Indian GP could be at risk - Works on the track might not to be completed in time

Photo by Motorcycle Sports

After all, this year's MotoGP calendar could be reduced to 20 rounds. All because the inaugural edition of the Indian GP - scheduled for september at the Buddh International Circuit - is in danger of not taking place.

According to the Times of India newspaper, the first inspection by the FIM's MotoGP safety delegates identified several areas of the circuit that need to be improved. The work to bring the track up to the required standards could cost anywhere between three and four million pounds (3.4 to 4.5 million euros). It appears that among the works required is the resurfacing of part of the track and adaptation to MotoGP.

But the investment required is not the main reason of the problems. The issue is the time it takes to complete those works in time for the GP. Pushkar Nath Srivastava, chief operating officer of the GP promoter (Fairstreet Sports), told the newspaper that he had contacted the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) about the necessary work. This is the entity that owns the Buddh International Circuit and application has been made to it for the works to be carried out - either on its own initiative or on the initiative of the GP promoter.

As it happens, the maintenance of the track will still be the responsibility of the former owner, the Jaypee Group - and it is now unclear who should be in charge of the works. Srivastava stressed that time is running out: 'Time is very crucial. There are certain turns on the tracks that need to be extended. At present, they are designed keep. Those need to be shifted considering the safety of sportsmen. Besides, some electronic changes and resurfacing of certain stretches are required'.

On YEIDA's part, chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh clarified to Times of India that the requests contained in the letter sent by the GP promoter are being looked into, assuring 'all possible support'.