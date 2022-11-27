Opinion: What Does the Letter 'A' Say About Your Personality?

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links. This means that, at zero cost to you, I will earn an affiliate commission if you click through the link and finalize a purchase.

As a 35-year handwriting expert, I have analyzed handwriting worldwide and would like to say I've seen it all. But that would be an incorrect statement.

Just when I think I've seen it all, someone makes a strange letter shape that makes that statement untrue. All letters can have "good" and "bad," and even "neutral" personality traits attached to them.

Of course, no expert would ever take one letter and say, "Oh yes, this is your personality" because there are 26 letters in the alphabet, and stacking is essential.

However, for fun, here is a snapshot of a few traits attached to a few "A" letters you may write.

Letter A samples Photo by Forensology

Watch the video below to learn why "stacking" is essential when building a personality profile using handwriting analysis.

You can start today if you are interested in learning this fun and insightful skill. The video below will provide some of the best books to get you started. If you are interested in why people do what they do and are analytical in nature, you will likely find this is a very addicting hobby.

OPINION: the contents of this article are based on the opinion of the author's skills, knowledge, education, or experience and should not be solely taken as fact. The content herein conveys general information and does not imply legal advice or physical or mental health.