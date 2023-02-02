History: Was ABSCAM Legitimate OR Entrapment?

Mozelle Martin

Here is a riddle for you...

What do a convicted con artist, fake Arab Sheiks, U.S. politicians, and the FBI have in common?

Answer? They were all part of a 1970s and 1980s sting operation called ABSCAM.

An Elaborate Setup

It was a hot July 1978 when the FBI set up an undercover sting operation to catch art thieves. To help with the logistics, they hired a convicted con artist and well-known swindler named Melvin Weinberg and his girlfriend, Evelyn Knight. Both Melvin and Evelyn were facing prison sentences. So, they were released on probation in exchange for their help.

ABSCAM is a fake company the FBI created called Abdul Enterprises.

To make the company look legitimate, Weinberg told the FBI to set up a million-dollar bank account in the company name at Chase Bank.

Done.

Next, FBI employees posed as pretend Arab sheiks named Kambir Abdul Rahman and Yassir Habib. These "sheiks" had millions to invest in the USA and were specifically interested in rare artworks and profitable oil companies.

Weinberg presented art thieves to the FBI who were willing to do business with the fake company, aka Abdul Enterprises. Within a few weeks, the FBI agents recovered two paintings worth $1 million.

The operation then switched its focus to criminals who were dealing in fake stocks and bonds. Thanks to the FBI's efforts, they halted the sale of approximately $600 million worth of fraudulent securities.

Political Targets

By this time, ABSCAM began taking aim at political corruption.

A forger who was under investigation by the feds took the liberty to introduce himself to the fake sheiks, suggesting they invest in New Jersey casinos.

For the first time in USA history, the FBI started videotaping government officials as they were being approached by the sheiks' representatives.

The sheiks paid these politicians off in exchange for building permits, licenses, and private immigration bills. They proposed laws that allowed foreigners to start working for Abdul Enterprises thereby bringing them into the USA as citizens without having them go through any formal vetting process.

During the ABSCAM Sting Operation, 31 politicians were targeted.

When it was over, one senator and six congressmen were found guilty and convicted of bribery and conspiracy. Among the others who were convicted were three Philadelphia city councilmen, and Angelo Errichetti, the mayor of Camden, New Jersey. Errichetti was the first to be caught during the ABSCAM sting because he accepted money in exchange for a casino license. Errichetti introduced the "sheiks" to Senator Harrison Williams and congressmen Michael Myers, Raymond Lederer, and Frank Thompson who were all eventually convicted.

Entrapment?

ABSCAM was made public in February 1980 and, because the FBI used secretive videotaping, it caused many citizens to question their ethics.

Weinberg was paid $150,000 and avoided prison thanks to his cooperation.

Many felt that the FBI was overzealous in its questionable tactics.

Others criticized ABSCAM as being 100% entrapment.

Despite all of the taxpayer concerns, all of the ABSCAM convictions were upheld in court and this caused a huge controversy.

Because of the controversy, Attorney General Benjamin Civiletti issued The Attorney General's Guidelines for FBI Undercover Operations, formalized guidelines to keep the feds in-check during sting operations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VYPne_0kYdYvaH00
ABSCAM participantsPhoto byFBI

The above photo is of the individuals caught on tape during the ABSCAM investigation. Pictured here is U.S. Representative Michael Myers (second from left). He is holding an envelope containing $50,000 that the undercover FBI Agent Anthony Amoroso (left) just gave him. Also shown in the photo are Angelo Errichetti (second from right), and Mel Weinberg.

In my opinion, although I understand the "AB" part of the acronym as representing the fake company name. I find it interesting that the rest of the acronym is "SCAM". That tells me everything I need to know. Sadly, sometimes the truth is blatantly in front of us yet we often either miss it or deny it exists.

Perhaps this is why the public didn't hear about it until it was over.

Either way, I want to know your thoughts...

Do you think ABSCAM was a legitimate operation or entrapment?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# FBI# history# feds# entrapment# sting operation

Comments / 2

Published by

Retired Forensic HWE / Military / Creative Junkie / Social Media Victim

Texas State
3K followers

More from Mozelle Martin

History: Rising to New Heights

When Elisha Graves Otis and his sons began their elevator business in the 1850s, America's cities had a four-story height limit on solid brick structures. By the 1920s, skyscrapers had replaced church steeples as the hallmarks of urban design.

Read full story
2 comments

History: Breaking Out Boyd

President Abraham Lincoln was loved and admired by many when he was alive. His popularity was likely the reason why a group of men tried to kidnap him. They believed that people would be willing to pay a lot of money to see the 16th president alive or dead.

Read full story
1 comments

History: 9 Political Freudian Slips

Simple Psychology describes it this way: "A Freudian slip (parapraxis) is a verbal or memory mistake (a "slip of the tongue") that is considered to be linked to the unconscious mind. These slips apparently reveal private thoughts and feelings that the individual hold."

Read full story
4 comments

History: the Oldest Work of Art in the World

I've been researching ancient DNA (aDNA) for over a decade. As an abstract grunge artist, even I have wondered about the Neanderthal civilization and if they ever created any artwork. Although their behavior morphed according to time and place, their art was more abstract than the stereotypical "cave drawings" we are inundated with whenever researching this topic.

Read full story
13 comments

History: Cases of 7 Psychic Detectives

Today when someone is suspiciously missing, many law enforcement agencies call the Find Me Group. However, historically, when the corpse couldn't be found, the villain was on the loose, the weapon was stashed, or criminal investigations hit a wall, many agencies tapped into a secret weapon called "psychics". Some outcomes may be phenomenal while others unremarkable.

Read full story
1 comments

History's Most Notorious Female Pirates

"Lady buccaneer" may not sound like a job description our great-great-grandmothers would have gone for, but according to historians, many women did pursue lives of plunder on the high seas.

Read full story
13 comments

History: 10 Things You Didn't Know About the Telephone

According to Elon Education (not Elon Musk), today's generation thinks nothing about picking up their phone wherever they are. The older generations can recall the impossible consideration of ever having a mobile phone, one not connected to a wall in the home.

Read full story
2 comments

History: Head Roller Derby

Okay, so it wasn't really a derby that Dr. Joseph-Ignace Guillotin created, but it sure appeared that way. Like a twisted version of the bowling alley game, more than 10,000 people lost their heads during the Reign of Terror between January 1793 and July 1794.

Read full story
8 comments

History: Biblical Beasts May Still Be Alive Today

Per Bob Burridge at the Genevan Institute through the Biblical reference of Job 40:15-24, there is mention of what many scholars believe to be a dinosaur. In the Bible, it is called a “behemoth.” Many experts have speculated that a behemoth was anything from a dinosaur to an elephant.

Read full story
60 comments

History: My Parent's Nightmare Experience Renting to Migrants

OPINION: this article is based on the author's personal experience; it is not intended to imply legal advice. I watched this video with Felipe Rodriguez about how border-crossers of late have been living in a $500-per-night hotel in New York. They are apparently wasting thousands of dollars of food(because they don't like it - a sense of entitlement? no gratitude?), and destroying the place... all at the taxpayer's expense. I just knew I had to write this article to share my experience. Although this article is about migrants, not immigrants, I believe the messaging appears to be consistent with both. Sorry, Felipe, you haven't seen anything yet.

Read full story
31 comments

History: Taphophobia & Living Burials

No matter how diverse our backgrounds are, I bet most of us would agree that death is one of the most natural things in the world. Yet, that begs the question... As a history buff, this seems like a great time to quote poet Dylan Thomas... "those wise men at their end... they do not go gentle into that good night"... and... "good men... rage, rage against the dying of the light."

Read full story
2 comments

History: Scientific Evidence of Sodom & Gomorrah

One of the greatest mass destructions is the Biblical story of Sodom and Gomorrah, but was it really caused by God, or was it a freak act of nature?. For those unfamiliar, here is a brief recap of the story:

Read full story
64 comments

History: the Truth About Cleopatra

Cleopatra has been one of the most prominent and flippantly mentioned women in history, at least since I was a child. Yet, in real life, the true story of Cleopatra (69 - 30 BC) is much more mysterious than historical stories led me to believe. That’s why I decided to look into the real Cleopatra a bit more assertively. Perhaps you feel the same way.

Read full story
10 comments

History: 11 Famous People Who Perished in the Restroom

To the best of my research, there are at least 8 famous people who died in the bathroom:. (1) Elvis Presley: The King of Rick 'n Roll was born in Tupelo, Mississippi, in January 1935. He was discovered in Memphis by Sam Phillips of Sun Records. Sam was looking for a caucasian singer with an African-American style and sound. Elvis captured his attention and hurled to fame after appearing on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1956 and 1957. Although Elvis was pushed off the charts by "The British Invasion" in the early 1960s, he still sold more than a billion records in his lifetime, and, as of 2011, that was more than any other recording artist in history. His movie career kept him in the public eye until his comeback album in 1968. By the 1970s, Elvis sold out shows in Las Vegas. Elvis's addiction to prescription drugs was common knowledge and, in August 1977, he was found dead on the bathroom floor in his Graceland Mansion. A vomit stain on the carpet revealed he was sick while pooping. The cause of death was listed as cardiac arrhythmia. However, there are also reports that he had an intestinal blow-up as he pushed for that final floater. Either way, I'm sure many have heard the conspiracy theory regarding Elvis still being alive. However, I know someone personally whose father was there with him when he was found in the restroom without a heartbeat.

Read full story
2 comments

History: Science Through the Ages

This is the final article in the mini-series of the Origins of Science. The Romans conquered Greece around 2200 years ago. They used science to solve practical tasks in medicine and engineering. After the fall of the Roman Empires in the 400s A.D., the writings of Aristotle and other ancient Greeks were preserved and copied by monks in Christian monasteries.

Read full story
1 comments

History: The Great Failure of the Panama Canal

I've written about the success of the Suez Canal and Clinton's Big Ditch, but when it came to the Panama Canal, it was considered a failure. Even for French diplomat Ferdinand De Lesseps, who considered the Suez Canal project a cakewalk, the Panama Canal project proved to be a life-and-death challenge.

Read full story
9 comments

This Document is Older Than the Dead Sea Scrolls

Reading my article History: 900 Documents Recovered from 11 Caves, you are already familiar with the Dead Sea Scrolls. However, you may not know that they are not the oldest documents.

Read full story
8 comments

History: Science & Ancient Greeks

At the height of the ancient Greek civilization, around 2700 years ago, people started trying to give reasons and explanations for the way the world around them worked. One could argue we are still trying to figure it out.

Read full story
1 comments

History: Origins of Science

Perhaps a simple way to describe it is knowledge about the world that people obtain by studying and testing ideas. Of course, I'm sure that online dictionaries and encyclopedias would elaborate on that simplistic definition.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy