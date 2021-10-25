The new security measures implemented by the FIM explained by President Jorge Viegas

Portuguese Jorge Viegas, who is the President of the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM), in the past Friday the package of security measures that were announced at Misano.
The measures are various and include, for example, lowering the number of riders on track or raising the minimum age limit for riders in FIM competitions. Here is what Viegas had to say on the subject, explaining to the Official MotoGP website what, in general terms, are the lines of these new measures:
- It is with great pride that I announce that after many months of work by the FIM, our commission, our promoters and especially Dorna, that we have managed to fulfil our big priority, which is to increase the level of safety. In this case, for all the young riders. We have had some fatalities in recent months in accidents that we could not avoid because safety at the circuits has been increasing in recent years, so they were cases of incidents just related to the riders. So the measures we are implementing are aimed at lowering the probability of this type of accident. Firstly with the reduction in the number of riders on the grid, which will come into effect next year. In addition, we will increase the minimum age limit for riders to compete in events under the FIM flag. This will allow the riders to have more maturity, as often they only think about winning and don't always think about the conditions they have to try to do so at certain times. We will also increase the level of safety equipment for the riders, namely the airbag. We also have more homologations allowed in terms of helmets. We are doing tests for improvements in terms of communication with the riders. What is certain is that if a rider crashes the light immediately turns yellow. So we are working on many aspects, but our priority is undoubtedly to increase the safety levels for the riders.
Comments / 1