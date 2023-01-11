History: Scientific Evidence of Sodom & Gomorrah

Dr. Mozelle Martin

One of the greatest mass destructions is the Biblical story of Sodom and Gomorrah, but was it really caused by God, or was it a freak act of nature?

For those unfamiliar, here is a brief recap of the story:

The Book of Genesis contains many dramatic stories, including the perils of wickedness known as the story of Sodom and Gomorrah. Per the story, the men of Sodom were wicked sinners against God, so He decided to destroy them.'

According to the Bible, Sodom and Gomorrah were in the region of the Dead Sea. In today's terms, that is somewhere in the Middle East between Israel and Jordan.

Yet, before God showed his displeasure and reigned down destruction on the cities to destroy all the sinners, God allowed one lucky man named Lot (Abraham's nephew) to escape with his family. However, Lot's luck soon ended when Lot's wife disobeyed God's warning not to look back. As a result, God turned her into a pillar of salt. Why would God care if she looked back?

While it is not clear what the sins being practiced by the inhabitants of these two cities were, Biblical scholars believe it was h*mos*xuality because of the use of specific terms related to such. However, other parts of the Bible mention arrogance, apathy, and gluttony. In summary, the Bible makes it obvious that not following God’s commands and worshipping Him were the real sins he was upset about. Either way, after turning Lot’s wife into salt, a burning rain of sulfur was said to fall from the sky on Sodom and Gomorrah, thereby completely destroying the two cities and all living things in them.

Therefore, to form a conclusion as to the validity of the story per the Book of Genesis, we need to briefly analyze the story from both a biblical perspective and a scientific one.

Although there is no unilateral agreement among archaeologists, scientists, and Biblical scholars that Sodom and Gomorrah ever existed at all, Biblical Archaeologists state they did, and claim the story to be true. In fact, geologist Graham Harris is so convinced that Sodom and Gomorrah is a true story that he spent 10 years there because he has a passion for ancient times, related mysteries, and clues.

BIBLICAL PERSPECTIVE & ANALYSIS

According to the Bible, Sodom and Gomorrah were in the region of the Dead Sea. In today's terms, that is somewhere in the Middle East between Israel and Jordan. A researcher named Jonathan Tubb stated, “the entire area around the Dead Sea is parched and barren but way back when in historical times, the climate was wet and therefore could have thrived in the early Bronze Age (1800-2300 BC).”

Archaeologists discovered that the buildings used to bury the deceased were actually set on fire starting at the roof. The Bible states, “Then the Lord rained down burning sulfur on Sodom and Gomorrah—from the Lord out of the heavens” (Genesis 19:24).”

The destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah became an example in the Bible of how God judges sin. “Now this was the sin of your sister Sodom: she and her daughters were arrogant, overfed, and unconcerned; they did not help the poor and needy. They were haughty and did detestable things before Me. Therefore I did away with them as you have seen” (Ezekiel 16:49-50).

But how could burning debris fall from the sky?

For this, we have to turn to the…

SCIENTIFIC PERSPECTIVE & ANALYSIS

The only plausible explanation for this lies in the significant evidence of subterranean petroleum-based asphalt-type substances known as bitumen deposits. Because both bitumen and asphalt contain high amounts of sulfur, many archaeologists agree that the ruins of Sodom (today’s Babeth-Dhra) and Gomorrah (today’s Numeira) show evidence that both cities were destroyed by an enormous fire leaving debris more than three feet thick.

Yet, the scientific explanation for this destruction comes from geologist Frederick Clapp. Clapp states an earthquake caused deposits of bitumen to come out of the earth and ignite, thereby burning the cities. He confirmed that pressure from an earthquake caused the bitumen deposits to be forced out of the earth. Using a fault line, as bitumen gushed out of the earth, it was ignited by a spark or surface fire and therefore fell onto the land as a fiery mass igniting everything in its path.

As it turns out, both the locations of Sodom and Gomorrah were located exactly on a fault line along the eastern side of a south plain of the Dead Sea.

Reflecting back on the Biblical perspective and analysis, there is evidence of this very scenario in the Bible itself.

Abraham viewed the destruction from a vantage point west of the Dead Sea and stated, “[Abraham] looked down toward Sodom and Gomorrah, toward all the land, and saw dense smoke rising from the land, like smoke from a furnace” (Genesis 19:28).

  • Dense smoke is what petroleum-based fires reveal.
  • Smoke rising from a furnace (comparatively) would indicate a forced draft just as one would expect from subterranean deposits being forced under pressure to rise above the ground.

With that in mind, Tubb excavated a site called Tell es-Sa'idiyeh. This site was in the area just north of the Dead Sea where he found evidence of an olive oil factory during the early Bronze Age. He found that this time of history was the only time that cities like Sodom and Gomorrah could have existed at all.

During Harris' 10 years working in that area of the Middle East, he stated "the conditions were perfect for a huge earthquake to have triggered a massive landslide." In contrast, other archaeologists stated that the fire of the sister cities was caused by an asteroid impact or internal gas from the earth. In order to rule out Harris's earthquake theory, we have to know if an earthquake was even possible.

Did earthquakes exist in the early Bronze Age?

According to American forensic anthropologist Professor Mike FinneganYES!

Finnegan examined several skeletons discovered at the Numeira site near the Dead Sea. Evidence from the way their bones were broken and how they were crushed to death was due to an earthquake that toppled a stone tower onto the individuals. Carbon dating put the time of the tower’s architectural remains at 2350 BC, which was in the early Bronze Age.

When the Israeli geologist Shmuel Marco was asked about the magnitudes of earthquakes from that era, Marco presented a rock face containing layers of chalk. He explained that, by measuring how far an individual layer slipped, the size of the earthquake could be calculated. According to the Sodom and Gomorrah times, and the carbon dating of the tower, along with the slippage depth, it showed an earthquake that, by today’s terms, would have registered at the minimum a 6 on the Richter scale.

From the architectural standpoint, a “6” earthquake at that time would have definitely destroyed Bronze Age buildings. However, there would have been ruins, not 100% destruction as stated in the Bible. But, to help prove or disprove Harris' theory, Professor Lynne Frostick, a geologist from Hull University in England, along with Jonathan Tubb, conducted an investigation.

Both Frostick and Tubb traveled to the same area of the Middle East with the support of Dr. Gopal Madabhushi of Cambridge University Centrifuge Laboratory in England. Together, they built an accurately scaled-down model of the buildings in Sodom at the time on the ground in which they stood. Dr. Madabhushi conducted an earthquake simulation. The data proved that the whole town - actually, both towns - could have been destroyed.

For Harris's idea to be true, however, it would be required that the earthquake caused a landslide. Given that at the time the area of these sister cities was a moist, wet climate, it is possible that the loosely packed ground contained lots of water. Shaken up by an earthquake, the water would have rushed to the surface while turning the ground into mud (liquefaction). Using a slope for gravity, this process would have become a landslide.

Professor Frostick discovered that the ground around the Dead Sea area was one capable of liquefying and that the sister towns were built right on the water’s edge.

Why would these two cities be built on the unsteady water’s edge?

Harris believes it was to be as close as possible to bitumen and asphalt, which were naturally occurring substances. These were invaluable because the Egyptians used them for embalming their loved ones (mummifying).

According to organic chemist Arie Niessenbaum, pure blocks of asphalt were on formed on the Dead Sea floor and floated to the surface. Today’s version of the Dead Sea's floating asphalt was chemically analyzed and compared to the asphalt contained in early Bronze Age artifacts. They matched. So, it is agreed that the two towns were built on the water’s edge to help the traders more efficiently do business with Egypt.

Using the Cambridge Centrifuge experiment, Dr. Gopal Madabhushi and his fellow researchers built an exact replica of conditions in the Dead Sea as dictated in the early Bronze Age. They then put town models on the replicated land and used a centrifuge to spin it. This created 50 times the force of gravity on their model, which was made exactly the same way as if it were full-size. The Cambridge team simul-fired a “6” magnitude earthquake at it. The results showed exactly what would have happened to full-size buildings.

In analyzing the results of the built-in model and replica sensors, the ground would have turned to quicksand and structures would have slid inside the ‘mud’ until they landed at the very bottom of the Dead Sea.

The Cambridge experiment confirmed Harris’s hypothesis that Sodom and Gomorrah were built on the water’s edge and then destroyed by an earthquake and related landslide.

Now, you can see that because of these findings, geologists and archaeologists went underwater in search of Sodom and Gomorrah ruins.

What do you think?

  • Is there scientific evidence enough to show Sodom and Gomorrah’s story was real as stated in the Bible?
  • Could both cities have been destroyed by wetness and fire?
  • Do we currently sin so much that God could cause mass destruction for us to witness as well?
  • Could the destruction have been a freak of nature like the hurricane, earthquakes, fires, and tornadoes of today, OR was it really an act of God's retribution?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yVmDm_0kBBZS8800
Fault Lines Middle EastPhoto byWikipedia

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sodom# Gomorrah# Biblical Analysis# Scientific Analysis# History

Comments / 57

Published by

Retired 35-year Forensic Handwriting Expert / Retired Therapist / Published Author / Real Estate Photographer / Abstract Artist / USAF / Centrist / Victim of Social Media Monsters

Texas State
3K followers

More from Dr. Mozelle Martin

History: the Truth About Cleopatra

Cleopatra has been one of the most prominent and flippantly mentioned women in history, at least since I was a child. Yet, in real life, the true story of Cleopatra (69 - 30 BC) is much more mysterious than historical stories led me to believe. That’s why I decided to look into the real Cleopatra a bit more assertively. Perhaps you feel the same way.

Read full story
10 comments

History: 11 Famous People Who Perished in the Restroom

To the best of my research, there are at least 8 famous people who died in the bathroom:. (1) Elvis Presley: The King of Rick 'n Roll was born in Tupelo, Mississippi, in January 1935. He was discovered in Memphis by Sam Phillips of Sun Records. Sam was looking for a caucasian singer with an African-American style and sound. Elvis captured his attention and hurled to fame after appearing on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1956 and 1957. Although Elvis was pushed off the charts by "The British Invasion" in the early 1960s, he still sold more than a billion records in his lifetime, and, as of 2011, that was more than any other recording artist in history. His movie career kept him in the public eye until his comeback album in 1968. By the 1970s, Elvis sold out shows in Las Vegas. Elvis's addiction to prescription drugs was common knowledge and, in August 1977, he was found dead on the bathroom floor in his Graceland Mansion. A vomit stain on the carpet revealed he was sick while pooping. The cause of death was listed as cardiac arrhythmia. However, there are also reports that he had an intestinal blow-up as he pushed for that final floater. Either way, I'm sure many have heard the conspiracy theory regarding Elvis still being alive. However, I know someone personally whose father was there with him when he was found in the restroom without a heartbeat.

Read full story
2 comments

History: Science Through the Ages

This is the final article in the mini-series of the Origins of Science. The Romans conquered Greece around 2200 years ago. They used science to solve practical tasks in medicine and engineering. After the fall of the Roman Empires in the 400s A.D., the writings of Aristotle and other ancient Greeks were preserved and copied by monks in Christian monasteries.

Read full story
1 comments

History: The Great Failure of the Panama Canal

I've written about the success of the Suez Canal and Clinton's Big Ditch, but when it came to the Panama Canal, it was considered a failure. Even for French diplomat Ferdinand De Lesseps, who considered the Suez Canal project a cakewalk, the Panama Canal project proved to be a life-and-death challenge.

Read full story
7 comments

This Document is Older Than the Dead Sea Scrolls

Reading my article History: 900 Documents Recovered from 11 Caves, you are already familiar with the Dead Sea Scrolls. However, you may not know that they are not the oldest documents.

Read full story
6 comments

History: Science & Ancient Greeks

At the height of the ancient Greek civilization, around 2700 years ago, people started trying to give reasons and explanations for the way the world around them worked. One could argue we are still trying to figure it out.

Read full story
1 comments

History: Origins of Science

Perhaps a simple way to describe it is knowledge about the world that people obtain by studying and testing ideas. Of course, I'm sure that online dictionaries and encyclopedias would elaborate on that simplistic definition.

Read full story
1 comments

History: 900 Documents Recovered from 11 Caves

In 1947, while rounding up a stray animal in Israel, Mohammed el-Hamed discovered several pottery jars. Mohammed was a Bedouin shepherd. The jars contained scrolls with messages written in Hebrew.

Read full story
22 comments

History of Paper

Without Ts'ai Lun from Lei-Yang, China, paper would have never been created. There would be no money, comic books, gift wrap, copy paper, artist sketchbooks, or any other kind of paper had Ts'ai not had the initiative in 105 A.D. to create this versatile product.

Read full story

History: Grand Triumph of the Suez Canal

The idea of linking canals to other bodies of water is nothing new. One of these ideas was in the mind of many forward-thinking individuals for centuries before linking the Mediterranean with the Red Sea became a reality.

Read full story
1 comments

History: Clinton's Big Ditch

Starting in 1801, the United States was excited. Americans were envisioning new areas of settlement west of the Appalachians even though westward routes were slow and costs to relocate were exorbitant.

Read full story
1 comments

First Major Political Love Scandal and Blackmail

Sometimes a man can lust after the presidency and other women. Unfortunately, it usually does not work out for the best. Those two desires don't seem to jive well, and July 1791 was no different.

Read full story
2 comments

History: The Wheel of Human Civilization

I was going to write about the voyages of discovery and how things really got rolling. But I decided to do a quick article to tempt your tastebuds into what I may be writing about in the next article.

Read full story
2 comments

History: Meet the Real Sherlock Holmes

Most know Sherlock Holmes as a famous fictional sleuth of the 19th Century. Specifically, a doctor from the University of Edinburgh who had the analytical gift of solving crimes.

Read full story

History: 50 Things You Never Knew

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links. This means that, at zero cost to you, I will earn an affiliate commission if you click through the link and finalize a purchase.

Read full story

History: Peculiar Facts About U.S. Presidents

Every U.S. President has oddities, interesting quirks, or fun facts that are not prominently shared or otherwise revealed. While I can't possibly cover all of them, I'll cover a few.

Read full story
2 comments

History: The Very First Tattoo Was Accidental

Although they've been around for several thousand years, it started when someone rubbed a wound with dirt, soot, or ash and noticed that the mark stayed after the injury had healed. Thanks to Iceman in 1991, the frozen and amazingly well-preserved remains of a Bronze Age man were found between Austria and Italy in the Tyrolean Alps. Iceman is believed to be over 5,000 years old and he has a series of lines tattooed on his lower back, ankles, knees, and foot. These "tattoos" were applied for medicinal purposes to reduce pain.

Read full story
1 comments

History: Serial Killer Reads Bedtime Stories

Many are too busy to read a paperback book or even an ebook on their Kindle. Instead, they opt for an audiobook. A 2019 study showed that 65% of booklovers still prefer reading a printed book while 66% of audiobook listeners prefer a female narrator.

Read full story

History: Our Dwarfy Hobbit Ancestors

A few weeks ago, I received an email from a troll who likes to read my articles. This troll was upset about this article, specifically. This troll challenged me to write about our dwarf ancestors. So, in my reply, I stated I would.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy