Marc Marquez confirms his return... to tests: 'I will ride on Tuesday'

Motorcycle Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gBbL9_0hhiqWo100
www.motorcycleSports.net

Marc Marquez is close to returning to MotoGP and will do so, he assured, this coming tuesday the 6th return to his RC213V in Misano for the category tests in San Marino. The spaniard detailed his situation and assured that he had a medical order and that he is '100%' cured on his bone, although in terms of muscle he still has long weeks of work ahead of him.

The former world champion is in Misano following the events closely, and asked if he could drive like he did in the past, the spaniard was clear: 'Not now. It's true that the rehabilitation is going well but on the other hand the timings are the timings, and two weeks ago I wasn't even pushing myself in the gym, I was working with elastics and then, in the last week and a half I started to increase the load a lot at the gym but the muscles require their time and especially, more than the muscles, I was also riding and living for a year and a half with an arm with 34 degrees of rotation and now I have to readapt some movements, even in the normal life, and also in riding'.

However, although the recovery is going well, Marquez says that, according to the doctors who have been following him, only in winter will he be able to take the last step in his rehabilitation:

- I need to readapt some movements to understand how to be well. The muscles too, I feel some «stretching» where it is not normal. Everything is progressing well but I need time and the doctors told me that maybe in winter I will take the final step. The important thing is that I have an acceptable level to start riding a bike but not in the way I want. I still have a long way to go.

Afterwards, Marc Marquez explained that health professionals gave him «the certainty» that his bone is healed: 'If I'm here, and my intention is to test on tuesday - wednesday, I don't know, it depends on how I feel when I get up - it's because the doctors told me it's 100% safe. The bone is completely healed and it's a matter of time, of doing kilometers and hours and hours of gym to try to grow the muscles again'.

However, it will take his time, calmly: 'In that transition, sometimes you start pushing, pushing, pushing and for some reason you create more pain in the muscle, in a tendon, and you can't control it. That's why I can't say: «I'm going to take the test and I'm going to race next». I don't know, I have to understand because when I ride the bike on the first day, and then I get up on the second day, I say: «Okay, impossible», but then I ride the bike on the third day and everything was ok. I only rode the bike for two days. Now I have to understand here, with a MotoGP bike, where I am'.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

All the news about Motorcycle Sport

New York, NY
720 followers

More from Motorcycle Sports

'Riding these monsters without a brake at the rear and without a wing might be too much' - Jack Miller

Jack Miller got off to a good start at Misano but a crash on the second lap ended his racing aspirations. The australian would finish 18th after a difficult day. Miller started from pole and ended the first lap in the lead but the crash ended what could have been an afternoon of glory in Ducati colours. The rider explained what happened and did and the balance of the race:

Read full story

MotoGP signs memorandum of understanding for Saudi Arabia GP

After Formula 1, MotoGP should have a Saudi Arabian GP. This monday, the signing of a memorandum of understanding in this regard was announced between Dorna Sports (MotoGP promoter) and Saudi Motorsport Company.

Read full story

Until the last breath: Bagnaia beats Bastianini by 34 thousandths in Dovizioso's farewell to MotoGP

The MotoGP race at Misano was a spectacle for all to see. Pecco Bagnaia won by mere milliseconds over the line from Enea Bastianini, with Maverick Viñales back on the podium as Andrea Dovizioso said goodbye.

Read full story
1 comments

Eli Tomac Captures Fourth Career 450 Class Title

After 12 rounds of travel across the country and 24 hotly contested motos over the course of the summer, the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, came to a dramatic conclusion from the proverbial home of the industry in Southern California. Champions were crowned at the PristineAuction.com Fox Raceway II National, presented by Fox Racing, where the historic showdown between Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Eli Tomac and Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton culminated with another memorable battle, from which Tomac prevailed following a 1-1 effort, to hoist the Edison Dye Cup for the first time since 2019 and secure the fourth 450 Class title of his decorated career. In the 250 Class, Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence captured an exclamation point victory to successfully defend his hold of the Gary Jones Cup and secure back-to-back championships to further solidify his role as the sport’s youngest star.

Read full story

There's no two without three: Dennis Foggia wins for the third time in a row at Misano

And there are three, three triumphs in a row for Dennis Foggia in Misano, he who withstood the attacks in the last corner from Izan Guevara, Deniz Oncu and Jaume Masia. Deniz Oncu got the holeshot, followed closely by Izan Guevara. Ayumu Sasaki crashed at turn four after an incident with Nicola Carraro early on.Guevara took the lead on the second lap, with Diogo Moreira in second. Dani Holgado relegated Moreira to third and moved to second. David Muñoz, in fifth, had the best provisional lap, he who had already conquered ten positions since the start of the race. Andrea Migno followed, unfortunately for him, for the worst reasons, as a crash at turn 1 ended his aspirations for this round.

Read full story

Breaking News: Alex Márquez officially presented as Gresini Racing rider for 2023

Gresini Racing has just announced that Alex Marquez will replace Enea Bastianini in the Ducati satellite team for 2023, for Alex Marquez it is for the first time in his MotoGP career that he will be racing without a Honda.

Read full story

How many millions does Suzuki save with the exit in MotoGP?

Suzuki's exit at the end of the current MotoGP season is one of the news stories of the year. The Japanese manufacturer had signed a contract in November 2021 that allowed the GSX-RR to continue racing in the world championship until the end of 2026, but with the exit at the end of this year there is a hefty sum that Suzuki avoid spending over the next four seasons.

Read full story

'Without the crashes at Le Mans we would be ninth, I couldn't be faster' - Marc Marquez

Although he said goodbye to the France GP with the goals he set himself, Marc Marquez explained at the end of the race that he didn't have the pace to go faster and that without the crashes ahead of him, he would have fallen short of the targets for the sunday. His day however didn't start in the best way, with the rider not feeling well right after waking up.

Read full story
1 comments

Fabio Quartararo doesn't even 'get angry' with problems overtaking and warns: 'My position was much further back'

After talking about some problems he has with his bike to overtake, something that was clear again at Le Mans, Fabio Quartararo went further and even confessed that the phase of getting 'angry' is now a thing of the past. Although he was happy with the result and speed, he warned that his real position isn't the one he ended at.

Read full story

More stock than we can sell - offloading Suzuki

A customer’s perception is reality. Although not yet entirely set in stone, Suzuki’s departure from MotoGP seems more and more likely as the days drag on. The riders are visibly weary of their predicament, as is their team. As a consumer myself the very way in which Suzuki has handled this break up has left me feeling that as a brand, they are completely lost for direction. They seem untrustworthy from a consumers point of view. It’s a pretty horrendous time for everyone involved. (just between us though, Aleix Espargaro did say he’s excited to be the best bike on the grid in 2023 though. So that’s nice for him)

Read full story
1 comments

Statistics: Grande Premio Tissot de Portugal

Autódromo Internacional do Algarve – April 24th. - At the 2020 Portuguese GP, he made his 141st premier class start (and last) of his career with Ducati; he qualified 12th and finished the race in sixth place for his most recent top six finish.

Read full story

Triumph Moto2 pre-race briefing

Steve Sargent, Chief Product Officer, Triumph Motorcycles:. “The Grand Prix at COTA was a real race of attrition with many front-runners not scoring any points, such as 2022 race winners Celestino Vietti and Somkiat Chantra, and contenders Aron Canet, Sam Lowes, Fermin Aldeguer and several more. The result meant that the standings have opened up and we welcomed Tony Arbolino to the list of Moto2 winners using Triumph 765cc triple power. Celestino still holds the lead of the World Championship but his points gap is now much reduced and behind him there are four riders all within 11 points of each other. We are very pleased to have powered Aron and Cameron Beaubier to new race and outright COTA lap records respectively too – the sign of a hotly competitive weekend.”

Read full story

Could Takaaki Nakagami be in danger with the rise of Ai Ogura?

Takaaki Nakagami became the first full-time Japanese in MotoGP in a long time in 2018, but after five years he may have his place in jeopardy - at least at LCR Honda - with compatriot Ai Ogura emerging in the Moto2 World Championship.

Read full story

Chicho Lorenzo and the current Yamaha's moment: 'Signing with Darryn Binder was a good crap, and Morbidelli disappeared'

Chicho Lorenzo was 'attacking' Yamaha and is of the opinion that the team had casting errors, especially when it comes to satellite, while regretting the current moment of Franco Morbidelli.

Read full story

Time for new stars: Rookies Cup kicks off in Portimão

With the arrival of MotoGP in Europe, the 2022 season of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup begins, which is part of the Portuguese GP program in Portimão next weekend. There will be seven rounds, with two races each, until September. The squad has 26 riders, who attack the title and succession to David Alonso. With last year's top seven finishers reaching the world championships, the highest ranking that remains is Tatchakorn Buasri - who in 2021 achieved four podiums.There are seven more riders who remain, but the vast majority are newcomers or embark on the first full season: four of the 26 registrants participated sporadically in the last year.

Read full story

'In my position you can't be everyone's friend, not even the riders' - Livio Suppo

Livio Suppo arrived in 2022 and has taken up the duties of Team Manager at Team Suzuki Ecstar. The Italian has previously worked at Honda and Ducati and was one of those responsible for Casey Stoner and Marc Márquez becoming champions in MotoGP.

Read full story

Lin Jarvis points out the two problems with M1

Yamaha team boss Lin Jarvis points to the two problems encountered by the M1 during the MotoGP weekend in Qatar, related to the new aerodynamic wings. For the Yamaha team, the Mandalika round will have a decisive character for defining plans in MotoGP. After ninth and eleventh places for Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli respectively. The Iwata based brand are now hoping to take a step forward after an initial disappointment, at a circuit where they have already achieved good results.

Read full story

Bend the knee to the King: Enea Bastianini debuts on MotoGP wins at Losail

History was written for Gresini Racing in Qatar. Enea Bastianini makes his debut to win in MotoGP in a race of great level and growing for the rider, on a day where Brad Binder was second and Pol Espargaró third. This victory means the return to the wins to the italian team, which didn't happen since 2006 with Toni Elias.

Read full story

Celestino Vietti masterclass in Moto2 with lead from start to finish at Losail

No mistakes in the victory for Celestino Vietti in Qatar. The rider made the best use of his pole position to win the intermediate class race in Qatar. Great start to the race for pole position owner Celestino Vietti, as well as Tony Arbolino and Arón Canet, from ninth to third. Pedro Acosta, considered by many to be one of the favorites, was 24th after a bad start when he was forced to make the first corner too far.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy