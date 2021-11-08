Casey Stoner highly praises Dani Pedrosa: ‘He was person with who I learnt the most off through my entire career’

Motorcycle Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KbYmV_0cqAf14Y00
www.motorcycleSports.net

Casey Stoner was this weekend in Portimão for the Algarve GP and shared a lot of opinions on his return to the paddock. During the official broadcast, the 2007 and 2011 champion spoke about the beauty of MotoGP in allowing him to reach the same end with different techniques and tools. For the australian there are no two aspects are completely the same in the sport, which makes it all the more interesting when studying approaches and ways to evolve.

‘I think there were strong points in everyone I competed against. No two riders are the same, no two bikes are the same, no two corners are really the same. There is always a different way to approach everything, whether mentally, it’s the old saying, there’s more ways to, there’s more than one way to skin a cat sort of thing. So there’s a lot of ways to get the job done. And that’s what the beauty of this sport is. It’s not quite like car racing and in particular F1 where everyone’s kind of dictated by the arrow and they all kind of run the same line. Here we’ve got a lot of options, you’ve got a lot of different ways to attack a very similar situation’, the former rider began to say when asked what traits he admired in his competition when he raced in the worlds.

Although he speaks of Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner assured that it was with Dani Pedrosa that he learned the most and evolved the most during his time in MotoGP:

– I would say Jorge [Lorenzo] had plenty of things that I would’ve wanted. Valentino’s sort of fighting ability and the way that he read races and things like that, especially when it all started to get a little busy, but the person with who I learnt the most off through my entire career, because I raced him my entire career was Dani Pedrosa. The way he was able to find speed sometimes and things that he just… it would just blow your mind. You just go on like : ‘How the hell is he doing it?!’ So when I became his teammate in 2011, that was the best thing that ever happened to me because the previous, several years in Ducati, as much as I don’t want to come across the wrong way, I was never able to use my teammates data to find how to be faster. That’s a negative for me because I’ve got no one kind of helping me, going on like, okay, you could have improved there because they’re were quicker than you and that’s always a massive benefit with Dani.

Stoner continued and even stated that it was with the Spaniard that he managed to improve his weaknesses:

– Again, not having pride. I was able to see what he was able to do in some positive track, on the same bike, he was able to add. So he destroy, me and you just go on like: ‘All right, what’s he doing?!’ What’s he doing differently now?’. I didn’t follow him in the setup up because I got my own direction with my setup and things like that, but he attack things a little differently sometimes and I was able to learn a lot from that. That gave me a lot more strength, knowing that I had somebody that fast to find my weaknesses.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

All the news about Motorcycle Sport

New York, NY
409 followers

More from Motorcycle Sports

MotoGP in Valencia: The end of the Valentino Rossi era...and more

The 2021 MotoGP season ends next Sunday with the Valencia Community GP. The Ricardo Tormo Circuit may not host the title decider, but it is the stage for a particularly special round as it is the true end point of an era in the premier class.

Read full story

‘There are a few riders, including Binder, who are always in the middle of these things, and that’s wrong’ - Rossi

The maneuver from Darryn Binder on Portimão has caused many talks all over the paddock and among a lot MotoGP riders, with Valentino Rossi also addressing the situations and saying that the Moto3 rider is always related with this kind of problems, which became even greater as this time it affected someone who was still trying to get the title – Dennis Foggia.

Read full story

Casey Stoner points his finger to Race Direction:'The worst thing that happened to MotoGP was that extra run-off area'

Casey Stoner is this weekend in Portimão with the rider giving a press conference just dedicated to him last friday, and in which he spoke about many difference matters, including the safety of riders, which has vastly marked this year.

Read full story

The mistake Marc Márquez and Honda may have made on the bike, according to Casey Stoner

Honda has had some problems in MotoGP, with riders unable to extract the desired performance from the RC213V. Marc Márquez has always been one step ahead of his colleagues since his arrival in 2013 - something that has been particularly evident with the manufacturer's drop in performance following the Spaniard's lengthy injury absence. In Casey Stoner's view - although he won't venture to comment on the current situation - there may have been a mistake made in the bike's development.

Read full story

Jack Miller to Marc Marquez: "Do I have balls or am I stupid?"

Funny conversation between Marc Marquez and Jack Miller after the Misano-2 race. The two riders talk about front tire strategy: the Australian acknowledges that he made a mistake in putting the hard tires.

Read full story

Razlan Razali explained reasons that led to the non-hiring of the talented Raul Fernandez

Halfway through the MotoGP season, Petronas SRT and Yamaha looked into hiring Raul Fernandez. Razlan Razali’s team tried to get the services of the spanish rider, but two factors ended up being too strong so the signing never took place.

Read full story

VR46 Team and Aramco and the uncertainty? ‘Things are going very, very slow’ – Pablo Nieto

The Gran Premio de Emilia Romagna marked the time of year when Team Managers from independent teams made their review of the season up until the present moment. Pablo Nieto, Sky VR46 strongman, spoke of the 2022, process that is currently going with Aramco, the team’s main sponsor in the premier class.

Read full story

Iker Lecuona criticizes young riders’ parents : ‘They think they have a Marc Márquez or a Valentino Rossi at home’

Iker Lecuona is currently 21 years old and has competed in MotoGP since 2019 after three and a half seasons in the Moto2 category. According to the spaniard himself, the behavior of some young riders’ parents isn’t the best, as they mortgage their own house in order to help their child’s career.

Read full story
1 comments

‘I really want to fight Marc Márquez; He is an example for me’ – Fabio Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo became MotoGP world champion at Misano in a year when not everything was perfect for the frenchman. Despite having won the title and having been in the lead since Le Mans, the #20 remembers that there is still an M1 to evolve, especially with regard to maximum speed.

Read full story

Danilo Petrucci’s manager clarifies contractual situation with KTM and confirms interest in MotoAmerica

With no MotoGP seat for 2022, Danilo Petrucci was early linked to rallying as part of KTM’s own factory team. However, in recent weeks the opportunity has arisen to move to MotoAmerica for the team that Loris Baz competed with, which would mean returning to Ducati and putting an end to a possible rally career, even before it actually starts.

Read full story

Fabio Quartararo doesn’t dismiss a possible future at Ducati: ‘We have to listen everyone’

Fabio Quartararo arrived at the MotoGP World Championship with the Yamaha satellite team and this year he arrived at the factory structure as champion. His contract is valid until the end of 2022, so next year he will be free to negotiate for 2023.

Read full story

‘To save MotoGP, we had to cut with the Moto3 and Moto2’ – Razlan Razali

Razlan Razali owns the structure of the Sepang Racing Team which today has teams in the MotoGP World, Moto2 and Moto3. However, the departure of Petronas as main sponsor meant that Petronas had to give up the Moto2 and Moto3 teams in order to secure his place in the premier class of motorcycling.

Read full story

'I beat Stoner, Lorenzo and Pedrosa, one of the best races of my career' - Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi in a interview for Italia 1, with a state of mind nostalgic looks back to see what he has achieved throughout his sporting career. Among all these he also mentions tough rivals he has come across, such as Max Biaggi, Sete Gibernau or even Jorge Lorenzo and Casey Stoner, who categorize them as his most difficult rivals to beat in MotoGP. remembering some of his victories during his career .

Read full story

‘Quartararo took Marquez’s place and is now the new Messiah’ – Hervé Poncharal

Hervé Poncharal has no doubts in putting Fabio Quartararo at the top of MotoGP and even admits that in the next few years it will be possible to see an intense rivalry with Marc Márquez, but he went further and even considered the frenchman in the new Messias.

Read full story

'I still take infiltrations for inflammation and painkillers to support a race' - Marc Márquez

The injury contracted in the first Jerez race of 2020 still affects Marc Márquez and his days of training and competition on track. In an interview with El País, the Spaniard spoke about the recovery process and the time that passed between the three operations he performed last year.

Read full story

Marc Márquez replies to Kevin Schwantz about the injury and the way he rides

This weekend in Misano, Marc Márquez took his first victory on a circuit with more right-hand corners after his injury at the start of the 2020 championship. Although the rider has already triumphed at Sachsenring and Austin, these two layouts have a greater amount of left-hand turns and in that sense it is easier for the #93 to get better performances.

Read full story

Aleix Espargaró cheers new rules for the young riders: 'We have to use common sense'

Last week the FIM announced a set of new rules for access to motorbike racing championships under its jurisdiction, imposing new age limits from the lower categories up to the Moto3 World Championship, as well as maximum numbers of riders in the field, amongst other aspects. The aim is to improve safety on track after a year in which three riders have already died in the youth classes.

Read full story

'I think Quartararo will be Márquez's rival for the next few years' - Lin Jarvis

After Fabio Quartararo's conquest of the MotoGP title, Lin Jarvis spoke exclusively with Diario AS about the young Yamaha star that he would like to keep for many years, and we know that Yamaha is trying to renew his contract, because it will end at the end of 2022.

Read full story

Valentino Rossi about Márquez: 'I have never seen a champion race to make another one lose and not to win'

There are moments in a rider's career that they never forget, and no matter how much time passes or moments that are experienced, something always remains in the memory. And one of those memories for Valentino Rossi was 2015 and the loss of the championship to Jorge Lorenzo, because of Marc Márquez as the Italian states.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy