'Without the crashes at Le Mans we would be ninth, I couldn't be faster' - Marc Marquez

Although he said goodbye to the France GP with the goals he set himself, Marc Marquez explained at the end of the race that he didn't have the pace to go faster and that without the crashes ahead of him, he would have fallen short of the targets for the sunday. His day however didn't start in the best way, with the rider not feeling well right after waking up.

The spaniard first recalled how he felt when he woke up: 'On sunday morning I got up and I didn't feel well, both in my body and arm, I didn't feel well, but even so it's race day and you have to race In Warm Up I had difficulties, then I stopped in the garage and then I went out to practice the starts and I had that strange sensation of shaking, with a little pain in the arm but nothing wrong'.

His mood improved afterwards and in the race, he finished within the objective he had set: 'Afterwards in the race it was ok and at a normal level like in Jerez and Portimao. We started, we ran our race, regular and steady and nothing crazy but it was our pace, I kept it up and finished sixth. I had said on saturday: our position was between the fifth and the seventh. Three riders crashed ahead and then we reached our goal which was between fifth and seventh, and we'll see in the next races'.

Asked if he believes he would be able to stay in sixth even without the crashes, Marquez was clear: 'No no no, without the crashes we would be ninth but three riders crashed and that's why we finished sixth, but no, I couldn't be more fast'. When [Johann] Zarco attacked, I got out of his way to not waste time. Let him pass and try to follow him but I saw that he was faster, so we didn't have the speed'.