50 Things You Never Knew

When it comes to history, the more exciting stories tend to get passed on to younger generations, while those that seem less exciting at the time seem to die with those who were never able to share them.

Of course, there is one exception to this; I see it several times per year on social media. It amazes me that people still disagree even when we have the correct answer from the inventor himself. What I'm referring to is toilet paper. The originator of this shitty idea (pun intended) states it is supposed to hang over the top of the roll like this, and according to science...

While discussing the topic of inventions, space, and more over the Thanksgiving meal, I went down a Google rabbit hole and found some interesting tidbits that invoked even more great conversation. Perhaps it will be for you and your family and friends, too.

Here is what I found, all at one location.

(1) Commercial deodorant first became available in 1888. However, roll-on style deodorant wasn't invented until the 1950s, using technology from standard ballpoint pens.

(2) Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November by decree of President Franklin Roosevelt. Thus, the earliest date that Thanksgiving can be on is November 22.

(3) Diners Club was the first credit card that allowed consumers to "buy now, pay later." This legendary piece of plastic was unleashed in 1950.

(4) The first great bank merger in United States history occurred in 1955. That's when Chase National Bank and the Bank of Manhattan amalgamated to form the Chase Manhattan Bank.

(5) America's modern interstate highway system was designed in the 1950s during the Eisenhower administration. Its primary purpose was not to enhance casual driving over long distances but to provide for the efficient movement of military vehicles if and whenever necessary.

(6) The average dollar bill lasts just less than two years before it is worn out and pulled from circulation. I have some questions about this one... who pulls them? How can they possibly pull them all? What do they do with that money, recycle to make new money?

(7) Comanche code-talkers, used in World War II by the Army Signal Corps to send encrypted messages that German troops could not break, referred to Adolf Hitler as "posah-tai-vo," meaning "crazy white man."

(8) Tickling requires surprise. Since you can't surprise yourself, you can't tickle yourself either.

(9) Californians brag that they have the oldest known living tree - a Bristlecone Pine named "Methuselah," which is estimated to be over 4,770 years old.

(10) One ounce of pure gold can be made into a wire that stretches 50 miles long.

(11) The United States uses approximately 10% of the world's salt production yearly just to salt roads in the winter.

(12) The Hope Diamond is more famous, but the Cullinan is the largest diamond ever found. Unearthed in South Africa in 1905, this 3,100-carat jewel was cut into several stones that are still part of the British Crown Jewels.

(13) There are 318,979,564,000 different ways to play the first four moves per side in a game of Chess.

(14) The "bones" in whalebone corsets were actually baleen plates of "combs" in the jawbones of whales used to strain plankton from the water.

(15) Earth weights approximately 5,940,000,000,000,000,000,000 metric tons.

(16) Geodesic domes have the highest enclosed volume-to-weight ratio of any known linear structure.

(17) In 1956, Johnny Mathis decided to record an album instead of answering an invitation to try out for the U.S. Olympic team as a high jumper. It was a fortuitous choice, especially for the singer and his future fans. Mathis became one of the top-selling artists of all time.

(18) A 100-pound woman in high heels exerts more pressure per square since (psi) when walking than a 6,000-pound elephant. the elephant clocks in at around 75 psi, but the woman can apply approximately 500 psi to the heel point of her shoe.

(19) Leo Tolstoy, author of War and Peace, left all of his possessions to a tree stump.

(20) A vehicle went up in flames immediately after a horrible car crash that killed someone. It was a hot July day in 2007 in the city of Augusta, Georgia. Luckily, a quick-thinking plumber first saw it unfold and took action. He released 1,500 gallons of his liquid cargo onto the vehicle. It not only extinguished the deadly fire but also saved the passenger's life. It was a stroke of luck that the plumber had just pumped a payload from a nearby client. I guess the passenger didn't mind that it wasn't really water but instead raw sewage from septic tanks. Talk about a mud bath.

(21) Cloud-to-cloud lightning can stretch over amazing distances. Radar has recorded at least one of these more than 75 miles long.

(22) On his deathbed in 1640, Sultan Muran IV of the Ottoman Empire ordered the execution of his brother Ibrahim so that he would not succeed Murad. Years earlier, Murad had had other brothers killed. The order to kill Ibrahim was not carried out, and he became sultan against his brother's wishes.

(23) Red is the color of mourning in South Africa. In Egypt, it's yellow. Mourners wear purple in Thailand, and white symbolizes death in much of the East.

(24) The year 1848 is known as the year of revolution in Europe because of the number of uprisings that came in the wake of the economic depression. These revolutions included the Rhineland, Vienna, Berlin, Milan, and Venice rebellions.

(25) The first computer bug was a real moth caught inside a Mark II Aiken Relay Calculator, a primitive computer at Harvard University.

(26) The base salary of the United States president in 2008 was $400,000. The average NFL player's salary in 2008 was over $1 million.

(27) The first newspaper advertisement, an announcement looking for a buyer for an Oyster Bay estate (Long Island), was published in the Boster News-Letter in 1704.

(28) In 1898, the Royal Bank of Canada hauled a four-and-a-half-ton safe from Alaska to British Columbia to open a branch and cash in on the Klondike gold rush.

(29) Marlon Brando was initially slated to star in director David Lean's movie Lawrence of Arabia. When he turned it down, unknown Peter O'Toole snagged the role and began a stellar Hollywood career.

(30) The human head is a quarter of our total length at birth but only an eighth of our total length by the time we reach adulthood.

(31) Food travels from the mouth, through the esophagus, and into the stomach in seven seconds.

(32) A "Robin Hood" in archery is when two arrows are shot into a target, and the second arrow splits the first.

(33) Peep dueling is a popular "sport" that involves placing two Peep marshmallows in a microwave oven facing each other. The duelists each insert a toothpick into the front of their Peep, and the microwave is turned on, causing the Peeps to expand. The first Peep to deflate the other with its toothpick wins.

(34) Bouvet Island in the South Atlantic is the most remote island on Earth. It lies almost 1,000 miles from the nearest land, which is Queen Maude Land, Antarctica.

(35) The Torino Impact Hazard Scale is used to categorize the chance of an asteroid or comet hitting Earth. The scale goes from zero to ten, with zero being no risk and ten being a certain collision, with global catastrophe imminent. Asteroid 99942 Apophis was the first object to be categorized above level one on the Torino Scale, it was briefly rated at level four for a pass in 2029, but further observations have downgraded it to level zero again.

(36) Herman Melvill's Moby-Dick was inspired by a real event perhaps more spellbinding than the book. In 1820, the Nantucket whale ship Essex was repeatedly rammed by a large sperm whale in the Pacific Ocean, leaving the 20 crewmembers adrift in three small whaleboats for 95 days. Only eight men survived.

(37) The British royal family changed its name from "Saxe-Coburg and Gotha" to "Windsor" in 1917, during World War I, because its original name sounded too German. It would also have been difficult to fit onto a business card. The English royals are still known as the House of Windsor.

(38) Toys for Tots began its yearly donation drive during the 1947 Christmas season.

(39) The first charter for the United Nations was signed in San Francisco. Fifty countries signed the document, which was written in five languages.

(40) The fastest wind ever recorded on Earth blew through the suburbs of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on May 3, 1999. The 318-mile-per-hour gusts were recorded during an F5 tornado that destroyed hundreds of homes.

(41) The most rain in a three-day period fell on the tiny island of La Reunion in the South Indian Ocean. In March 2007, nearly 13 feet of rain fell as Tropical Cyclone Gamede passed within 120 miles of the French-owned island.

(42) Approximately 90% of crop circles in the world appear in England. The largest of these was found in Etchilhampton, Wiltshire, in 1996. The pattern formed an elongated group of circles 4,100 feet long. Another at nearby Milk Hill was made of 409 circles, the most in any formation.

(43) The Romans worshipped some very specific gods. They had a goddess for Rome's sewer system (Cloacina) and another for thresholds and door hinges (Cardea). You just can't beat a divinely protected door hinge.

(44) There are 887 stone statues on Easter Island, though most never made it to their platforms.

(45) Galaxies often collide, and perhaps merge, with each other as they drift through the universe. Big galaxies tend to absorb smaller ones - the Milky Way Galaxy is currently merging with a tiny dwarf galaxy. Large galaxies interact, too. The Andromedia Galaxy, which is about the same size as our Milky Way, may collide with us in around 3 billion years, forming one huge elliptical galaxy.

(46) Investor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Warran Buffett began his illustrious career by collecting and selling lost golf balls.

(47) Ermal Fraze invented the pop-top aluminum can in 1959. In 1963, he received the U.S. patent number 3,349,949 for the design.

(48) On September 13, 1859, California senator David Broderick established a record that is unlikely to ever be broken - or repeated. He became the only sitting senator to be killed in a duel.

(49) The halls of Congress are reputed to be haunted by many defunct politicians, including John Quincy Adams and Daniel Webster. More surprising, perhaps, are the periodic sightings of a demonic cat. Wonder who that belonged to?

(50) Morocco was the first county to recognize the United States as a sovereign nation in 1777.

