Mandalika circuit to have track improvements after FIM, Dorna and ITDC have come to an agreement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fW0sJ_0eEsnsXo00
The pre-season Official MotoGP Test at Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit saw the FIM MotoGP World Championship return to Indonesia for the first time in 25 years. The three days of track time were invaluable for the riders, teams and organisation, allowing all parties to gain experience at the new circuit before the inaugural Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia.

The three-day test has also given the organisation and governing body the opportunity to ensure the venue complies with MotoGP standards and assess any improvements necessary ahead of the track’s debut on the FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar.

The feedback from riders and teams regarding the layout of the track and its safety standards, including the extensive runoff areas of both tarmac and gravel, has been overwhelmingly positive.

During the test, two areas of improvement were identified, which are the cleanliness of the track surface and the excess of aggregate affecting parts of the circuit.

The FIM, which oversees track homologation, has been in communication with the Indonesia Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) regarding these necessary improvements, which are to be implemented a minimum of seven days before the inaugural Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia.

Circuit owner ITDC has agreed with the FIM’s assessment and requests, demonstrating their high level of support and commitment to the sport. All parties have reacted quickly and work towards these improvements is already underway, including the resurfacing of part of the track.

The circuit will be resurfaced from the section before Turn 17 until after Turn 5. The venue will also prepare for the Grand Prix by employing world leading technology to ensure the entirety of the surface meets MotoGP standards.

The FIM and Dorna would like to thank the ITDC for their incredible support and prompt reaction. All parties would also like to assure our Indonesian fans, and all those around the world, that the 2022 Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia will take place on the planned date, and MotoGP™ is very much looking forward to returning to Lombok. 

