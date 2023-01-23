History: 10 Things You Didn't Know About the Telephone

According to Elon Education (not Elon Musk), today's generation thinks nothing about picking up their phone wherever they are. The older generations can recall the impossible consideration of ever having a mobile phone, one not connected to a wall in the home.
The telephone has a long history, so I wanted to share 10 things you likely don't know.
- The busiest organization in the world is the Pentagon, which has 34,500 phone lines and receives 1 million daily calls. It received more than 1.5 million phone calls on the 50th anniversary of D-Day.
- The busiest telephone exchange was reportedly by BellSouth at the 1996 Olympic Games, during which 100 billion bits of information were transmitted per second.
- The annual revenue for the telephone industry is $210 billion, almost 8 times that of television and 23 times that of radio.
- Globally, about $1 trillion is spent annually on telecommunications products and services.
- One million threads of fiber-optic cable can fit in a 1/2" diameter space.
- The telephone is the most used piece of communication equipment in the world.
- China has the most cell phone users. Sweden has 229 phones (any type) for every 1,000 people.
- The longest phone cable is a submarine cable called Fiber-Optic Link Around the Globe (FLAG). It spans 16,800 miles from Japan to the United Kingdom and can carry 600,000 calls simultaneously.
- Connecting the first telephone line from New York to San Francisco took a year. Approximately 14,000 miles of copper wire and 130,000 telephone poles were needed to link the country's borders.
- The telephone has been one of the most profitable inventions in the history of the United States.
How many of these did you already know before reading this?
