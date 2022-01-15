Marc Márquez and injury management: 'I decided in a way to forget about the world'

Marc Márquez spent several months without being able to get on the bike and after an injury in the right shoulder area, a problem was identified in the spanish rider's vision. The Honda rider talked about what it was like to be away from what he likes to do most, which is riding motorcycles for so long.

The effort to 'escape' the stress and try to maintain a normal life away from the bikes was not easy, he assured this morning:

- On the mental side, as we can see on social media, I decided to in a way to forget about the world. I mean, I tried to forget about everything and tried to have a normal life at home with my own people. I tried to ignore what I was doing and what I was going to do next. This is especially in the first weeks of the injury. Obviously achieving this is difficult. Even more so when it comes to a problem with vision, where even if I wanted to, I would always have a somewhat normal life in the first month. I was on the couch and I would get up to try to train on the bike for an hour but it was impossible, the sensations were not good at all. It was difficult but when I rode a bike again I felt better. That's why I say I don't wish anyone to have this kind of problem and injury because it takes a lot of recovery time and because everyone needs their passion in their life.