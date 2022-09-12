Video: WSBK controversy - Jonathan Rea knocks Alvaro Bautista out of the race with his elbow?

The footage seemed to leave little doubt and the race management agreed: Jonathan Rea knocked Alvaro Bautista out of the second heat of the World Superbike Championship at Magny-Cours.

The Brit was trying to overtake on the inside of the Spaniard when he appeared to use his elbow to give Bautista a 'thumbs up', who lost control of his Ducati and ended up in the gravel.

Race Direction decided to penalise Rea with a Long Lap for irresponsible riding which caused him to restart the race after serving his punishment.

Jonathan Rea was penalised this afternoon at Magny-Cours in the second round of the WSBK weekend with a Long Lap for being the cause of Alvaro Bautista's crash, a penalty that was too short, argues the Spaniard.

'It was a very clear and obvious manoeuvre. This for me is not fair, also because of the penalty they imposed on him. This shows that if you intentionally push another rider off the track you only get a Long Lap as a penalty...you gain more than you lose. What happened today is unbelievable,' Bautista told WorldSBK.com after the crash, clearly shocked by what had happened on track.

When asked to comment on the points dropped in the championship after his crash and the triumph of rival Toprak Razgatlioglu, Bautista said:

- The championship is not even the most important thing for me. What's important is the move he made, I think it's unacceptable that he did this in a race, and in a race like this, in the world championship and coming from a great champion like him. I think this is much more important than the points at the end of the race. Fortunately, I didn't have any physical problems...now points are points, no more than that. What is crucial is that this kind of incident does not happen again.