‘If you are slow, having a bike that is easy to ride isn't important’ – Andrea Dovizioso

One of the aspects that is talked about in adapting to a MotoGP bike for a rider who is new to it has to do with the ease of riding. In the opinion of Andrea Dovizioso, who is now rediscovering the Yamaha YZR-M1, this cannot only be considered, as speed is also a crucial element of the equation.

In statements to the press, the #04 reflected on the subject of what is considered an easy bike and what added value it can be: 'If we talk about the bike being easy, we have to consider two things: first, how physical is the bike and the feeling you get on the bike; the second is related to the speed you have. Because if I think about the way to be on the bike, it's easy, but if I'm slow, things become difficult. The bike being easy to ride is one thing, being fast is something else. I think in the past the situation was different and everyone with Yamaha was very competitive; the «DNA» of the bike is similar, so maybe it’s easier to ride than other bikes’.

That said, Dovizioso stressed that the ease of riding the bike is relegated to the background if the speed is not enough: 'But in the end, you have to consider the speed you have because you can be comfortable on the bike, but if you lose a second of the are we talking about easy bike? Considering an easy bike also depends on how much speed you have, because when you're racing you have to attack, and if you're attacking and you're slow, having an easy bike is not important'.