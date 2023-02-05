History: Rising to New Heights

Mozelle Martin

When Elisha Graves Otis and his sons began their elevator business in the 1850s, America's cities had a four-story height limit on solid brick structures. By the 1920s, skyscrapers had replaced church steeples as the hallmarks of urban design.

What happened between the 1850s and 1920s?

The widespread adoption of safe, power-driving lifts.

  • Elevators designed to lift cargo started with the pyramidal ziggurats in ancient Iraq (2200 until 500 B.C.).
  • Then, in 236 B.C., Archimedes, the Greek scientist, created beast-and slave-drawn hoists.
  • Then, in 1743, the mechanics under the rule of French King Louis XV designed a "flying chair". This chair used pulleys and weights that ran down the royal chimney. The chair was meant to transport the king's mistress, Madame de Pompadour, in and out of the palace's upper floor.

Elisha Otis, a male descendant of the American Revolutionary James Otis, rose [pun intended] to success through difficulty. Elisha was born in Vermont in the year 1811. He was known as a "stereotypical Yankee" - a compliment meant to describe his ingenuity.

Elisha had been inventing early on but hadn't received many lucky breaks. Then, in the 1840s, while working as a head mechanic at a factory in New York, he started tinkering with a safety lift for the warehouse he worked in. But, the company went broke. Then, during California's Gold Rush, he considered moving there. That's when a carpenter and business owner asked him to build two safety elevators. The business owner / carpenter asked because two of his workers died when a cable broke on their "homemade" lift. Although Elisha was chronically ill with diphtheria, he started his own company and the two safety elevators were his first job.

In 1854, Otis's "hoisting apparatus" debuted at the Crystal Palace in New York. Otis, looking distinguished in a full beard and top hat, waved an ax toward the nervous onlookers at the exposition. Then, with a quick motion, Otis cleaved the rope with the ax. The onlookers gasped as the elevator began its downward plunge, only to suddenly stop after a 3-inch fall. Elisha Otis tipped his hat and shouted, "All safe, gentlemen, all safe."

To help guarantee safety, Otis attached the taut springs of a wagon wheel to the elevator ropes. "If the rope snapped the ends of the steel spring would flare out, forcing two large latches to lock into ratchets on both sides of the platform."

Otis soon patented an elevator driven by a tiny steam engine. This allowed small businesses like retail stores to buy their own lifts. Despite the technical mastery, Otis's commercial and business senses were limited. Despite a follow-up debut at Barnum's Traveling World's Fair, sales of Otis elevators totaled less than $14,000 per year.

Even if proceeds picked up, Otis's son Charles said, "My father will manage in such a way as to lose it all, going crazy over some wild fancy for the future."

Five years later, in 1861, Otis died. He was 49 years old and not only did his diphtheria kill him but it was combined with "nervous depression". As a result of his less-than-desirable business acumen, he left the business to his sons which was devalued by being more than $3,000 in the red (negative).

Thankfully his sons, Charles, and Norton Otis were better businessmen because they made important improvements to the elevators. By 1873, Otis Brothers & Company revenues began soaring and they had installed over 2,000 elevators. Replacing steam-powered lifts, Otis hydraulic elevators sat on steel tubes that sunk into shafts under buildings. An influx of water then forced the platforms upwards, thereby reducing water pressure to lower them.

Hotel guests previously only wanted the always-accessible 1st floor but now they liked to rise with ease [pun intended] to the top floors. Many then preferred the top floors due to the noise, dust, and other environmental reductions they provided.

Though taken for granted today, these "lifts" were the topic of opulence then. One elevator from that era was outfitted with chandeliers and paneled in ebony and tulipwood. This elevator supposedly still exists in Saratoga Springs, New York.

The Otis firm was backed-up with jobs during the skyscraper boom.

  • In 1889, the Otis boys installed lifts for the Eiffel Tower. Around 1900, it received patents for a related invention, the escalator.
  • In 1913, the Otis firm had installed over 25 elevators for the New York 60-story Woolworth Building.
  • In 1931, Otis installed over 70 elevators and over 120 miles of cable in the 1250-foot Empire State Building.

Reaching the Ceiling...

Along with this rise and fall of the elevator industry, fears were rampant in the 1890s because of Scientific American. The magazine wrote that the "body parts of elevator passengers came to a halt at different rates, triggering mysterious ailments."

Along with all their work and enhancements, such as push-button controls, the cities were constantly changing their "speed limits" for elevators. From a leisurely 40 feet per minute for Elisha's original safety lifts to 1,200 feet per minute in the 1930s. Today, the speed is set at 2,000 feet per minute. The speeds had to be increased carefully due to the churning G-force knot in passengers' stomachs.

An Otis engineer recently said, "2,000 feet per minute is probably as much vertical speed as most people's bodies can tolerate."

Like many other earlier theories, not only did Scientific American claim medical risks due to the elevator speeds, but it also claimed that fast-moving trains would cause passengers to choke because it pushed oxygen away from their mouths.

Both of these claims have since been debunked... proof that even science can be false?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bsocW_0kdGU0DZ00
Elisha OtisPhoto by6SqFt

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Otis# ziggurats# machines# technology# architecture

Comments / 1

Published by

Retired Forensic HWE / Military / Creative Junkie / Social Media Victim

Texas State
4K followers

More from Mozelle Martin

History: Kentucky Fried Colonel

Chicken magnate Harland Sanders certainly dressed the part of a colonel his famous white suit and black string tie were the sort of clothes a ranking Conferate might have worn on his day off. But Harland was born 25 years after the end of the Civil War. Harland's Army record shows he never made it past the rant of private. So, why was he called "Colonel Sanders"?

Read full story
2 comments

History: Stealing the President

President Abraham Lincoln was loved and admired by many when he was alive. His popularity was likely the reason why a group of men tried to kidnap him. They believed that people would be willing to pay a lot of money to see the 16th president alive or dead.

Read full story
1 comments

History: Was ABSCAM Legitimate OR Entrapment?

Here is a riddle for you... What do a convicted con artist, fake Arab Sheiks, U.S. politicians, and the FBI have in common?. Answer? They were all part of a 1970s and 1980s sting operation called ABSCAM.

Read full story
2 comments

History: 9 Political Freudian Slips

Simple Psychology describes it this way: "A Freudian slip (parapraxis) is a verbal or memory mistake (a "slip of the tongue") that is considered to be linked to the unconscious mind. These slips apparently reveal private thoughts and feelings that the individual hold."

Read full story
4 comments

History: the Oldest Work of Art in the World

I've been researching ancient DNA (aDNA) for over a decade. As an abstract grunge artist, even I have wondered about the Neanderthal civilization and if they ever created any artwork. Although their behavior morphed according to time and place, their art was more abstract than the stereotypical "cave drawings" we are inundated with whenever researching this topic.

Read full story
13 comments

History: Cases of 7 Psychic Detectives

Today when someone is suspiciously missing, many law enforcement agencies call the Find Me Group. However, historically, when the corpse couldn't be found, the villain was on the loose, the weapon was stashed, or criminal investigations hit a wall, many agencies tapped into a secret weapon called "psychics". Some outcomes may be phenomenal while others unremarkable.

Read full story
1 comments

History's Most Notorious Female Pirates

"Lady buccaneer" may not sound like a job description our great-great-grandmothers would have gone for, but according to historians, many women did pursue lives of plunder on the high seas.

Read full story
13 comments

History: 10 Things You Didn't Know About the Telephone

According to Elon Education (not Elon Musk), today's generation thinks nothing about picking up their phone wherever they are. The older generations can recall the impossible consideration of ever having a mobile phone, one not connected to a wall in the home.

Read full story
2 comments

History: Head Roller Derby

Okay, so it wasn't really a derby that Dr. Joseph-Ignace Guillotin created, but it sure appeared that way. Like a twisted version of the bowling alley game, more than 10,000 people lost their heads during the Reign of Terror between January 1793 and July 1794.

Read full story
8 comments

History: Biblical Beasts May Still Be Alive Today

Per Bob Burridge at the Genevan Institute through the Biblical reference of Job 40:15-24, there is mention of what many scholars believe to be a dinosaur. In the Bible, it is called a “behemoth.” Many experts have speculated that a behemoth was anything from a dinosaur to an elephant.

Read full story
60 comments

History: My Parent's Nightmare Experience Renting to Migrants

OPINION: this article is based on the author's personal experience; it is not intended to imply legal advice. I watched this video with Felipe Rodriguez about how border-crossers of late have been living in a $500-per-night hotel in New York. They are apparently wasting thousands of dollars of food(because they don't like it - a sense of entitlement? no gratitude?), and destroying the place... all at the taxpayer's expense. I just knew I had to write this article to share my experience. Although this article is about migrants, not immigrants, I believe the messaging appears to be consistent with both. Sorry, Felipe, you haven't seen anything yet.

Read full story
31 comments

History: Taphophobia & Living Burials

No matter how diverse our backgrounds are, I bet most of us would agree that death is one of the most natural things in the world. Yet, that begs the question... As a history buff, this seems like a great time to quote poet Dylan Thomas... "those wise men at their end... they do not go gentle into that good night"... and... "good men... rage, rage against the dying of the light."

Read full story
2 comments

History: Scientific Evidence of Sodom & Gomorrah

One of the greatest mass destructions is the Biblical story of Sodom and Gomorrah, but was it really caused by God, or was it a freak act of nature?. For those unfamiliar, here is a brief recap of the story:

Read full story
64 comments

History: the Truth About Cleopatra

Cleopatra has been one of the most prominent and flippantly mentioned women in history, at least since I was a child. Yet, in real life, the true story of Cleopatra (69 - 30 BC) is much more mysterious than historical stories led me to believe. That’s why I decided to look into the real Cleopatra a bit more assertively. Perhaps you feel the same way.

Read full story
10 comments

History: 11 Famous People Who Perished in the Restroom

To the best of my research, there are at least 8 famous people who died in the bathroom:. (1) Elvis Presley: The King of Rick 'n Roll was born in Tupelo, Mississippi, in January 1935. He was discovered in Memphis by Sam Phillips of Sun Records. Sam was looking for a caucasian singer with an African-American style and sound. Elvis captured his attention and hurled to fame after appearing on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1956 and 1957. Although Elvis was pushed off the charts by "The British Invasion" in the early 1960s, he still sold more than a billion records in his lifetime, and, as of 2011, that was more than any other recording artist in history. His movie career kept him in the public eye until his comeback album in 1968. By the 1970s, Elvis sold out shows in Las Vegas. Elvis's addiction to prescription drugs was common knowledge and, in August 1977, he was found dead on the bathroom floor in his Graceland Mansion. A vomit stain on the carpet revealed he was sick while pooping. The cause of death was listed as cardiac arrhythmia. However, there are also reports that he had an intestinal blow-up as he pushed for that final floater. Either way, I'm sure many have heard the conspiracy theory regarding Elvis still being alive. However, I know someone personally whose father was there with him when he was found in the restroom without a heartbeat.

Read full story
2 comments

History: Science Through the Ages

This is the final article in the mini-series of the Origins of Science. The Romans conquered Greece around 2200 years ago. They used science to solve practical tasks in medicine and engineering. After the fall of the Roman Empires in the 400s A.D., the writings of Aristotle and other ancient Greeks were preserved and copied by monks in Christian monasteries.

Read full story
1 comments

History: The Great Failure of the Panama Canal

I've written about the success of the Suez Canal and Clinton's Big Ditch, but when it came to the Panama Canal, it was considered a failure. Even for French diplomat Ferdinand De Lesseps, who considered the Suez Canal project a cakewalk, the Panama Canal project proved to be a life-and-death challenge.

Read full story
9 comments

This Document is Older Than the Dead Sea Scrolls

Reading my article History: 900 Documents Recovered from 11 Caves, you are already familiar with the Dead Sea Scrolls. However, you may not know that they are not the oldest documents.

Read full story
8 comments

History: Science & Ancient Greeks

At the height of the ancient Greek civilization, around 2700 years ago, people started trying to give reasons and explanations for the way the world around them worked. One could argue we are still trying to figure it out.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy