Statistics: Grande Premio Tissot de Portugal

Rider Profiles

#05 Grande Prémio Tissot de Portugal

Autódromo Internacional do Algarve – April 24th

4 ANDREA DOVIZIOSO

- At the 2020 Portuguese GP, he made his 141st premier class start (and last) of his career with Ducati; he qualified 12th and finished the race in sixth place for his most recent top six finish.

- At the 2021 Algarve GP, he qualified 21st for his fourth race since he came back with Yamaha at the San Marino GP and finished the race in 14th place as the second Yamaha rider behind Valentino Rossi.

5 JOHANN ZARCO

- Zarco has had one podium finish in Portugal, third in the 125cc race at Estoril back in 2011, ahead of Maverick Viñales.

- At the 2020 Portuguese GP, he qualified seventh as the second Ducati rider and finished 10th behind Alex Marquez.

- At the 2021 Portuguese GP, he qualified third despite a crash at Turn 11 in Q1, but he crashed out of the race at Turn 10 with six laps to go while sitting in third behind Francesco Bagnaia.

- At the 2021 Algarve GP, he qualified fifth after passing through Q1; he dropped down to ninth on the opening lap, but eventually finished fifth as the third Ducati rider.

10 LUCA MARINI

- Marini has raced three times on the Algarve in CEV Moto3TM in 2014 and in the European Moto2TM Championship in 2015, with a best result of fourth in 2015 (Race 2).

- At the 2020 Portuguese GP, Marini qualified second for his last Moto2TM race and finished second - his sixth podium of 2020.

- The 2021 Portuguese GP was Marini’s first MotoGPTM race in Portimão; he qualified eighth for his best qualifying in MotoGPTM until he was third at the Emilia-Romagna GP. He finished 12th for his best result across the line in the class at that time.

- At the 2021 Algarve GP, he qualified 12th after crashing in Q2 and had to switch to his second bike, and he finished 12th despite a bad start and dropping down to 18th in the early stages of the race.

12 MAVERICK VINALES

- Viñales has had one podium at the Portuguese GP: P2 in Moto3TM in 2012 at Estoril, for his second podium of that season. - At the 2020 Portuguese GP, Viñales failed to start from the first two rows of the grid for the second time that season and finished the race in 11th as the second Yamaha rider across the line.

- At the 2021 Portuguese GP (with Yamaha), he qualified 12th after his last flying lap was cancelled due to exceeding track limits. He dropped down to 20th on the opening lap but worked his way through the field to finish the race in 11th.

- At the 2021 Algarve GP (with Aprilia), he qualified 18th and finished the race in 16th.

20 FABIO QUARTARARO

- Quartararo raced once in Portimão in 2014 in CEV Moto3TM. He won the race after qualifying on pole position, on his way to clinching his second title in the class.

- In 2020, he qualified fifth and finished 14th after an issue with his holeshot device at the start and suffering arm-pump. - Last year at the Portuguese GP, he qualified on pole position and took the lead of the race from Alex Rins with 17 laps remaining to take his second back-to-back wins in MotoGPTM.

- The Algarve GP last year was Quartararo’s first race as MotoGPTM World Champion; he qualified seventh for his third-worst qualifying result of the season and crashed out of the race at Turn 5 on Lap 21 while sitting in seventh ahead of Jorge Martin. That was Quartararo’s only DNF of that season.

21 FRANCO MORBIDELLI

- Prior to 2020, Morbidelli raced in Portimao from 2011 to 2013 in STK600 and won in 2013 after qualifying second, on his

way to clinching the title.

- Morbidelli finished third in the 2020 Portuguese GP as the top Yamaha for his first back-to-back premier class podiums. - At the 2021 Portuguese GP, he qualified fifth and crossed the line in fourth place as the second Yamaha.

- At the 2021 Algarve GP, he qualified P9 but dropped down to 19th and eventually finished last in 17th.

23 ENEA BASTIANINI

- In 2020, Bastianini qualified fourth at Portimão in his last race in Moto2TM, he then took fifth and clinched the title.

- 2021 Portuguese GP was Bastianini’s first race on a MotoGPTM bike in Portimao; he qualified 16th but worked his way through the field to finish ninth as the top rookie (it was his best result at the time in MotoGPTM).

- At the 2021 Portuguese GP, he missed Q2 and qualified 13th; eventually finishing the race in ninth.

25 RAUL FERNANDEZ

- Fernandez has raced at Portimão three times in GP racing and finished on the podium three times: a win in Moto3TM in 2020

from pole, a win in 2021/1 in Moto2TM (his maiden win in the class) and second in 2021/2 in Moto2TM.

- He qualified on pole also in 2021/2 for the seventh time in Moto2TM, becoming the first rookie to take seven pole positions in the class since Marc Marquez in 2011.

- 2022 will be Fernandez’ first race on a MotoGPTM bike at Portimão.

30 TAKAAKI NAKAGAMI

- At the 2020 Portuguese GP, Nakagami started from 11th and finished fifth behind Pol Espargaro as the top Honda rider.

- At the 2021 Portuguese GP, he crashed at the end of the main straight in FP1, hurting his right shoulder. He missed Q1 and started from last but made a great start, moving up to 14th on the opening lap and eventually finishing 10th.

- At the 2021 Algarve GP, he qualified last after crashing at Turn 5 in Q1 but worked his way through the field to finish the race in 11th behind Brad Binder.

32 LORENZO SAVADORI

- Savadori raced in Portimão from 2011 to 2015 in STK1000 and finished on the podium twice, including a win from pole position in 2014 riding a Kawasaki.

- In 2017 and 2018, he raced at the track in WorldSBK, riding an Aprilia, with a best result of sixth in both years in Race 2. - 2020 was Savadori’s first race in MotoGPTM in Portimão; he qualified 19th ahead of Joan Mir but crashed out of the race.

- At the Portuguese GP last year, he qualified 20th (after his lap was cancelled in Q1) and finished 14th, scoring his first points in MotoGPTM.

- In 2022, he is a wildcard at the Portuguese GP for Aprilia Racing.

33 BRAD BINDER

- At the 2020 Portuguese GP, Binder started from 13th, but crashed out at Turn 1 on Lap 3 after running off track the lap before. Despite failing to score any points, he won the battle for the Rookie of the Year ahead of Alex Marquez.

- At the 2021 Portuguese GP, he qualified 15th but after a great start, worked his way through the field to cross the line in fifth place for his first top five finish of the season.

- At the 2021 Algarve GP, he qualified 19th as the last KTM after crashing in Q1 but made his way through the field to finish 10th as the top KTM.

36 JOAN MIR

- Prior to 2020, Mir had raced once in Portimão, in 2015 in CEV Moto3TM. He won the race after qualifying on pole.

- In 2020 at Portimão, he qualified 20th equalling his worst MotoGPTM qualifying from Italy in 2019. He collided with Bagnaia then Zarco at the beginning of the race before having some problems with the electronics and retiring.

- At the 2021 Portuguese GP, he qualified ninth after passing through Q1. He eventually finished third for his first podium of that season.

- At the 2021 Algarve GP, he qualified third for his best qualifying result in the premier class (although this was his second front row start along with Styria in 2020 following Johann Zarco’s penalty); he finished second equalling his best result of that season from Styria.

40 DARRYN BINDER

- Binder has competed three times at Portimao in Moto3TM with a best result of sixth in 2020 after qualifying in 18th.

-At the 2021 Algarve GP, he crossed the line fourth, but was later disqualified after knocking out Dennis Foggia (who then knocked out Sergio Garcia) at Turn 3 on the final lap.

- 2022 will be Binder’s first race on a MotoGPTM bike at Portimão.

41 ALEIX ESPARGARO

- Prior to 2020, Espargaro raced twice in MotoGPTM in Portugal at Estoril, with a best result of 12th in 2012 on a CRT bike.

- At the 2020 Portuguese GP, he missed Q2 and qualified 14th, he then finished the race in eighth which was his best result across the line of the season.

- At the 2021 Portuguese GP, he qualified seventh for the second successive race. He went on to finish sixth, equalling the best result for Aprilia in the MotoGPTM era at that time.

- At the 2021 Algarve GP, he qualified 14th and moved up to 10th on the opening lap but dropped down to 16th, and then eventually crashed out of the race at Turn 1 a few laps later while sitting in 16th.

42 ALEX RINS

- Prior to 2020, Rins raced once in a Portuguese GP, in Moto3TM in 2012 at Estoril, his third race, when he finished seventh. - At the 2020 Portuguese GP, he qualified 10th as the top Suzuki, but finished 15th after making the wrong tyre choice.

- At the 2021 Portuguese GP, he qualified second, equalling his best qualifying result in MotoGPTM from Valencia 2018 and Europe 2020. He was second behind Fabio Quartararo when he crashed out at Turn 5 with seven laps remaining.

- At the 2021 Algarve GP, he qualified 11th, dropped down to 13th but finished eighth for his best result at Portimão.

43 JACK MILLER

- At the 2020 Portuguese GP, Miller started from third and finished second after overtaking Morbidelli on the last lap, securing Ducati its first constructors’ Championship since 2007.

- Prior to the Portuguese GP last year, he had surgery for an arm-pump issue. He qualified fourth, but he crashed out on Lap 6 at Turn 3 while sitting in sixth place.

- At the 2021 Algarve GP, he qualified second equalling his best qualifying result of the season and finished the race in third for the fourth of his five podiums in 2021.

44 POL ESPARGARO

- Espargaro has had three podiums at the Portuguese GP held at Estoril: a third in 125cc in 2007, which was the maiden podium of his Grand Prix career, a win in 125cc in 2009, and a second place in Moto2TM in 2012.

- At the 2020 Portuguese GP, he qualified ninth for his last race with KTM and worked his way through the field to cross the line in fourth, taking fifth in the Championship and his best since he stepped up to the premier class in 2014.

- At the 2020 Portuguese GP, he qualified 14th (after a highside in FP4 at the last corner), but he retired from the race after four laps due to a technical issue.

- At the 2021 Algarve GP, he qualified sixth as the top Honda (despite a crash in FP4 at Turn 1) but dropped down to ninth in the early stages of the race after Iker Lecuona pushed him off. He worked his way through the field to finish sixth.

49 FABIO DI GIANNANTONIO

- Di Giannantonio has competed three times at Portimao, all of them in Moto2TM with a best result of 11th in both races last year. He also qualified twice in third place at the track in 2020 and in 2021/1.

- 2022 will be Di Giannantonio’s first race on a MotoGPTM bike at Portimão.

63 FRANCESCO BAGNAIA

- At the 2020 Portuguese GP, Bagnaia qualified 15th and retired from the race following a collision with Joan Mir on the

opening lap.

- At the 2021 Portuguese GP, he initially set pole but his lap time was cancelled due to a yellow flag infringement and he qualified 11th. He made his way through the field to finish second, equalling his best result in MotoGPTM at that time.

- At the 2021 Algarve GP, Bagnaia took his third win of the season, securing Ducati its third MotoGPTM Constructors World Championship. He became the first Ducati rider to set pole, the fastest lap of the race, lead across the line on every lap and win the race since Casey Stoner at the 2010 Australian GP.

72 MARCO BEZZECCHI

- Bezzecchi has competed three times at Portimão, all of them in Moto2TM with a best result of fourth in 2020. - Last year, he finished the Moto2TM races at the track in sixth and eighth.

- 2022 will be Bezzecchi’s first race on a MotoGPTM bike at Portimão.

73 ALEX MARQUEZ

- At the 2020 Portuguese GP, Marquez qualified 16th, but managed to finish ninth ahead of Johann Zarco. He finished

second in the battle for the Rookie of the Year behind Brad Binder, who crashed out of the race.

- At the 2021 Portuguese GP, he qualified 13th (following a crash in FP3 at Turn 3) and finished eighth.

- At the 2021 Algarve GP, Marquez qualified eighth, which is still his best qualifying result since he stepped up to MotoGPTM in 2020, then finished the race in fourth as the top Independent for his second-best result in MotoGPTM after he was P2 in France and Aragon in 2020.

87 REMY GARDNER

- Gardner has competed three times at Portimao, all of them in Moto2TM, and won twice, in 2020 (his maiden win in the class), from pole position, and in 2021/2, on his way to clinching the title.

- 2022 will be Gardner’s first race on a MotoGPTM bike at Portimão.

88 MIGUEL OLIVEIRA

- Oliveira competed in the FIM EWC 12 Hours of Portimao in 2016; his team started from fifth but didn’t finish the race.

- He qualified third for 125cc race at the 2011 Portuguese GP at Estoril, which was the first front-row start of his GP career; he went on to finish the race in seventh.

- At the 2020 Portuguese GP, Oliveira qualified on pole at Portimão, becoming the first Portuguese rider to do so in the premier class. He led every lap, set the fastest lap and won his second MotoGPTM race. He also became the first Portuguese rider to win a GP race on home soil.

- At the 2021 Portuguese GP, he qualified 10th as the top KTM after crashing in Q2. In the race, he also crashed, losing the front at Turn 14 with 20 laps to go while sitting in 13th. He remounted his bike to finish the race in 16th.

- At the 2021 Algarve GP, Oliveira qualified 17th for his worst qualifying result of that season and crashed out of the race on Lap 23, knocking out by Iker Lecuona at Turn 13 causing the race to be red-flagged.

89 JORGE MARTIN

- In 2020 on what was his last race in Moto2TM in Portimão, Martin both qualified and finished in sixth place.

- 2021 Portuguese GP was Martin’s first race in MotoGPTM in Portimão; he crashed at Turn 7 in FP3, breaking bones in his hands, left leg and right ankle. He missed the race as well as the following three GPs.

- At the 2021 Algarve GP, he qualified fourth at the highest-placed Independent Team and rookie rider, and finished seventh.

93 MARC MARQUEZ

- Marquez made his GP debut at the Portuguese GP in Estoril in 125cc back in 2008; he qualified 26th and finished 18th ahead

of Nakagami.

- He won twice at the Portuguese GP: in 125cc in 2010 and in Moto2TM in 2012 from pole, both times on his way to clinching the title in the class. 2010 was a Marquez classic: the race was red flagged, he restarted from the back of the grid after crashing on the sighting lap and then went on to take his 10th win of the season.

- At the Portuguese GP last year, Marquez made his comeback in FP1, 265 days after his last GP appearance at the 2020 Andalucian GP following his right arm injury sustained at the Spanish GP. He managed to join Q2 via Q1 to qualify sixth as the top Honda. He finished seventh after moving up to fourth on the opening lap.

- He missed the Algarve GP last year after suffering a recurrence of diploplia following a crash while training prior to the event and was replaced by Stefan Bradl.