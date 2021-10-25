The new security measures implemented by the FIM explained by President Jorge Viegas

Portuguese Jorge Viegas, who is the President of the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM), in the past Friday the package of security measures that were announced at Misano.

The measures are various and include, for example, lowering the number of riders on track or raising the minimum age limit for riders in FIM competitions. Here is what Viegas had to say on the subject, explaining to the Official MotoGP website what, in general terms, are the lines of these new measures: