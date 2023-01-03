This Document is Older Than the Dead Sea Scrolls

Mozelle Martin

Reading my article History: 900 Documents Recovered from 11 Caves, you are already familiar with the Dead Sea Scrolls. However, you may not know that they are not the oldest documents.

In fact, per Scientific American, "Archaeologists discovered a pottery shard inscribed with Hebrew text written 1000 years earlier than the Dead Sea Scrolls".

There is no doubt that the discovery of the Dead Sea Scrolls was one of the most important archaeological finds in history because they include much of the earliest written records of the Bible. Yet, per archaeologists, "THE most significant archaeological discovery in Israel since those documents is a pottery piece that is 3000 years old". This means that the new discover is 1000 years older than the Dead Sea Scrolls and dates back to King David's reign.

In this new pottery discovery, they found inscriptions with ink. This is called "Ostracon," which was the oldest city in Judea to date. Per Archaeologists, it is the city where David killed Goliath and is located south of current-day Beit Shemesh.

What is an ostracon?

Besides the city mentioned above, per Wikipedia, "ostraca are flakes of limestone that were used as notepads for private letters, laundry lists, records of purchases, and copies of literary works."

What does the Ostracon say?

Written in black ink over five lines, it is written in Hebrew. To date, this is the earliest written record in Hebrew ever found. Not all of the words have been deciphered, but those that have include judge, king, and slave. Archaeologists and linguistic researchers believe it is part of an ancient Hebrew legal code for their civilization at the time.

Per Archaeologists who have been digging there off and on since 2008, the information is helping them [us] learn more about life at the time of David.

Still, over time, many ostracons have been discovered, including one announcing the Birth of Israel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1htV8d_0k1QkZaU00
OstraconPhoto byBible Archaeology

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# king david# bible# david and goliath# ostracon# ancient hebrew

Comments / 5

Published by

35-Year FHWriting Expert / Published Author / Ancient DNA Nerd / Unapologetic Camera-Carrying Abstract Artist / USAF / Centrist / YouTube Cyberbully Victim

Texas State
2735 followers

More from Mozelle Martin

History: Science & Ancient Greeks

At the height of the ancient Greek civilization, around 2700 years ago, people started trying to give reasons and explanations for the way the world around them worked. One could argue we are still trying to figure it out.

Read full story
1 comments

History: Origins of Science

Perhaps a simple way to describe it is knowledge about the world that people obtain by studying and testing ideas. Of course, I'm sure that online dictionaries and encyclopedias would elaborate on that simplistic definition.

Read full story
1 comments

History: 900 Documents Recovered from 11 Caves

In 1947, while rounding up a stray animal in Israel, Mohammed el-Hamed discovered several pottery jars. Mohammed was a Bedouin shepherd. The jars contained scrolls with messages written in Hebrew.

Read full story
17 comments

History of Paper

Without Ts'ai Lun from Lei-Yang, China, paper would have never been created. There would be no money, comic books, gift wrap, copy paper, artist sketchbooks, or any other kind of paper had Ts'ai not had the initiative in 105 A.D. to create this versatile product.

Read full story

History: Grand Triumph of the Suez Canal

The idea of linking canals to other bodies of water is nothing new. One of these ideas was in the mind of many forward-thinking individuals for centuries before linking the Mediterranean with the Red Sea became a reality.

Read full story
1 comments

History: Clinton's Big Ditch

Starting in 1801, the United States was excited. Americans were envisioning new areas of settlement west of the Appalachians even though westward routes were slow and costs to relocate were exorbitant.

Read full story
1 comments

First Major Political Love Scandal and Blackmail

Sometimes a man can lust after the presidency and other women. Unfortunately, it usually does not work out for the best. Those two desires don't seem to jive well, and July 1791 was no different.

Read full story
2 comments

History: The Wheel of Human Civilization

I was going to write about the voyages of discovery and how things really got rolling. But I decided to do a quick article to tempt your tastebuds into what I may be writing about in the next article.

Read full story
2 comments

History: Meet the Real Sherlock Holmes

Most know Sherlock Holmes as a famous fictional sleuth of the 19th Century. Specifically, a doctor from the University of Edinburgh who had the analytical gift of solving crimes.

Read full story

History: 50 Things You Never Knew

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links. This means that, at zero cost to you, I will earn an affiliate commission if you click through the link and finalize a purchase.

Read full story

History: Peculiar Facts About U.S. Presidents

Every U.S. President has oddities, interesting quirks, or fun facts that are not prominently shared or otherwise revealed. While I can't possibly cover all of them, I'll cover a few.

Read full story
2 comments

History: The Very First Tattoo Was Accidental

Although they've been around for several thousand years, it started when someone rubbed a wound with dirt, soot, or ash and noticed that the mark stayed after the injury had healed. Thanks to Iceman in 1991, the frozen and amazingly well-preserved remains of a Bronze Age man were found between Austria and Italy in the Tyrolean Alps. Iceman is believed to be over 5,000 years old and he has a series of lines tattooed on his lower back, ankles, knees, and foot. These "tattoos" were applied for medicinal purposes to reduce pain.

Read full story
1 comments

History: Serial Killer Reads Bedtime Stories

Many are too busy to read a paperback book or even an ebook on their Kindle. Instead, they opt for an audiobook. A 2019 study showed that 65% of booklovers still prefer reading a printed book while 66% of audiobook listeners prefer a female narrator.

Read full story

History: Our Dwarfy Hobbit Ancestors

A few weeks ago, I received an email from a troll who likes to read my articles. This troll was upset about this article, specifically. This troll challenged me to write about our dwarf ancestors. So, in my reply, I stated I would.

Read full story
4 comments
Buffalo, NY

History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric Chair

William Kemmler was no angel. In fact, many considered him the devil since he admitted to killing his wife. Yet his shocking demise sparked death penalty protests and electrified a rivalry between powerhouse energy pioneers Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse.

Read full story
4 comments

History: Ancient Celts and Female Druids

Given it is Halloween weekend, I thought this would be an interesting article. Many younger generations today think Druids only exist in the minds of video game creators. However, the ancient Celts produced far fewer gender-based druids than their Greek and Roman neighbors.

Read full story
3 comments

History: Who are the Non-Suspects in Police Line-Ups?

"Fillers" or "Distractors" are primarily criminals, suspected criminals, and those most likely to commit crimes. If you've watched any crime show, true or not, you've likely seen a police line-up. In this setting, a witness tries to pick out the perp from behind a one-way mirror. To keep the line-up as fair or objective as possible to help keep the chain of custody clean, the actual suspect is presented with four or five similar-looking inmates from the local jail.

Read full story
1 comments

History: The Hatfields & McCoys Didn't Always Hate Each Other

I just love DNA tests. I was shocked to find that I have kin on both sides but that also told me that at some point, the loved each other enough to procreate. Ironically even before I underwent DNA testing, the video of their story was one of my favorites.

Read full story
5 comments

History: Meet the Ancient Assyrians and Persians

Per LiveScience, the Assyrians lived in the Ancient Middle East and today can be found all over the world. Assyrian peoples are famous for their vast ancient empire including their cities and fierce invasions.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy