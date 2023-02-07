History: Kentucky Fried Colonel

Chicken magnate Harland Sanders certainly dressed the part of a colonel his famous white suit and black string tie were the sort of clothes a ranking Conferate might have worn on his day off. But Harland was born 25 years after the end of the Civil War. Harland's Army record shows he never made it past the rant of private. So, why was he called "Colonel Sanders"?

It turns out you can be a colonel without really being one. The rank has a distinguished history dating back to Roman times. Generally, a colonel commands a regiment, which can include as many as 5,000 soldiers. Early Americans also adopted the British tradition of conferring colonelships on members of the upper class who didn't command soldiers directly but still served as figureheads. In colonial and antebellum times, wealthy landowners would earn the title of colonel by funding a regiment of a local militia. This honorific became linked to the figure of the "Southern gentleman" as a mark of his importance in the community.

Several states expanded this tradition by granting their governors the power to make ordinary citizens into honorary colonels in recognition of a special achievement or contribution.

In 1935, Kentucky Governor Ruby Laffoon commissioned Harland Sanders as a Kentucky Colonel, and Governor Earle C. Clements did it again in 1949 because Harland had lost the original proclamation papers.

Although Harland was not a celebrity at the time, he operated a small and locally famous restaurant known as the "Sanders Cafe" and he was very active in his community.

Sanders liked how the title rolled off the tongue and when he received his second commission, he fully embraced it.

He adopted the wardrobe.

He updated his facial hair.

He used a walking cane to evoke the image of an old-time Southern gentleman.

The persona was certainly memorable and it helped Sanders turn his restaurant into a thriving franchise operation. In February 1964, he sold Kentucky Fried Chicken for $2 million and he appeared in company ads for many years afterward.

Sands is in good yet unexpected company because other honorary Kentucky Colonels include:

Muhammad Ali

Barry Manilow

Elvis Presley

Ronald Reagan

Bill Clinton

George H.W. Bush

Johnny Depp

Pope John Paul II

It's likely that the pope was deeply honored yet he never went by Colonel Pope or sipped mint juleps on the veranda. At least if he did, history hasn't caught on to that yet.