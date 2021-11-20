Engine freeze has not helped Ducati focus on other areas of the bike

This year, due to the pandemic and its economic effects, MotoGP has put engine development on hold. Other parts of the bikes have been able to be developed, but Gigi Dall'Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse, considers that there have been no benefits to the rest of the development by not having to work on the engine.

Asked in a press conference whether the engine freeze had helped the manufacturer concentrate more on the chassis and other aspects of the bike, he dismissed the idea: 'Honestly, no. The people who have to develop the bike are different. The engine has its specialists and the chassis has different specialists. Everyone involved in the chassis, aerodynamics etc. has to go the right way - it doesn't matter if the engine is new or not. So I don't think that would help us to focus more on the problems of our bike. We simply developed our bike properly and, honestly, I'm convinced that also our riders were fantastic during this season.

What Dall'Igna also rejects is that the situation with the pandemic has been easier for Ducati and the European-based manufacturers compared to those from Japan who have had more mobility difficulties: 'Italy was one of the worst countries from a Covid-19 point of view. We had big problems in Italy at the beginning of the Covid era. I don't know how the Japanese managed the situation, but for the Italians the situation was really very difficult'.

Dont forget to visit us in our website for all the news about Motorcycle Sports.