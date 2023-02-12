History: Science Validates 10 Biblical Items

These ten (10) items are mentioned in the Bible and scientific scholars & scientists alike have claimed they have validated them:

The Behemoth, which I wrote about HERE . In the 14th century, 70 million people died because of the plague . This large number was primarily due to not separating the ill from the well people. It wasn't until the 17th century that ' quarantine laws ' were actually created. "As long as he the infection, he remains unclean. He must live alone in a place outside the camp." In 1993, researchers in South Korea completed a scientific study that compared 12 ship hulls of various shapes to the 1.5 million cubic foot ark that Noah built. The findings and conclusion were that NO MODERN DESIGN could outperform Noah's ark. "And this is how you are to build it: the art is to be 300 cubits long, 50 cubits wide, and 30 cubits high." To put that into perspective, a cubit is an ancient measure of length that was the same length as an average forearm. In other words, a cubit of that time was typically about 18 inches or 44 cm in total length. "Thus the heavens and the earth, and all the host of them, were finished." Per the 1st law of thermodynamics , nothing is evolving, and everything is finished, just as the Bible stated. Way before anyone discovered a light source in science, the Bible stated, "Can you send forth lightnings that they may go and say to you, here we are'?" It wasn't until 1864 that the word "light" became a word in the human language. Many years before that, the Bible stated it in 1500 BC. Per scholars, this is when light waves and radio waves were first mentioned anywhere in history. Nearly 3,000 years ago, the father of oceanography, Matthew Maury , noticed this in the "big book" and knew that its words described the paths of the seas and vowed to find the same paths God did. He was right; this is when warm and cold continental currents were discovered and are still used in universities and ocean sciences (oceanography) today. "The birds of the heavens and the fish of the sea, whatever passes through the paths of the seas." Greek Philosophers have been the first to do many scientific things. In fact, I wrote about it HERE . However, Eratosthenes, Aristotle, and Pythagoras wrote about the earth being round in 500 BC. What many don't know is that around 700 BC (which is much earlier than 500 BC), the Bible stated, "It is He who sits about the circle of the earth, and its inhabitants are like grasshoppers, who stretch out the heavens like a curtain and spreads them out like a tent to dwell in." DNA was mentioned in the " big book " too, when it said, "For the life of the flesh is in the blood, and I have given it to you on the altar to make atonement for your souls; for it is the blood by reason of the life that makes atonement." We may know someone who has donated blood, or we may have given our blood sample to our doctor so he could evaluate our health. The discovery of healing through blood transfusions was a game-changer for the healthcare industry because the process replenishes lost blood. Yet, long before it was a scientific or biological truth, it was Biblical truth. When C0VlD occurred, people became more aware of the germs and potential diseases our hands can carry. As an aside, because I worked in correctional facilities for many years, starting in the early 1990s, I was already a germophobe. I was using alcohol to clean my hands because that is what the correctional nurses did. So for me, C0VlD didn't change my cleanliness routine at all. But, for others, it definitely did.

Well, hundreds of years ago, the death of women during childbirth was extremely high, reaching 30% . Doctors never bothered to wash their hands between patients in past centuries because microscopic diseases hadn't been discovered yet. According to the Encyclopedia Britannica , science described an 1845 doctor who discovered the importance of hand washing. When the importance of clean hands for medical professionals was finally practiced, childbirth-related death rates dropped to 2%.

Yet, the "big book" unquestionably clarified how humans should protect themselves from diseases, and that was way before science discovered it. "Now when the man with the discharge becomes cleansed from his discharge, then he shall count off for himself seven days for his cleansing; he shall then wash his clothes and bathe his body in running water so he can become clean."

10. Fifteen hundred (1500) years before Christ, many people thought the earth sat on top of a large animal or giant . In 1650, scientists discovered the truth about the earth, as many thought it was breaking news. However, the Bible had already told of the earth floating free in space, "He stretches out the north over empty space; He hangs the earth upon nothing."

Ancient Bible Photo by Biblical Archaeology Society

