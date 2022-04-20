Time for new stars: Rookies Cup kicks off in Portimão

With the arrival of MotoGP in Europe, the 2022 season of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup begins, which is part of the Portuguese GP program in Portimão next weekend.

There will be seven rounds, with two races each, until September. The squad has 26 riders, who attack the title and succession to David Alonso. With last year's top seven finishers reaching the world championships, the highest ranking that remains is Tatchakorn Buasri - who in 2021 achieved four podiums.There are seven more riders who remain, but the vast majority are newcomers or embark on the first full season: four of the 26 registrants participated sporadically in the last year.

All riders are in charge of the KTM 250cc four-stroke Moto3. The champion gallery shows names like Johann Zarco, Jorge Martín or Pedro Acosta, but many other talents have been through the championship, such as Joan Mir, Fabio Di Giannantonio or Raul Fernandez. Now, 26 riders are trying to put their name in the history of the Rookies Cup, one of the most significant talent detection and development programs in motorcycling.

Registered in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup:

Alex Venturini (rookie)

Amaury Mizera (rookie)

Angel Piqueras (rookie)

Casey O'Gorman (rookie)

Collin Veijer

Cormac Buchanan

Danial Sharil (rookie)

Demis Mihaila

Eddie O'Shea

Fadillah Aditama (rookie)

Filippo Fadillah Arioli

Freddie Heinrich

Gabin Planques

Guillermo Moreno (rookie)

Harrison Voight

Jacob Roulstone (rookie)

Jakob Rosenthaler

Jose Rueda (rookie)

Lorenzo Luciano (rookie)

Luca Lunetta

Marcos Ruda (rookie)

Maximum Quiles (rookie)

Rico Salmela (rookie)

Ruche Moodley (rookie)

Soma Görbe

Tatchakom Buasri