History: Phoenicians and Israelites (a Special Relationship)

The Bible records that the Phoenicians had a close relationship with the Israelites. For example, their royalty married each other, they traded with each other, and never battled against each other.

But who exactly were the Phoenicians and why did their powerful presence expand across the Mediterranean?

Back in 1993, scientists wrote about layers upon layers of buried ancient cities and how each city was built on top of the previous city's ruins. In fact, there are so many layers, that they have formed an immense mound on Israel’s Mediterranean coast, which is approximately 12 miles south of Haifa.

While the mound's size is enormous, just think of the vast amount of people who occupied that area throughout the years.

Following the Canaanites, who led Tel Dor in a coalition of cities opposing Joshua, the city experienced a series of conquests:

Sikils

Phoenicians

Israelites

Assyrians

Babylonians

Persians

Despite this succession of conquests, the Phoenicians remained the dominant cultural force in the area. Especially at Tel Dor (Dor), an excavation site that preserves the best records to date.

Tel Dor, which is located on Israel’s Mediterranean coast, is not only where the archaeological discoveries are housed but it is also the site of one of the most conquered cities in the Levant. Practically everyone occupied the site at one time or another: Canaanites, Sea Peoples, Phoenicians, Israelites, Assyrians, Babylonians, Persians, Greeks, and Romans. As discovered by archaeologists, each of these groups left behind a 45-foot-high accumulation of debris. Yet, even with all the materials and artifacts uncovered, one thing is clear—the Phoenicians dominated the Tel Dor area for nearly millennia.

After twelve (12) years of excavation, explorers uncovered much of the 3,900 years of history buried at Dor. Of their findings, the Phoenician city is in a comparatively remarkable state of preservation.

During their many excavations, Dor’s history started with Canaanite roots and tells the relic tales through the above-mentioned lists of conquests. Starting in 733 BC, there has been a succession of absentee landlords—Assyrian, Babylonian, and Persian—who ruled the area until the complete Hellenization in the 3rd Century BC.

Overall, with a commercial empire that lasted nearly 1,000 years, the Phoenicians were the "mafia" of the ancient Mediterranean world. Spreading their way of life, cultural trends, and goods, they came into contact with many different groups, including the Israelites. In “Phoenicia and Its Special Relationship with Israel” this relationship was further explored.

Not only did the Phoenicians have a deep impact on Israelite art and architecture, but they were also the instigators of battles about their Canaanite religion. Looters started attacking the Tel Dor region and drove archaeologists to start excavating. They began in the area's three major cemeteries which is also the Northern Israel site called Achziv. As Eilat Mazar describes in “Achziv Cemeteries: Buried Treasure from Israel’s Phoenician Neighbor,” the discoveries are bringing this ancient culture back to life.

Tel Dor is one of the “most-conquered cities” in the ancient Near East.

Although the Bible excoriates Ahab, king of the northern kingdom of Israel (874–853 BC.), he formed many structural ideas, including the rebuilding of Dor as a major Israelite seaport. Yet, with all of their discoveries, none of the experts seem to have clearly explained why the Phoenicians and Israelites had such as special and respectful relationship.

