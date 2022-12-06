Could You Have Exploding Head Syndrome?

Exploding Head Syndrome is a type of sleep disorder in which you hear a loud noise or explosive crashing sound in your head. The sound isn't real or heard by anyone else.

“It’s a provocative and understudied phenomenon,” said Brian Sharpless, a WSU assistant professor and director of the university psychology clinic who recently reviewed the scientific literature on the disorder for the journal Sleep Medicine Reviews.

I was diagnosed with it in 2007. As if having autism and multiple sclerosis isn't enough, here comes gunfire. Then my daughter was diagnosed with it in 2013.

Per Brian, people with the syndrome typically perceive abrupt, loud noises—door slams, fireworks, gunshots—as they are going to sleep or waking up. While harmless, the episodes can be frightening. Some hear an explosion in one ear, others in both ears, and others within their heads. Some also see what looks like lightning or bright flashes. Thankfully I haven't had that.

Per Brian, the term “exploding head syndrome” dates to a 1988 article in Lancet, but it was described clinically as “snapping of the brain” in 1920. Silas Weir Mitchell, an American physician, wrote in 1876 of two men who experienced explosive-sounding “sensory discharges.”

Because autism (technically Asperger's) is a sensory disorder, my neurologist thinks it's related.

This syndrome is recognized in the International Classification of Sleep Disorders.

“In layman’s terms, our best guess is that it occurs when the body doesn’t shut down for sleep in the correct sequence,” said Sharpless. “Instead of shutting down, certain groups of neurons actually get activated and have us perceive the bursts of noise. Behavioral and psychological factors come into play as well, and if you have normally disrupted sleep, the episodes will be more likely to occur.”

