When Elisha Graves Otis and his sons began their elevator business in the 1850s, America's cities had a four-story height limit on solid brick structures. By the 1920s, skyscrapers had replaced church steeples as the hallmarks of urban design.

What happened between the 1850s and 1920s?

The widespread adoption of safe, power-driving lifts.

Elevators designed to lift cargo started with the pyramidal ziggurats in ancient Iraq (2200 until 500 B.C.).

Then, in 236 B.C., Archimedes, the Greek scientist, created beast-and slave-drawn hoists.

Then, in 1743, the mechanics under the rule of French King Louis XV designed a "flying chair". This chair used pulleys and weights that ran down the royal chimney. The chair was meant to transport the king's mistress, Madame de Pompadour, in and out of the palace's upper floor.

Elisha Otis, a male descendant of the American Revolutionary James Otis, rose [pun intended] to success through difficulty. Elisha was born in Vermont in the year 1811. He was known as a "stereotypical Yankee" - a compliment meant to describe his ingenuity.

Elisha had been inventing early on but hadn't received many lucky breaks. Then, in the 1840s, while working as a head mechanic at a factory in New York, he started tinkering with a safety lift for the warehouse he worked in. But, the company went broke. Then, during California's Gold Rush, he considered moving there. That's when a carpenter and business owner asked him to build two safety elevators. The business owner / carpenter asked because two of his workers died when a cable broke on their "homemade" lift. Although Elisha was chronically ill with diphtheria, he started his own company and the two safety elevators were his first job.

In 1854, Otis's "hoisting apparatus" debuted at the Crystal Palace in New York. Otis, looking distinguished in a full beard and top hat, waved an ax toward the nervous onlookers at the exposition. Then, with a quick motion, Otis cleaved the rope with the ax. The onlookers gasped as the elevator began its downward plunge, only to suddenly stop after a 3-inch fall. Elisha Otis tipped his hat and shouted, "All safe, gentlemen, all safe."

To help guarantee safety, Otis attached the taut springs of a wagon wheel to the elevator ropes. "If the rope snapped the ends of the steel spring would flare out, forcing two large latches to lock into ratchets on both sides of the platform."

Otis soon patented an elevator driven by a tiny steam engine. This allowed small businesses like retail stores to buy their own lifts. Despite the technical mastery, Otis's commercial and business senses were limited. Despite a follow-up debut at Barnum's Traveling World's Fair, sales of Otis elevators totaled less than $14,000 per year.

Even if proceeds picked up, Otis's son Charles said, "My father will manage in such a way as to lose it all, going crazy over some wild fancy for the future."

Five years later, in 1861, Otis died. He was 49 years old and not only did his diphtheria kill him but it was combined with "nervous depression". As a result of his less-than-desirable business acumen, he left the business to his sons which was devalued by being more than $3,000 in the red (negative).

Thankfully his sons, Charles, and Norton Otis were better businessmen because they made important improvements to the elevators. By 1873, Otis Brothers & Company revenues began soaring and they had installed over 2,000 elevators. Replacing steam-powered lifts, Otis hydraulic elevators sat on steel tubes that sunk into shafts under buildings. An influx of water then forced the platforms upwards, thereby reducing water pressure to lower them.

Hotel guests previously only wanted the always-accessible 1st floor but now they liked to rise with ease [pun intended] to the top floors. Many then preferred the top floors due to the noise, dust, and other environmental reductions they provided.

Though taken for granted today, these "lifts" were the topic of opulence then. One elevator from that era was outfitted with chandeliers and paneled in ebony and tulipwood. This elevator supposedly still exists in Saratoga Springs, New York.

The Otis firm was backed-up with jobs during the skyscraper boom.

In 1889, the Otis boys installed lifts for the Eiffel Tower. Around 1900, it received patents for a related invention, the escalator.

In 1913, the Otis firm had installed over 25 elevators for the New York 60-story Woolworth Building.

In 1931, Otis installed over 70 elevators and over 120 miles of cable in the 1250-foot Empire State Building.

Reaching the Ceiling...

Along with this rise and fall of the elevator industry, fears were rampant in the 1890s because of Scientific American. The magazine wrote that the "body parts of elevator passengers came to a halt at different rates, triggering mysterious ailments."

Along with all their work and enhancements, such as push-button controls, the cities were constantly changing their "speed limits" for elevators. From a leisurely 40 feet per minute for Elisha's original safety lifts to 1,200 feet per minute in the 1930s. Today, the speed is set at 2,000 feet per minute. The speeds had to be increased carefully due to the churning G-force knot in passengers' stomachs.

An Otis engineer recently said, "2,000 feet per minute is probably as much vertical speed as most people's bodies can tolerate."

Like many other earlier theories, not only did Scientific American claim medical risks due to the elevator speeds, but it also claimed that fast-moving trains would cause passengers to choke because it pushed oxygen away from their mouths.

Both of these claims have since been debunked... proof that even science can be false?