‘I’d rather have Fabio Quartararo champion than see Marc Márquez win again’ – Johann Zarco

The 2021 champion has been found. Fabio Quartararo has added his name to the list of ‘immortals’ who have won a premier class title. Johann Zarco, his compatriot, congratulated the youngster on his mathematically secured title at Misano after the crash of ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia.

It would have been good for Ducati if Bagnaia had been able to delay the title decider but the truth is that Fabio has been more regular than Bagnaia. Bagnaia has been stronger in the last four races. Even if he has problems, Fabio has been able to have good races and score good points even if he doesn’t win. I’m very happy for him because we are almost ten years apart and it’s good for France to have a MotoGP champion. That was the first thing I said to him when I stopped the bike [to congratulate him at the end of the race]. I also told him that he is now world champion and to take that happiness and enjoy it,’ revealed the Frenchman at the end of the race, continuing:

‘He has done a perfect season, he deserves respect. As I said, I am French but I am happy to see Fabio champion, I prefer that to seeing Marc Márquez win another title, because it is something new and it is good for our country.

With the crash of Ducati rider Jack Miller, French Pramac rider Johann Zarco has risen to 4th place in the overall standings, thus reviving himself to fight for the last podium spot in the championship.