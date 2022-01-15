Marc Márquez and injury management: 'I decided in a way to forget about the world'

Motorcycle Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBUV5_0dmFoWJl00
www.motorcyclesports.net

Marc Márquez spent several months without being able to get on the bike and after an injury in the right shoulder area, a problem was identified in the spanish rider's vision. The Honda rider talked about what it was like to be away from what he likes to do most, which is riding motorcycles for so long.

The effort to 'escape' the stress and try to maintain a normal life away from the bikes was not easy, he assured this morning:

- On the mental side, as we can see on social media, I decided to in a way to forget about the world. I mean, I tried to forget about everything and tried to have a normal life at home with my own people. I tried to ignore what I was doing and what I was going to do next. This is especially in the first weeks of the injury. Obviously achieving this is difficult. Even more so when it comes to a problem with vision, where even if I wanted to, I would always have a somewhat normal life in the first month. I was on the couch and I would get up to try to train on the bike for an hour but it was impossible, the sensations were not good at all. It was difficult but when I rode a bike again I felt better. That's why I say I don't wish anyone to have this kind of problem and injury because it takes a lot of recovery time and because everyone needs their passion in their life.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

All the news about Motorcycle Sport

New York, NY
561 followers

More from Motorcycle Sports

'I didn’t ride a bike for five months and Yamaha called me; I nearly crashed at the pitlane'-Cal Crutchlow in his return

Cal Crutchlow left MotoGP at the end of 2021 but returned months later to the paddock, replacing Franco Morbidelli. The return however didn't happened in the most smooth way, as he confessed, while remembering also why he left the category.

Read full story
1 comments

Novak Djokovic case in MotoGP? France requires vaccination for Le Mans

All athletes, including those of other nationalities, must be vaccinated to compete in sporting events in France, announced yesterday the French Minister of Sport, Roxana Maracineanu. The decision follows the Djokovic case, who was prevented from competing in Australia for not being vaccinated and was eventually deported from the country.

Read full story

‘Honda’s situation was because they developed a bike for Marc Márquez’ – Chicho Lorenzo

Coincidence or not, since Marc Márquez was seriously injured in his right arm at the 2020 Spanish GP Honda hasn't had expressive results in MotoGP for a long time – it was only when the spaniard started to recover his physical condition that the team began to fight more regularly at the top and for podiums and victories.

Read full story
1 comments

Valentino Rossi replica Yamaha R1-M up for auction

The Malaysian company celebrated 46 years since its creation, and as if it was fate that the number 46 of the World Championship, Valentino Rossi announced that he would race in what we did not yet know was his last year in the championship, in the Petronas box. Sharing it during the first part of the season with Franco Morbidelli and the second with Andrea Dovizioso.

Read full story
1 comments

Danilo Petrucci finishes last stage of the Dakar at the gates of the top 30

Danilo Petrucci successfully finished this way in this Dakar. Leaving today from Bisha towards Jeddah, the former MotoGP rider covered the last 680 km of the race, where 164 km were timed, ending on the 32th position.

Read full story

SAM SUNDERLAND and GASGAS are DAKAR RALLY WINNERS!

HISTORY MADE WITH FIRST EVER DAKAR RALLY VICTORY FOR GASGAS FACTORY RACING. Sam Sunderland and GASGAS Factory Racing have won the 2022 Dakar Rally! Delivering exactly the kind of mature, considered performance we’ve come to expect of him over the last two weeks, in finishing eighth in today’s final stage, Sam has claimed overall victory at the 44th Dakar Rally. And, at the end of 12 grueling days of racing across the Saudi Arabian desert, he’s handed GASGAS our first ever victory at the world’s most iconic rally raid event!

Read full story
1 comments

Danilo Petrucci confirms that after Dakar he will race in MotoAmerica

Former MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci has started the adventure in the Dakar, and in the future there is Superbike. This time the former MotoGP rider will have to cover 9,000 km before the final goal, he will not be able to push to the limit because of his ankle, there will be no motorhome in the paddock ... " It is not a real race as I have always understood it, it is an adventure. Here the important thing is that the team wins, it is a more relaxed atmosphere. In MotoGP, the pressure is very high . Above all, there the partner is the first rival, with whom you measure yourself, here we find the way together, we help each other ”

Read full story
1 comments

Valentino Rossi would have lost the 2015 title anyway, so believes Jorge Lorenzo

The 2015 season was one of the most impactful that happened in the last decade, at least. The relationship between Valentino Rossi and Marc Márquez was not the healthiest one where the highlight was the Sepang race when the two riders came into contact which resulted in the crash of the #93.

Read full story

Jack Miller and Johann Zarco on the verge of leaving Ducati at the end of 2022

Ducati has been one of the dominant forces in MotoGP. Just see that in 2021 of its six riders, five were on the podium… but two of them must have their bags packed by the italian manufacturer, so believes Carlo Pernat.

Read full story

Fabio Quartararo would have asked Yamaha for €20 million to renew his contract

With the end of the current season and the championship approaching the middle of winter, people are already talking about the future after 2022. Honda is one of the manufacturers already thinking beyond next season, in a year that will be marked by renewals or new signings, with Pol Espargaró’s place apparently at risk.

Read full story
1 comments

Valentino Rossi and the wealthy empire he has built during his 26 year career

Valentino Rossi has conquered during his career many successes, awards and achievements within the reach of (very) few, both in sport and in the financial field. In all, the Italian completed a total of 26 seasons on the world circuit and during that time won nine champion titles in the different categories (125cc, 250cc, 500cc and MotoGP), and managed to build a very wealthy empire off-track.

Read full story
1 comments

FIM and SX Global sign new agreement; Supercross can be on the way to Australia

The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), the global governing body of motorcycle racing – today announced that SX Global has been selected, a highly credentialed Australian company, to manage and promote the FIM Supercross World Championship over the coming decade.

Read full story

Toprak Razgatlioglu crowned 2021 WorldSBK Champion

A dramatic WorldSBK Race 1 sealed the Championship in favour of Toprak Razgatlioglu after an incredible battle between the top three. A new Champion has been crowned in the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship as Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK Team) claimed the title after a dramatic and intense Race 1 at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit for the Pirelli Indonesian Round. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) claimed victory in Race 1 but Razgatlioglu’s second place was enough for him to be crowned Champion after the incredible spectacle.

Read full story

Engine freeze has not helped Ducati focus on other areas of the bike

This year, due to the pandemic and its economic effects, MotoGP has put engine development on hold. Other parts of the bikes have been able to be developed, but Gigi Dall'Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse, considers that there have been no benefits to the rest of the development by not having to work on the engine.

Read full story

MotoGP in Valencia: The end of the Valentino Rossi era...and more

The 2021 MotoGP season ends next Sunday with the Valencia Community GP. The Ricardo Tormo Circuit may not host the title decider, but it is the stage for a particularly special round as it is the true end point of an era in the premier class.

Read full story

‘There are a few riders, including Binder, who are always in the middle of these things, and that’s wrong’ - Rossi

The maneuver from Darryn Binder on Portimão has caused many talks all over the paddock and among a lot MotoGP riders, with Valentino Rossi also addressing the situations and saying that the Moto3 rider is always related with this kind of problems, which became even greater as this time it affected someone who was still trying to get the title – Dennis Foggia.

Read full story

Casey Stoner highly praises Dani Pedrosa: ‘He was person with who I learnt the most off through my entire career’

Casey Stoner was this weekend in Portimão for the Algarve GP and shared a lot of opinions on his return to the paddock. During the official broadcast, the 2007 and 2011 champion spoke about the beauty of MotoGP in allowing him to reach the same end with different techniques and tools. For the australian there are no two aspects are completely the same in the sport, which makes it all the more interesting when studying approaches and ways to evolve.

Read full story

Casey Stoner points his finger to Race Direction:'The worst thing that happened to MotoGP was that extra run-off area'

Casey Stoner is this weekend in Portimão with the rider giving a press conference just dedicated to him last friday, and in which he spoke about many difference matters, including the safety of riders, which has vastly marked this year.

Read full story

The mistake Marc Márquez and Honda may have made on the bike, according to Casey Stoner

Honda has had some problems in MotoGP, with riders unable to extract the desired performance from the RC213V. Marc Márquez has always been one step ahead of his colleagues since his arrival in 2013 - something that has been particularly evident with the manufacturer's drop in performance following the Spaniard's lengthy injury absence. In Casey Stoner's view - although he won't venture to comment on the current situation - there may have been a mistake made in the bike's development.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy