitimate OR Entrapment?

Here is a riddle for you... What do a convicted con artist, fake Arab Sheiks, U.S. politicians, and the FBI have in common?. Answer? They were all part of a 1970s and 1980s sting operation called ABSCAM.

Read full story
2 comments

History: 9 Political Freudian Slips

Simple Psychology describes it this way: "A Freudian slip (parapraxis) is a verbal or memory mistake (a "slip of the tongue") that is considered to be linked to the unconscious mind. These slips apparently reveal private thoughts and feelings that the individual hold."

Read full story
4 comments

History: the Oldest Work of Art in the World

I've been researching ancient DNA (aDNA) for over a decade. As an abstract grunge artist, even I have wondered about the Neanderthal civilization and if they ever created any artwork. Although their behavior morphed according to time and place, their art was more abstract than the stereotypical "cave drawings" we are inundated with whenever researching this topic.

Read full story
13 comments

History: Cases of 7 Psychic Detectives

Today when someone is suspiciously missing, many law enforcement agencies call the Find Me Group. However, historically, when the corpse couldn't be found, the villain was on the loose, the weapon was stashed, or criminal investigations hit a wall, many agencies tapped into a secret weapon called "psychics". Some outcomes may be phenomenal while others unremarkable.

Read full story
1 comments

History's Most Notorious Female Pirates

"Lady buccaneer" may not sound like a job description our great-great-grandmothers would have gone for, but according to historians, many women did pursue lives of plunder on the high seas.

Read full story
12 comments

History: 10 Things You Didn't Know About the Telephone

According to Elon Education (not Elon Musk), today's generation thinks nothing about picking up their phone wherever they are. The older generations can recall the impossible consideration of ever having a mobile phone, one not connected to a wall in the home.

Read full story
2 comments

History: Head Roller Derby

Okay, so it wasn't really a derby that Dr. Joseph-Ignace Guillotin created, but it sure appeared that way. Like a twisted version of the bowling alley game, more than 10,000 people lost their heads during the Reign of Terror between January 1793 and July 1794.

Read full story
8 comments

History: Biblical Beasts May Still Be Alive Today

Per Bob Burridge at the Genevan Institute through the Biblical reference of Job 40:15-24, there is mention of what many scholars believe to be a dinosaur. In the Bible, it is called a “behemoth.” Many experts have speculated that a behemoth was anything from a dinosaur to an elephant.

Read full story
60 comments

History: My Parent's Nightmare Experience Renting to Migrants

OPINION: this article is based on the author's personal experience; it is not intended to imply legal advice. I watched this video with Felipe Rodriguez about how border-crossers of late have been living in a $500-per-night hotel in New York. They are apparently wasting thousands of dollars of food(because they don't like it - a sense of entitlement? no gratitude?), and destroying the place... all at the taxpayer's expense. I just knew I had to write this article to share my experience. Although this article is about migrants, not immigrants, I believe the messaging appears to be consistent with both. Sorry, Felipe, you haven't seen anything yet.

Read full story
31 comments

History: Taphophobia & Living Burials

No matter how diverse our backgrounds are, I bet most of us would agree that death is one of the most natural things in the world. Yet, that begs the question... As a history buff, this seems like a great time to quote poet Dylan Thomas... "those wise men at their end... they do not go gentle into that good night"... and... "good men... rage, rage against the dying of the light."

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy