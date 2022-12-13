Old Body, New Stress, New Year, and Thank You

Mozelle Martin

Since 2015, I have taken the month of December off; I call it a "creative catch-up", but it's more than that. I never used to talk about my medical issues other than with family and close friends. However, it's come up a few times over the years in print and video due to context. To my dismay, the other day one of my YouTube subscribers announced it during a conversation where the host and viewers were falsely accusing me of various things. It was her attempt at defending me.

During my recent follow-up appointment with my neurologist to review my most recent brain scans, he said, "There are significantly more lesions. It's inevitable that your progressive M.S. will render you unable to work sooner than later, so get as much done now as possible."

Hearing that ramped up my stress hormones and combined with my Aspergers (autism) symptoms and, although that was over two weeks ago now, the news still creates mayhem in my body and mind.

I've been dealing with each of these diagnoses for many, many years. Yet, seemingly quite often, my doctor feels the need to reprimand me by saying, "I guess I have to remind you again, it is not an option to avoid all the stress you can, it is a requirement."

He scolded me this time, too.

I'm guilty as charged. Oftentimes I don't listen to my doctor because I'm a workaholic. Working feels like my escape. But this time was different. Not only could my husband and I see the growing quantity of lesions, but my closest family members begged me to take it easy. "We're not ready to lose you, mom. Stress isn't worth it. Haters aren't worth it. Nobody is worth it. Please listen this time."

With tears in my eyes, I promised to stay away from personal and professional relationships that are not good for me. I have always been a recluse and choose 'me time' over 'we time' all the time, but I've even had to publically withdraw from my YouTube channel more than usual to allow my body to recuperate and reenergize. Thank goodness for a lot of pre-scheduled content coming slowly over from Vimeo. I have also had to avoid confrontation as much as possible so I can prolong the "inevitable" for my kids and grandkids.

This December is even more welcomed than previous years because this past month has wreaked havoc on my symptoms in which the doctor ordered me to complete bed rest for 8 days. My husband took my phone and I was literally disconnected from the world. The first 24 hours were tough. After that, I didn't want to return to anything electronic.

Traditionally during December downtime, several things occur:

  • Websites are taken offline for the annual redesign by my web team.
  • Books are started, worked on, or finished.
  • My PR and legal team revamp all of my bios and other public information to help boost algorithms with fresh content while also scrubbing outdated content.
  • My team also reviews comments, emails, and other pieces of information that have come in over the previous months and respond accordingly.
  • Most importantly, I spend time recuperating my body so I can enter a new year as refreshed and optimistic as possible.

Part of this year's "creative catch-up" is to look at the results of platforms such as Newsbreak. In doing so, I was able to see which content you enjoyed the most and what you want more of.... historical articles of real people.

THANK YOU...

...for being here. Because of you, starting today, I will be deleting all of the content that does not fit in the "history" topic and will be moving those to a personal blog site.

Although I am new to Newsbreak, I appreciate your comments in the past few months and look forward to more in 2023.

During this holiday season, if someone you know has been diagnosed with M.S. or autism, this may help. The sources are HERE and HERE.

In closing, I wish you and your loved ones the best in peace, happiness, health, and success.

