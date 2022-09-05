MotoGP signs memorandum of understanding for Saudi Arabia GP

After Formula 1, MotoGP should have a Saudi Arabian GP. This monday, the signing of a memorandum of understanding in this regard was announced between Dorna Sports (MotoGP promoter) and Saudi Motorsport Company.

The document was signed yesterday on the sidelines of the San Marino GP in Misano, with the presence of Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Abdullah Al-Faisal – president of the Saudi motorsport and motorcycling federation and the Saudi Motorsport Company – and the executive director of Dorna. , Carmelo Ezpeleta.

The Saudi Arabian GP will be held annually, expanding MotoGP's presence in the Middle East – which is currently limited to the Qatar GP. For now, no dates or circuits have been announced for the Saudi Arabian MotoGP GP, and at the moment the opportunity is essentially being explored by both parties. F1 made its debut at the Jeddah circuit, but its urban characteristics are not compatible with MotoGP. However, a new layout is being designed in Qiddiya, which is permanent and aims to host MotoGP among other motorsport and motorcycling events.

Ezpeleta said in a statement: 'As the leading global championship for two-wheel circuit racing, we are thrilled at this opportunity for MotoGP™ to expand its reach within the Middle East by adding an annual Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia. The region is a key market for motorsport and the demand in the Kingdom for events of this kind is growing with research showing that 80% of Saudi fans wanting to see more in their country. In the past few years, Saudi Arabia has shown its ability to stage major global motorsports events to the highest standards. The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding codifies our shared intention to explore this opportunity further. We are confident that we will find an exciting and welcoming new home in the Kingdom and we look forward to further collaboration with the Saudi Motorsport Company to deliver on this joint ambition together'.