Lin Jarvis highlights the regularity of Quartararo and reveals: ‘His mental fortitude really impressed us’

Lin Jarvis had very complimentary words for Fabio Quartararo after confirming the team’s world title victory, something that had escaped since 2015, and recalled the frenchman’s first season with the factory structure. The manager also admitted to being impressed with the mental capacity of the #20.

‘I’m extremely happy to congratulate Fabio on securing the Championship Title already in Misano. We asked Fabio to join the Factory team in 2021 because we knew full-well the extent of his talent. However, he managed not only to meet our expectations but even exceeded them’, Yamaha’s Managing Director began to say before talking about the rider’s adaptation to a new reality:



– Fabio had obviously always dreamt of becoming a Factory rider and was very excited about what the future would hold, but the change of garage required some adjustment. He had to get used to a new team whilst simultaneously handle the added media pressure of being a Factory Team rider. Fabio had no trouble gelling with the team and finding speed on the Factory YZR-M1, and soon he secured his first two wins in Doha and Portimao. Right then we knew this year could be something special, but disaster struck in Jerez. Fabio had to cope with arm pump problems and a surgery quite early on in the season, a crucial time for a serious championship contender. This could have been a severe mental blow, but yet again this didn’t faze him. He underwent it heroically and managed to show up at the very next GP ready to fight for the podium again.

Jarvis also admitted that the regularity in finishing from the points and the strong mental capacity of the young frenchman impressed him: ‘His mental fortitude really impressed us, and it resulted in him finishing no lower than eighth on ‘bad’ race weekends, except for when he had arm pump in Jerez, and even then he took 13th. He didn’t finish outside the points once so far this season’.