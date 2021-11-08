Casey Stoner highly praises Dani Pedrosa: ‘He was person with who I learnt the most off through my entire career’

Casey Stoner was this weekend in Portimão for the Algarve GP and shared a lot of opinions on his return to the paddock. During the official broadcast, the 2007 and 2011 champion spoke about the beauty of MotoGP in allowing him to reach the same end with different techniques and tools. For the australian there are no two aspects are completely the same in the sport, which makes it all the more interesting when studying approaches and ways to evolve.

‘I think there were strong points in everyone I competed against. No two riders are the same, no two bikes are the same, no two corners are really the same. There is always a different way to approach everything, whether mentally, it’s the old saying, there’s more ways to, there’s more than one way to skin a cat sort of thing. So there’s a lot of ways to get the job done. And that’s what the beauty of this sport is. It’s not quite like car racing and in particular F1 where everyone’s kind of dictated by the arrow and they all kind of run the same line. Here we’ve got a lot of options, you’ve got a lot of different ways to attack a very similar situation’, the former rider began to say when asked what traits he admired in his competition when he raced in the worlds.

Although he speaks of Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner assured that it was with Dani Pedrosa that he learned the most and evolved the most during his time in MotoGP:

– I would say Jorge [Lorenzo] had plenty of things that I would’ve wanted. Valentino’s sort of fighting ability and the way that he read races and things like that, especially when it all started to get a little busy, but the person with who I learnt the most off through my entire career, because I raced him my entire career was Dani Pedrosa. The way he was able to find speed sometimes and things that he just… it would just blow your mind. You just go on like : ‘How the hell is he doing it?!’ So when I became his teammate in 2011, that was the best thing that ever happened to me because the previous, several years in Ducati, as much as I don’t want to come across the wrong way, I was never able to use my teammates data to find how to be faster. That’s a negative for me because I’ve got no one kind of helping me, going on like, okay, you could have improved there because they’re were quicker than you and that’s always a massive benefit with Dani.

Stoner continued and even stated that it was with the Spaniard that he managed to improve his weaknesses:

– Again, not having pride. I was able to see what he was able to do in some positive track, on the same bike, he was able to add. So he destroy, me and you just go on like: ‘All right, what’s he doing?!’ What’s he doing differently now?’. I didn’t follow him in the setup up because I got my own direction with my setup and things like that, but he attack things a little differently sometimes and I was able to learn a lot from that. That gave me a lot more strength, knowing that I had somebody that fast to find my weaknesses.