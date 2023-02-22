Review Honda CBR 1000 RR-R Fireblade SP 30th Anniversary - 30 years of evolution

Motorcycle Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yls2y_0kve77Sg00
Rider on the TrackPhoto byMotorcycle Sports

The Honda Fireblade is celebrating 30 years since the launch of its first iconic model in 1992. For this year, keeping the same exterior shape, the model has been improved where it needed it most, both in base and SP versions, and we're lucky enough to meet the special anniversary version at one of our favourite circuits: Donington Park!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dmf51_0kve77Sg00
Photo byMotorcycle Sports

For the youngsters it might be just another super sport bike, like so many others, full of power and technology. But for middle-aged riders, the Fire-blade acronym means a lot! Since 1992 many versions have been released, leaving many two-wheeled fans sleepless, in "golden" years of motorcycling (also sometimes tarnished by not so good aspects), when owning a sports bike was very normal, petrol was affordable and there were few radar controls. Nowadays it is easier to find this kind of bikes on track days, which are always full, and if the detractors can say that the recent Fireblade generations have done little or nothing in the SBK World Championship (which is true, although that seems to be changing), on the other hand the sportive success has been huge in many other competitions, and we talk about the Endurance World Championship, British SBK Championship, Isle of Man and other Road Racing events, among others. And it was precisely in one of the most famous British circuits that we got to know the most recent generation of the model, in a weekend where we were with the stars Glenn Irwin and John McGuiness (interviews already published in our website) a few days before they went to the Isle of Man TT. And we also witnessed a remarkable "concentration" of Fireblade motorbikes, with bikes for all tastes and ages, but that we'll leave for the next issue.

MODEL 2022

We will not talk much about the specifications of this model, but we will explain the improvements operated for this year, especially in this SP version, the most refined and where we find for example the electronic suspensions. Born in 2020, this generation has changed a lot of what was the Fireblade paradigm, having been totally built thinking in the competition. For 2022 it kept the power of 160 Kw at 14.500 rpm (about 215 hp of power), but the model was improved in what most journalists (and many customers)complained about, the lack of power at low speeds for so much "horsepower" afterwards at high revs. So, for a better acceleration and cornering traction the intake ports, air filter box, intake funnels and exhaust mid-section were revised, for a better response in the mid-range gears. The rack was given 3 more teeth for a total of 43 (as the transmission was also too long) and the quick shifter system was updated. Honda's traction control was also optimised according to feedback given by the brand's riders -more sensitive to the actions on the right grip - being these the main changes in the model. A Fireblade SP that features a diamond-like aluminium frame and RC213V-S style swingarm, a 6-axle IMU and a 3-level electronic steering damper are also unchanged. Suspension comprises Ohlins Smart Electronic Control (S-EC)units and braking mounts top-of-the-line Brembo components for this segment. There is no lack of TFT colour instrumentation, which allows the adjustment of all driving modes, power mode adjustment, engine brake, HSTC system (traction control), anti-kickback control, start mode and also ABS, with the ignition through the Honda Smart Key system.For this year both SP trim (red and black) have gold rims (PVP of 27. The base version, simpler in terms of suspension and brakes, but also improved in terms of engine costs 23.300 euros. As for the SP 30th Anniversary version of these pages, it pays tribute to the original 1992 Fireblade, with a really remarkable set of colours that is impossible not to like. The more attentive will notice that the blue seat of the original version has also been kept, but there are more little extras: when you switch on the ignition you see a "Ring of Fire" animation while the screen loads, the exclusive serial number of each bike is laser engraved on the top table and on the 30th Anniversary logos - on the fuel tank cover, on the Smart key and laser engraved on the Akrapovic silencer - giving an even more exclusive touch to this model. All this at a price almost similar to the "normal" SP version, 27.700 Euro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a89bG_0kve77Sg00
Photo byMotorcycle Sports

IN RAIN...

...or were we not in England! This exclusive presentation was part of a BSB race weekend, so we only had the track free on Friday afternoon, when it started raining! Worse still when the Donington track is one of the worst asphalt tracks in the country - with lots of rubber strips covering the gaps - which translates into a skating rink when it rains. The solution: change wheels on all bikes, so we only rode the Fireblade (2 turns of riding) with rain tyres! Of course, just to piss it off, it stopped raining immediately, so we rode almost dry with rain tyres on the 2nd shift, on a shorter version track where we didn't do the Melbourne Hairpin. But we loved the track, very "old school" and fluid and undulating like few others in the Hollywood, Crainer Curves, Old Hairpin and Starkeys Bridge areas. And on the inside straight the SP lifted its wheel in exactly the same place (there is a small bump not visible to the naked eye) as those of the SBK World Championship riders! As for the Fireblade in this '22 version, it's still a pretty radical supersport for road use - especially in terms of riding position - but it's much more enjoyable to ride on the track due to the changes made. The engine "wakes up" earlier and so we can leave the corner already with power -and without scaring- around 6.000/8.000rpm, while in the previous generation we would probably have to turn a gear below. The shorter transmission also helps in that respect, so now the Fireblade is easier and more fun to ride for most users. The inline four-cylinder engine is still smooth but singing well through Akrapovic, and the improved two-way quickshifter is so good it's impossible to think of a way to make it even better. Faced with slippery conditions and with Pirelli rain tyres fitted, we used only riding mode 2 (equivalent to a Sport mode), which already offered all the available power but in a smooth and progressive way, with the electronic suspensions adjusting very well to the ride and to the asphalt surface, len-do well to the irregularities. In these conditions, only the ABS sometimes acted too much (we needed to adjust it), and ended up prolonging some braking due to the excessive slipping of the rain tyre on an already dry track. Even so, the traction control worked very well, offering safety without emasculating a journalist who was already imagining himself as a pilot again, while trying to follow the great McGuiness on track.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ae3zs_0kve77Sg00
Photo byMotorcycle Sports

Despite not having many changes for 2022, the Fireblade received the main changes that were required, so it is much better on the track and, we bet that, equally more enjoyable on the road. Agile, fun and with an excellent build quality, it adds very exclusive details in this SP Anniversary version, and we hope to ride it again soon, this time only in dry conditions. A bike that will look good in any garage, if possible with many track-days in sight, and even better if it has a well maintained 1992 version by its side.

HONDA CBR 1000 RR-R FIREBLADE SP 30TH ANIV.

ENGINE

4-cylinder in-line liquid-cooled 1,000 cc

POWER160 kW @14,500 rpm

Torque113 Nm @ 12,500 rpm

GEARBOX6 speeds

FrameAluminium double-brake chassis

TANK16.1 litres

FRONT SUSPENSION4-33 mm Ohlins NPX electronic inverted telescopic fork

REAR SUSPENSIONOhlins TTX36 S-EC monoshock, electronic

FRONT BRAKETwo 330 mm discs, Brembo 4-piston radial calipers

REAR BRAKE220 mm disc, 2 piston callipers

FRONT TYRE120/70 ZR17

REAR TYRE200/55 ZR17

Wheelbase1,460 mm

HEIGHT OF SEAT830 mm

WEIGHT201 kg

P.V.P.27,700

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Honda CBR 1000# Honda CBR 1000 RR R Fireblade # Review

Comments / 0

Published by

All the news about Motorcycle Sport

New York, NY
726 followers

More from Motorcycle Sports

Marc Marquez recalls 2015 fight with Rossi: 'After everything he did to me was I going to help him getting the title? No

Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi continue to have a very peculiar relationship between the two, where the controversy and exchange of accusations has lasted for several years, even after the italian's farewell to the tracks. The Honda rider went further and in a documentary even stated that he had the intention of not «giving» the title to his opponent.

Read full story

Video: WSBK controversy - Jonathan Rea knocks Alvaro Bautista out of the race with his elbow?

The footage seemed to leave little doubt and the race management agreed: Jonathan Rea knocked Alvaro Bautista out of the second heat of the World Superbike Championship at Magny-Cours.

Read full story

'Riding these monsters without a brake at the rear and without a wing might be too much' - Jack Miller

Jack Miller got off to a good start at Misano but a crash on the second lap ended his racing aspirations. The australian would finish 18th after a difficult day. Miller started from pole and ended the first lap in the lead but the crash ended what could have been an afternoon of glory in Ducati colours. The rider explained what happened and did and the balance of the race:

Read full story

MotoGP signs memorandum of understanding for Saudi Arabia GP

After Formula 1, MotoGP should have a Saudi Arabian GP. This monday, the signing of a memorandum of understanding in this regard was announced between Dorna Sports (MotoGP promoter) and Saudi Motorsport Company.

Read full story

Until the last breath: Bagnaia beats Bastianini by 34 thousandths in Dovizioso's farewell to MotoGP

The MotoGP race at Misano was a spectacle for all to see. Pecco Bagnaia won by mere milliseconds over the line from Enea Bastianini, with Maverick Viñales back on the podium as Andrea Dovizioso said goodbye.

Read full story
1 comments

Marc Marquez confirms his return... to tests: 'I will ride on Tuesday'

Marc Marquez is close to returning to MotoGP and will do so, he assured, this coming tuesday the 6th return to his RC213V in Misano for the category tests in San Marino. The spaniard detailed his situation and assured that he had a medical order and that he is '100%' cured on his bone, although in terms of muscle he still has long weeks of work ahead of him.

Read full story

Eli Tomac Captures Fourth Career 450 Class Title

After 12 rounds of travel across the country and 24 hotly contested motos over the course of the summer, the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, came to a dramatic conclusion from the proverbial home of the industry in Southern California. Champions were crowned at the PristineAuction.com Fox Raceway II National, presented by Fox Racing, where the historic showdown between Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Eli Tomac and Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton culminated with another memorable battle, from which Tomac prevailed following a 1-1 effort, to hoist the Edison Dye Cup for the first time since 2019 and secure the fourth 450 Class title of his decorated career. In the 250 Class, Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence captured an exclamation point victory to successfully defend his hold of the Gary Jones Cup and secure back-to-back championships to further solidify his role as the sport’s youngest star.

Read full story

There's no two without three: Dennis Foggia wins for the third time in a row at Misano

And there are three, three triumphs in a row for Dennis Foggia in Misano, he who withstood the attacks in the last corner from Izan Guevara, Deniz Oncu and Jaume Masia. Deniz Oncu got the holeshot, followed closely by Izan Guevara. Ayumu Sasaki crashed at turn four after an incident with Nicola Carraro early on.Guevara took the lead on the second lap, with Diogo Moreira in second. Dani Holgado relegated Moreira to third and moved to second. David Muñoz, in fifth, had the best provisional lap, he who had already conquered ten positions since the start of the race. Andrea Migno followed, unfortunately for him, for the worst reasons, as a crash at turn 1 ended his aspirations for this round.

Read full story

Breaking News: Alex Márquez officially presented as Gresini Racing rider for 2023

Gresini Racing has just announced that Alex Marquez will replace Enea Bastianini in the Ducati satellite team for 2023, for Alex Marquez it is for the first time in his MotoGP career that he will be racing without a Honda.

Read full story

How many millions does Suzuki save with the exit in MotoGP?

Suzuki's exit at the end of the current MotoGP season is one of the news stories of the year. The Japanese manufacturer had signed a contract in November 2021 that allowed the GSX-RR to continue racing in the world championship until the end of 2026, but with the exit at the end of this year there is a hefty sum that Suzuki avoid spending over the next four seasons.

Read full story

'Without the crashes at Le Mans we would be ninth, I couldn't be faster' - Marc Marquez

Although he said goodbye to the France GP with the goals he set himself, Marc Marquez explained at the end of the race that he didn't have the pace to go faster and that without the crashes ahead of him, he would have fallen short of the targets for the sunday. His day however didn't start in the best way, with the rider not feeling well right after waking up.

Read full story
1 comments

Fabio Quartararo doesn't even 'get angry' with problems overtaking and warns: 'My position was much further back'

After talking about some problems he has with his bike to overtake, something that was clear again at Le Mans, Fabio Quartararo went further and even confessed that the phase of getting 'angry' is now a thing of the past. Although he was happy with the result and speed, he warned that his real position isn't the one he ended at.

Read full story

More stock than we can sell - offloading Suzuki

A customer’s perception is reality. Although not yet entirely set in stone, Suzuki’s departure from MotoGP seems more and more likely as the days drag on. The riders are visibly weary of their predicament, as is their team. As a consumer myself the very way in which Suzuki has handled this break up has left me feeling that as a brand, they are completely lost for direction. They seem untrustworthy from a consumers point of view. It’s a pretty horrendous time for everyone involved. (just between us though, Aleix Espargaro did say he’s excited to be the best bike on the grid in 2023 though. So that’s nice for him)

Read full story
1 comments

Statistics: Grande Premio Tissot de Portugal

Autódromo Internacional do Algarve – April 24th. - At the 2020 Portuguese GP, he made his 141st premier class start (and last) of his career with Ducati; he qualified 12th and finished the race in sixth place for his most recent top six finish.

Read full story

Triumph Moto2 pre-race briefing

Steve Sargent, Chief Product Officer, Triumph Motorcycles:. “The Grand Prix at COTA was a real race of attrition with many front-runners not scoring any points, such as 2022 race winners Celestino Vietti and Somkiat Chantra, and contenders Aron Canet, Sam Lowes, Fermin Aldeguer and several more. The result meant that the standings have opened up and we welcomed Tony Arbolino to the list of Moto2 winners using Triumph 765cc triple power. Celestino still holds the lead of the World Championship but his points gap is now much reduced and behind him there are four riders all within 11 points of each other. We are very pleased to have powered Aron and Cameron Beaubier to new race and outright COTA lap records respectively too – the sign of a hotly competitive weekend.”

Read full story

Could Takaaki Nakagami be in danger with the rise of Ai Ogura?

Takaaki Nakagami became the first full-time Japanese in MotoGP in a long time in 2018, but after five years he may have his place in jeopardy - at least at LCR Honda - with compatriot Ai Ogura emerging in the Moto2 World Championship.

Read full story

Chicho Lorenzo and the current Yamaha's moment: 'Signing with Darryn Binder was a good crap, and Morbidelli disappeared'

Chicho Lorenzo was 'attacking' Yamaha and is of the opinion that the team had casting errors, especially when it comes to satellite, while regretting the current moment of Franco Morbidelli.

Read full story

Time for new stars: Rookies Cup kicks off in Portimão

With the arrival of MotoGP in Europe, the 2022 season of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup begins, which is part of the Portuguese GP program in Portimão next weekend. There will be seven rounds, with two races each, until September. The squad has 26 riders, who attack the title and succession to David Alonso. With last year's top seven finishers reaching the world championships, the highest ranking that remains is Tatchakorn Buasri - who in 2021 achieved four podiums.There are seven more riders who remain, but the vast majority are newcomers or embark on the first full season: four of the 26 registrants participated sporadically in the last year.

Read full story

'In my position you can't be everyone's friend, not even the riders' - Livio Suppo

Livio Suppo arrived in 2022 and has taken up the duties of Team Manager at Team Suzuki Ecstar. The Italian has previously worked at Honda and Ducati and was one of those responsible for Casey Stoner and Marc Márquez becoming champions in MotoGP.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy