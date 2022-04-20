Chicho Lorenzo and the current Yamaha's moment: 'Signing with Darryn Binder was a good crap, and Morbidelli disappeared'

Motorcycle Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EJVKF_0fEW2jRE00
MotorcycleSports

Chicho Lorenzo was 'attacking' Yamaha and is of the opinion that the team had casting errors, especially when it comes to satellite, while regretting the current moment of Franco Morbidelli.

In his usual YouTube comment space, 'Motogepeando', Jorge Lorenzo's father strongly criticized the way Yamaha has chosen riders, starting to point out some heavy critics to WithU RNF Racing: 'There they do have delicate question. At the moment they have the signing of Dovizioso, which we already discussed here that we never fully understood, that it was not a bet for the future, not even for the present. The signing of Darryn Binder has also been a good crap'.

Afterwards, Chicho Lorenzo looked at Fabio Quartararo's current partner: 'And then the Morbidelli thing, he has disappeared in action. That Morbidelli that we saw him do wonderful things, win races with the satellite Yamaha, impressive races that he won with great authority... has completely disappeared'.
'KTM is doing well due to Brad Binder's regularity; Tech3 didn't gain anything by changing riders' - Chicho Lorenzo

KTM entered 2022 in good shape with two podiums in the first two races, and after some fluctuation in results, it is Brad Binder who is leading the austrian group for now, believes Chicho Lorenzo, who, looked at the reality of Tech3 after the changes made this year that are not having an effect, at least so far.

On his YouTube channel 'Motogepeando', Chicho Lorenzo was in conversation with Manuel Pecino, where he looked at the current reality of the KTM factory structure, as well as the satellite KTM is well positioned because of the regularity, not the genius, of Brad Binder. He raised his head because of [Miguel] Oliveira's victory. But the riders of the satellite team, nothing was gained from the exchange made with [Danilo] Petrucci and [Iker] Lecuona. They are lost, trying to understand these bikes, not even [Remy] Gardner or Raul Fernandez, who had a wonderful season last year in Moto2. So who knows what's going on there, because it seems like with KTM it never ends. When it takes a few steps forward, then it takes a few steps back again.

