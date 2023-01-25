History's Most Notorious Female Pirates

"Lady buccaneer" may not sound like a job description our great-great-grandmothers would have gone for, but according to historians, many women did pursue lives of plunder on the high seas.

One of the earliest female pirates was Artemisia of Persia, whose whole fleet preyed upon the city-states of Greece during the 5th century B.C. The Athenians put a price of 10,000 drachmas on her head, but there's no record of anyone ever collecting it. Teuta of Illyria (230 B.C.) was a pirate queen who led raids against Roman ships.

Another notable female buccaneer was Alfhild (9th century A.D.), a Viking princess who reportedly kept a viper snake for a pet and a whole all-female longboat crew ravaged the Scandinavian coast. Prince Alf of Denmark captured Alfhild and planned to kill her. However, her beauty overwhelmed him so much that he married her instead and they ruled together happily ever after.

Legend has it that Grace O'Malley (1530-1603), who was captain of a pirate fleet based in Ireland, gave birth to her son Toby while at sea. The next day, blunderbuss in hand, she led her men to victory over a Turkish warship. She was known as a valuable trader and even met Queen Elizabeth I. Unlike most pirates, she lived a long life and died at the age of 70.

Madame Cheng (aka Ching) (1785 - 1844), perhaps the most notorious of all the pirate queens, ruled her league of 2,000 ships and 70,000 men with an iron hand - anyone who was caught stealing loot for private use was executed immediately. But she was relatively kind to some of her prisoners. For example, she ordered that captive women and children not be hung by their hair over the sides of her ships. She was one of the most successful pirates of the time and had the largest army of any pirate ever. Like Grace O'Malley, Madame Cheng lived to be relatively old, dying at age 69.

Closer to home, Anne Bonny (1698 - 1782) and Mary Read (1690 - 1721) were the most famous pirates during the Golden Age. Both dressed as men and served aboard pirate ships that sailed the Caribbean. Anne was married to Calico Jack Rackham. One night while the men were sleeping off a rum binge below deck, Anne and Mary were left to fight a British man-of-war alone. Despite their bravery, their ship was quickly captured and the pirates were hauled off to prison. After learning that Calico Jack had received a death sentence, Annie's last words to him were: "I am sorry... but had you fought like a man, you need not have been hanged like a dog." They both escaped death by "pleading their bellies", meaning they both were conveniently pregnant. Mary supposedly died in childbirth a few months later as Anne dropped from the historical view. However, many historians believe Anne remarried and become a respectable matron in the City of Charleston, South Carolina, and that Mary only pretended to die and escaped to New Orleans.

Other famous female pirates include the following:

Lady Mary Killigrew - while her husband and retired pirate, Sir Henry, was away suppressing piracy in the waters, Mary was indulging in piracy herself. She used the castle staff members as ship crew.

Lady Elizabeth Killigrew - a few generations after Mary, she was known as "Old Lady Killigrew". She lived with her husband Sir John at Pendennis Castle in the 1500s. Most don't know this but she is one of the least-known Cornish pirates. Both she and her husband conducted piracy but Elizabeth preferred the act of pirating to her husband.

Charlotte de Berry - was born in 1636 yet it's as if she didn't exist until 1736 because there were no records of her until then. Some think she is purely fictional, others blame it on poor record-keeping. Tales through time have explained how she stowed away on a ship disguised as a man and eventually climbed the ranks until she was the captain of her own ship.

Maria Lindsey - was the wife of a notorious pirate captain, Eric Cobham. They were married the day after they met and spent 20 years sailing the 7 seas as "swashbucklers".

Teuta of Illyria - she is one of the earliest known female pirates. However, what made her special is that she was also a queen. After her husband died in 231 B.C., she became queen regent and encourages piracy as a way of resistance to more powerful countries in the area.

Sadie the Goat - who operated only during 19th Century America. Sadie's real name was Sadie Farrell, a New York gangster, and river pirate. She left her Manhattan home after a fight caused her ear to be bitten off. From there she wore her ear as a necklace and worked as "Queen of the Waterfront" on the Hudson and Harlem Rivers.