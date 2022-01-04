Danilo Petrucci confirms that after Dakar he will race in MotoAmerica

Former MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci has started the adventure in the Dakar, and in the future there is Superbike.

This time the former MotoGP rider will have to cover 9,000 km before the final goal, he will not be able to push to the limit because of his ankle, there will be no motorhome in the paddock ... " It is not a real race as I have always understood it, it is an adventure. Here the important thing is that the team wins, it is a more relaxed atmosphere. In MotoGP, the pressure is very high . Above all, there the partner is the first rival, with whom you measure yourself, here we find the way together, we help each other ”

With the Dakar ending in mid-January, Danilo Petrucci already has the next step in his mind. “With the door closed in MotoGP, I thought about new projects. This opportunity came out and I am happy because it will make me grow on a personal level. What I like the most is that I choose rallies because I like being on the bike and it will be the same in Motoamerica. I'm going to see a new continent and at 31 it was okay to try. But I promise you, this will not be the only Dakar ”.

Now the big question is: in which team will Petrucci race and with which bike, will this be the entry point for KTM in MotoAmerica? A new market for the Austrian brand in a new category.