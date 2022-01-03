Valentino Rossi would have lost the 2015 title anyway, so believes Jorge Lorenzo

The 2015 season was one of the most impactful that happened in the last decade, at least. The relationship between Valentino Rossi and Marc Márquez was not the healthiest one where the highlight was the Sepang race when the two riders came into contact which resulted in the crash of the #93.

From the perspective of Jorge Lorenzo – that year’s champion and owner of four more world titles – the problem began at Termas de Rio Hondo with the Assen round also being decisive for the relationship between the two athletes. In Malaysia, the situation got out of hand.

‘In Argentina, Rossi had already noticed that there was a chance of winning the world championship and then the famous contact where Marc took the worst part [of the incident]. From the outside, I think Marc understood that Rossi had done it on purpose and he didn’t like Valentino’s effusiveness and he didn’t ask him how he was after the accident. From then on, the relationship cooled and then Assen and the famous press conference in Malaysia didn’t help…’, said Lorenzo in an interview with Motosan.

After the Sepang Clash, Rossi was penalized for starting from last in Valencia – the last race of the season. In Lorenzo’s opinion, the penalty had no influence on the championship result:

– Anyway, even if Rossi hadn’t been penalized at Valencia, he would have finished fourth both in practice and in the race, because both Honda and I were clearly faster on that track.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Lorenzo defends the idea that Rossi would have little chance of being crowned champion in Valencia. Later this year, the five-time world champion came to respond to a fan where he argued that Rossi would have ended up in fourth place, then losing the title, even if he had started ahead.