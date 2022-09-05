'Riding these monsters without a brake at the rear and without a wing might be too much' - Jack Miller

Jack Miller got off to a good start at Misano but a crash on the second lap ended his racing aspirations. The australian would finish 18th after a difficult day.

Miller started from pole and ended the first lap in the lead but the crash ended what could have been an afternoon of glory in Ducati colours. The rider explained what happened and did and the balance of the race:

- It wasn't the day we were hoping to have but things are what they are. I pushed the pace a lot at the beginning to try to escape the guys or at least to slipt the group. It was going well for a lap and a half. On the second lap I went in a little wide at turn four, I had already come out wide at turn three but I didn't give it much importance, it's something that can happen in the first few laps. Over the weekend I was able to slide the bike to the apex of the corner even if I entered wide. Part of the apex is lost because we almost stopped the bike there and I knew I was at the limit. The bike ran away from me and that's all. I still got the bike and tried to continue but I didn't have a rear brake. And riding these motorcycle monsters without brakes in the rear and without a wing might be too much. But I didn't give up, I kept pushing until the end. The bike felt good considering everything else...and it had traction, which makes us wonder what a day we could have had. But we know how our weekend was going, we knew the pace we had... the fall was disappointing but we retain the good things and we will continue to work.