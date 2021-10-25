'I destroyed three motorcycles in eight laps; it's strange to be in the first three places' - Enea Bastianini

Avintia rider Enea Bastianini featured strongly in the Misano race as he made a remarkable recovery, passing several riders to reach the final third position in the race, with a last-lap overtake on the recently crowned champion Fabio Quartararo. Enea Bastianini ends the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with his second MotoGP podium under his arm.

In the press conference the Italian explained what was his weekend: "Yesterday I destroyed three bikes in eight laps. It was not an easy weekend as I started from 16th on the grid. At first I was in traffic, but then I started pushing, finding my rhythm and above all confidence in the tires. Compared to a month ago, the temperatures were cooler and the medium tire was the right choice as it allowed me to be efficient, especially in the center of the corners. In the end I managed to place myself in the first positions, where Quartararo was. It was a good battle with him, he wanted to finish third and I attacked him in a clean way taking the position"

"After qualifying I thought it would be impossible to make the podium, in fact I did not expect it, it is strange for me to be in the first three places. When I saw Bagnaia on the ground and Fabio not far away, I understood that I had to give it my all and that's how it was. What can I say: my style is to go all the way (jokes)"

"Next year I will have the Ducati 2021 version with the best possible material. This week I spoke with Ducati and with Dall'Igna, who have confirmed that it will be impossible to have the GP22. So we will have to work hard to be competitive and try to get the best result."