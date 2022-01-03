Jack Miller and Johann Zarco on the verge of leaving Ducati at the end of 2022

Ducati has been one of the dominant forces in MotoGP. Just see that in 2021 of its six riders, five were on the podium… but two of them must have their bags packed by the italian manufacturer, so believes Carlo Pernat.

Jack Miller and Johann Zarco will, if there are no surprises, be in the riders’ market, I would say with 99.9% certainty. Jack is a good bet, but he comes from a lot of ups and downs. Yamaha, on the other hand, is the best positioned factory as it has three strong riders: Quartararo, Morbidelli and Toprak’, the riders’ manager told at GPOne’s Bar Sport show.

Miller won his first Grand Prix last season at Jerez and Le Mans, while Zarco made a great first half of the championship, with four second places in the first seven races of 2021. The australian has, remember, contract with the Borgo Panigale team until the end of 2022, just like the french, while Francesco Bagnaia, second in 2021, has his place secured, being the main bet for the team to attack the title.

The italian team may be looking to do a few changes looking at 2023 after Jorge Martín showed some good performance on his rookie season, where he actually won a race, in the Styria GP, eventually taking a second podium at Valencia, in the championship last race.

Martin already told previously what is wishes are for the 2023 season, as quoted at La Gazzetta dello Sport: ‘My goal is to be world champion at Ducati and for that I have to join the factory team. We hope to be on that team in 2023’.